Wisconsin State

CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Increase in 2023

Social Security recipients will soon see a noticeable bump in their checks, when the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, kicks in. The increase, announced in October, is 8.7% above this year -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just three days to millions of seniors

Millions of retirees whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in only three days. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Additionally, retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023

Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
Business Insider

What credit score do you need to buy a car?

What are the different credit score tiers you can fall into?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
North Platte Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline Tuesday

Between 9 million and 10 million taxpayers remain eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments worth thousands of dollars, but the deadline is on Tuesday. Through funds leftover from the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, low-income U.S. citizens may be eligible for up to $3,200 in direct checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. If eligible, all they will need to do is file simplified tax returns, the deadline for which has been extended to Tuesday, Nov. 15.

