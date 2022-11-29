Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Beaten to Death With Unknown Object in Philly Home
A woman was found beaten to death inside a home in Philadelphia's West Mt. Airy neighborhood Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Park Lane home, near Blue Bell Park, shortly before 10 a.m. to find the woman -- who appeared to be in her 30s -- unresponsive with a head injury, police said. Medics pronounced the woman dead a short time later.
Police identify man wanted for series of violent crimes in Philadelphia area
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A violent crime spree has spanned three counties in the Philadelphia region. Now, the search is intensifying for a man considered armed and dangerous. Zahkee Austin, 22, of Philadelphia, is accused of committing an attempted homicide in Middletown Township, an armed robbery in West Goshen Township, and another armed robbery, carjacking and shooting in Philadelphia.The attempted murder in Middletown Towsnhip has neighbors on edge. "It's scary, you know? You worry," a man said. "You don't feel safe anywhere you go now," a woman said. Officers were first called to the Franklin Station development after the shooting inside a home. Eyewitness News...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Wanted in Attempted Murder, Robbery, Carjacking Across 3 Counties Held on $1M Bail
A man wanted in connection to an attempted murder, carjacking, robbery and attempted robbery in Philadelphia, Delaware and Chester counties was arrested Tuesday morning. The arrest in South Philadelphia ended a more than 24-hour manhunt for 22-year-old Zahkee Austin of Philadelphia. Austin was taken into custody without incident, Philadelphia police...
Sources: Victim shot 12 times in deadly North Philly double shooting
Sources say one man was shot at least 12 times. A second male victim was shot in the head.
NBC Philadelphia
‘Evil Act': Man Charged With Setting Fire That Killed Woman With Disabilities
A man is accused of setting fire to a home in Darby Township, Delaware County, over the weekend, killing a young woman with disabilities inside. Aaron Clark, 30, of Philadelphia, is charged with murder, arson, recklessly endangering another person and other related offenses, according to court records. The 20-year-old woman,...
NBC Philadelphia
Robbers Steal $80,000 Worth of Cell Phones From T-Mobile in Philly
Philadelphia Police are searching for four men who they say stole $80,000 worth of cell phones from a T-Mobile store late Tuesday morning. The four men, at least one of whom was armed, went inside the T-Mobile along the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue at 11:56 a.m. Police said they stole several cell phones from an open safe in the backroom before fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle. The stolen merchandise was worth $80,000 in total, according to investigators.
19-year-old man shot 4 times, killed in Grays Ferry: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man was shot four times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section on Monday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Wilder Street just after 2:15 p.m.Police say the man was shot once in his stomach and three times in his right leg. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 2:36 p.m., according to authorities. Police say a gun was recovered on the 19-yer-old man, but no arrests have been made at this time.
Philadelphia gas station owner hires armed agents to patrol property
Neil Patel hired armed agents to patrol his gas station three weeks ago, and now he has a daily armed presence nightly in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia police investigate Olney shooting
Police say the 26-year-old victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle.
NBC Philadelphia
Car Torn Apart in Deadly Red Light Wreck in Northeast Philly
Léelo en español aquí. A deadly wreck where one car was left nearly unrecognizable closed a busy Northeast Philadelphia intersection Tuesday morning. Philadelphia police said the driver of a 2004 Acura was speeding southbound on Frankford Avenue when they disregarded a red light near Unruh Avenue just after 4:45 a.m. and struck a Nissan.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Wanted for Multiple Random Attacks on, Off SEPTA
Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking multiple people on SEPTA and on the streets. SEPTA police sent out a news release Friday that said the women randomly attacked another woman just after midnight on the Market-Frankford Line Nov. 20. In that attack, the victim had her head slammed against the wall of a train car.
22-year-old victim tells police he was assaulted, kidnapped; 3 charged
The 22-year-old victim said when he went to check the back door, a male suspect grabbed him and pushed him to the ground.
Man fatally shot inside South Philadelphia corner store, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a corner store in South Philadelphia on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened at the Mifflin Supermarket just before 6:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of South 5th Street. An officer on the scene told Eyewitness News the man appears to have been targeted. Police say the man was shot once outside the store, and then went inside Mifflin Supermarket. He was then shot seven more times inside the business, police say. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m., according to authorities. No arrests were made, police say.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Name Delaware Man Who Was Shot Dead on I-95 After Carjackings, Pursuits
Delaware State Police said that a 39-year-old New Castle man led them on a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire and multiple exchanges of gunfire that ended on Interstate 95 Friday. On Monday, state police identified the gunman as Jonathan Wiseman. The 39-year-old died...
abc27.com
Update: Missing Montgomery County man found
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
Fight leads to lockdown at Roxborough High School, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A brief scare happened on Monday morning at Roxborough High School in Philadelphia after a fight led to a lockdown. A district spokeswoman told Eyewitness News two girls who don't belong in the school went there to help a friend who thought she was going to get into a fight.A fight did break out, and one of the girls suffered a cut after getting punched above the eye.The lockdown lasted about 20 minutes.Police are now investigating the fight.
Woman shot 3 times while in car in West Philadelphia
A woman was hospitalized after being shot three times while in a car in West Philadelphia.
Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police. The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south. Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896. Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
Man in critical condition after Roosevelt Boulevard crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was in critical condition Tuesday morning and his car was left mangled after it struck a tree on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to police.It happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the 7700 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, near Borbeck Avenue. Police have not said what led up to the crash..
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Boy Shot Dead After Attending NJ Birthday Party Identified
A teenage boy was shot and killed after attending a birthday party in Camden, New Jersey, on Saturday night, authorities said. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez announced Sunday detectives are investigating the shooting that took the life of the 14-year-old boy. Police received...
