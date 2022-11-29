Read full article on original website
WCAX
Black Artist Showcase offers platform for local performers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For nearly three decades, spoken-word poet and teaching artist Rajnii Eddins has worked to engage a diverse community of people, and for the past several years it’s taken the form of Black Artist Showcases. The monthly performances for local poets, writers, musicians, painters, illustrators, and...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Cody
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!. Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family. To learn more about...
WCAX
South Burlington church hosts drive-thru Christmas parade
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At least a thousand people spent the night looking at Christmas lights in the parking lot at Vibrant Church. The event, Jay’s Christmas Party for Kids, has been going on for years, but because of COVID, it looks very different. Pre-pandemic, they would host an indoor Christmas party. Now instead, people drive a route around the parking lot to see decorated vehicles and displays with some of their favorite characters. Doing it this way allows more people to get in on the festivities.
WCAX
Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
lakeplacidnews.com
Christmas wish lists for kids
LAKE PLACID — A Christmas tree stands on the far side of the Adirondack Bank lobby, with wrapped presents underneath. Showcased among the colorful bulbs on the tree are wish lists for boys and girls who need a little extra help this holiday season. It’s the Families First Christmas...
In Wilmington, a new life for defunct ski center
Paleface estate and mansion sold to wellness entrepreneurs. The former Paleface ski center and adjoining estate in Jay has been sold to a downstate couple who plan on keeping the property in the hospitality business, with a focus on wellness and planetary health. The complex was purchased by Richard and...
Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington
Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
WCAX
Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express
HealthWatch: Getting the word out on seasonal depression. North Country residents continue wait for more cannabis retailers. New York is approving licenses allowing legal weed shops to open, but so far only one of those stores are in the North Country. BHS toy drive gets a surprise head start. Updated:...
WCAX
Burlington youth shelter prepares for winter, seeks staff and volunteers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Donations are now being accepted to benefit Spectrum Youth and Family Services, the Burlington shelter that helps youth experiencing homelessness. Spectrum is getting some help this year from the Northwestern Vermont Realtors Association. The group is hosting another coat drive and then dropping off the donations to clothe people who stop by Spectrum.
wamc.org
Holiday train stops in Plattsburgh
The annual Canadian Pacific Holiday Train made stops in the North Country Monday evening. The decorated train — a fundraiser and food drive for local food banks — restarted the tradition after a pandemic hiatus. The Canadian Pacific train festooned with holiday lights pulled into the rail station...
New England is home to 2 of the best ski towns in North America, according to USA Today readers
The best ski towns are located in New Hampshire and Vermont. New England has some of the best ski towns, resorts, and services on the continent, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the 10 best ski towns in North America on Friday as part of...
WCAX
Celebrating a century of etiquette with Emily Post
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont institution is celebrating 100 years of etiquette advice. The Emily Post Institute published its centennial edition this year. And in the age of internet trolls, inflammatory political dialogue, and other divisive behavior, you might think a book like that wouldn’t be a hot seller, and you’d be wrong.
lakeplacidnews.com
GIVING BACK: After 30 years, Placid’s thrift shop eyes expansion
LAKE PLACID — Linda Young sat among secondhand treasures Tuesday, Nov. 29 in the Helping Hands Thrift Shop. Books, shoes, clothes, backpacks and an assortment of odds and ends covered every surface and hung on every hook. It’s a physical representation of this community’s spirit of giving.
WCAX
Tupper Lake awarded $10 million in state grants
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nearly $10 million is going to Tupper Lake, New York, for a slew of projects as part of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The governor’s office says the projects are designed to improve public spaces downtown and expand businesses, housing, and recreation. The awards grants include $2.5 million to redevelop a historic building into 70 apartments. Another nearly $2 million will go towards redeveloping a factory into workforce housing, coworking space, and a brewery. An award of $2.5 million will be used to improve streetscapes in the uptown corridor. And nearly $700,000 will be used for upgrades to the State Theater.
Randy Quaid Buys a Home on Randy Lane in Burlington
Actor Randy Quaid has purchased a home in Burlington — on Randy Lane, no less. Best known for playing Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation movies, Quaid and his wife, Evi, bought the single-family New North End home in late August. Vermont Federal Credit Union is financing a 30-year, $280,725 mortgage for the couple, property records show.
WCAX
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
cardinalpointsonline.com
Paid parking concerns Platts businesses
After years of free parking in downtown Plattsburgh, the plan to install a paid parking fee structure took effect Oct. 11. The Common Council passed the decision (4-2) in June despite concerns from community members. Street parking and select spots in the Durkee Street lot are still free, but for...
‘The consummate networker’: Longtime Burlington economic leader Bruce Seifer dies
Seifer, who died on Tuesday, worked in the city’s Community and Economic Development Office from 1983 to 2011. Friends and colleagues said he built the foundation for sustainable community development. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘The consummate networker’: Longtime Burlington economic leader Bruce Seifer dies.
The Valley Reporter
Investigators examine items found in Messier disappearance case
Weeks after the pickup truck belonging to Donald Messier was pulled from the Winooski River in Duxbury, investigators continue to pore over newly-found objects in the river that may provide clues in the 2006 missing person case. Vermont State Police divers and several volunteers returned to the river recently to...
South Burlington weighs new policy for homeless encampments
Jessie Baker, the South Burlington city manager, said the policy would help ensure that even if shelter through local and state programs isn’t available for people who are experiencing homelessness, the city won’t “push them off to another municipality.” Read the story on VTDigger here: South Burlington weighs new policy for homeless encampments.
