Home, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Woman Beaten to Death With Unknown Object in Philly Home

A woman was found beaten to death inside a home in Philadelphia's West Mt. Airy neighborhood Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Park Lane home, near Blue Bell Park, shortly before 10 a.m. to find the woman -- who appeared to be in her 30s -- unresponsive with a head injury, police said. Medics pronounced the woman dead a short time later.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police identify man wanted for series of violent crimes in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A violent crime spree has spanned three counties in the Philadelphia region. Now, the search is intensifying for a  man considered armed and dangerous. Zahkee Austin, 22, of Philadelphia, is accused of committing an attempted homicide in Middletown Township, an armed robbery in West Goshen Township, and another armed robbery, carjacking and shooting in Philadelphia.The attempted murder in Middletown Towsnhip has neighbors on edge. "It's scary, you know? You worry," a man said. "You don't feel safe anywhere you go now," a woman said. Officers were first called to the Franklin Station development after the shooting inside a home. Eyewitness News...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Robbers Steal $80,000 Worth of Cell Phones From T-Mobile in Philly

Philadelphia Police are searching for four men who they say stole $80,000 worth of cell phones from a T-Mobile store late Tuesday morning. The four men, at least one of whom was armed, went inside the T-Mobile along the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue at 11:56 a.m. Police said they stole several cell phones from an open safe in the backroom before fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle. The stolen merchandise was worth $80,000 in total, according to investigators.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

19-year-old man shot 4 times, killed in Grays Ferry: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man was shot four times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section on Monday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Wilder Street just after 2:15 p.m.Police say the man was shot once in his stomach and three times in his right leg. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 2:36 p.m., according to authorities. Police say a gun was recovered on the 19-yer-old man, but no arrests have been made at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Car Torn Apart in Deadly Red Light Wreck in Northeast Philly

Léelo en español aquí. A deadly wreck where one car was left nearly unrecognizable closed a busy Northeast Philadelphia intersection Tuesday morning. Philadelphia police said the driver of a 2004 Acura was speeding southbound on Frankford Avenue when they disregarded a red light near Unruh Avenue just after 4:45 a.m. and struck a Nissan.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Wanted for Multiple Random Attacks on, Off SEPTA

Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking multiple people on SEPTA and on the streets. SEPTA police sent out a news release Friday that said the women randomly attacked another woman just after midnight on the Market-Frankford Line Nov. 20. In that attack, the victim had her head slammed against the wall of a train car.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man fatally shot inside South Philadelphia corner store, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a corner store in South Philadelphia on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened at the Mifflin Supermarket just before 6:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of South 5th Street. An officer on the scene told Eyewitness News the man appears to have been targeted. Police say the man was shot once outside the store, and then went inside Mifflin Supermarket. He was then shot seven more times inside the business, police say. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m., according to authorities. No arrests were made, police say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Update: Missing Montgomery County man found

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Fight leads to lockdown at Roxborough High School, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A brief scare happened on Monday morning at Roxborough High School in Philadelphia after a fight led to a lockdown. A district spokeswoman told Eyewitness News two girls who don't belong in the school went there to help a friend who thought she was going to get into a fight.A fight did break out, and one of the girls suffered a cut after getting punched above the eye.The lockdown lasted about 20 minutes.Police are now investigating the fight.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police.   The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south. Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896. Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Philly

Man in critical condition after Roosevelt Boulevard crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was in critical condition Tuesday morning and his car was left mangled after it struck a tree on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to police.It happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the 7700 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, near Borbeck Avenue. Police have not said what led up to the crash.. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Boy Shot Dead After Attending NJ Birthday Party Identified

A teenage boy was shot and killed after attending a birthday party in Camden, New Jersey, on Saturday night, authorities said. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez announced Sunday detectives are investigating the shooting that took the life of the 14-year-old boy. Police received...
CAMDEN, NJ

