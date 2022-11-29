ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
Questions Answered: Richard Sherman, Kyler Murray Feud, Week 13 Prediction

Questions Answered: Richard Sherman, Kyler Murray Feud, Week 13 Prediction. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 1st edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some...
4 Players Appear on the First Vikings Injury Report

The Minnesota Vikings have had some up-and-down injury news over the past week, but Wednesday’s first injury report of Week 13 continued largely positive news. 4 players appear on the first Vikings injury report, and only Christian Darrisaw sat out the practice entirely. Here’s the full list of players:
2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Quarterbacks

The 2022 college football regular season has officially come to an end, and this weekend brings about Championship Saturday for the college scene. This weekend has implications for many bowl games, including those involved in the College Football Playoff. Before we get into it, here’s an updated look at some of the 2023 NFL Draft rankings, and we get started with the quarterbacks.
WASHINGTON, DC
A Common Trend Across Minnesota’s NFC Championship Losses

Minnesota’s NFC Championship losses still haunt a lot of fans. I haven’t followed the team for too long. I started cheering for them back when Kevin and Pat Williams were in town. They added Jared Allen and Adrian Peterson. I was sold. Little did I know that I was beginning a journey of heartbreak, disappointment, and disaster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Should the 2022 Vikings Draft Class Be a Concern?

So far this year, we’ve seen very little production from the 2022 Vikings Draft class. Whether that be because of injury or simply being unable to move up in the depth chart, it’s been a rough go for the Vikings rookies. Because of that, do we need to be concerned about the 2022 Vikings Draft class?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The State of the Vikings: Week 13

This is Episode 170 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the state of the Vikings through 12 weeks with Josh Frey. Particularly, the win over New England, the matchup upcoming versus New York, and everything in between are discussed. Email any feedback...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
7 Big Storylines for Jets at Vikings

This is Episode 172 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the storylines for MIN-NYJ. Particularly, Sauce Gardner, Tyler Conklin, and homefield advantage in the postseason are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. 7 Big Storylines...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
No Surprises on Thursday’s Week 13 Injury Report for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have released their Thursday Week 13 injury report, and there are no surprises compared to Wednesday’s list of injuries. The same four players from Wednesday appear once again, and the only addition is Ben Ellefson, who was activated on Wednesday on the final day of his 21-day designation period. Here’s the full list of injuries from Thursday:
Questions Answered: One Injury Hiccup, 32nd-Ranked Defense, the Jets

Questions Answered: One Injury Hiccup, 32nd-Ranked Defense, the Jets. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 30th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Get to Know the Vikings Opponent: Week 13 vs. New York Jets

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving Night, and now their sights are set on the 7-4 New York Jets. Before the two teams square off on Sunday, get to know the Vikings opponent a little better and see what the Jets have done so far this season as well as some of the big storylines heading into Week 13.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vikings TE Ben Ellefson Returns from IR

After the Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday that rookie CB Andrew Booth Jr. would miss the rest of the 2022 season after undergoing surgery to repair his meniscus, they got some positive injury news on Wednesday. Vikings TE Ben Ellefson is set to return from IR this week. Ellefson has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
