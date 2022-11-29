SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At least a thousand people spent the night looking at Christmas lights in the parking lot at Vibrant Church. The event, Jay’s Christmas Party for Kids, has been going on for years, but because of COVID, it looks very different. Pre-pandemic, they would host an indoor Christmas party. Now instead, people drive a route around the parking lot to see decorated vehicles and displays with some of their favorite characters. Doing it this way allows more people to get in on the festivities.

