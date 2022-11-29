Read full article on original website
Black Diamond Trail Bridge Over Canal Progresses
The City of Ithaca has had plans to construct a pedestrian bridge across the flood control channel near Wegmans for several years, and they are finally moving forward with the project. Local officials say the bridge could be installed by the end of summer 2023. The project has proposed to...
City Cites Binghamton Restaurant Developer for “Very Nice” Sign
The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
Juveniles caught throwing objects onto cars in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have reported the arrests of three juveniles they believe to be connected to a string of incidents involving damaged vehicles over the past three days in the city. The juveniles were found and arrested after an investigation into incidents involving objects being thrown onto vehicles from multiple underpasses located […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Alternate Side Parking Rules in Binghamton Take Effect December 1st
Beginning Thursday, December 1st, the winter alternate side parking rules go into effect in Binghamton. The rules aid in the safe and efficient plowing of snow on city streets. Residents are strongly encouraged during snow events to move vehicles off streets and into driveways or parking lots at city parks...
Old IBM-Endicott Walkway Over McKinley Avenue Being Removed
The long-awaited project to take down an unused pedestrian bridge at the former IBM Endicott manufacturing site is underway. Crews from L.M. Sessler Excavating & Wrecking of Seneca County on Monday morning began working to remove the walkway over McKinley Avenue near North Street. The bridge was used for decades...
whcuradio.com
Authorities respond to mental health situation in Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A man suffering from a mental health episode is brought in without incident in Watkins Glen. Members of Watkins Glen Police and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department responded the area of South Franklin and Fairgrounds Streets around 10:00 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man causing a disturbance in the woods. The man was standing on the bank of a ravine between South Franklin St. and Route 414. When officers made contact, the man sat down above the falls.
wxhc.com
Car Stolen After Owner Leaves it Unlocked to Warm Up
On Monday, November 21st, around 7am in the Town of Dryden the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stolen vehicle. During the investigation deputies learned the owner of the vehicle, a black 2011 Honda Accord, was stolen from the owners driveway after the owner left it unattended and unlocked for the vehicle to warm up.
Driving Danger: Twin Tiers Under High Wind Advisory
High winds could be an issue through Thursday, December 1 with the National Weather Service issuing a Wind Advisory through 9 p.m. November 30. NOAA says wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour over the Southern Tier, Central New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania with the higher elevations and the Finger Lakes getting the higher gusts.
Argos Inn plans addition to downtown Ithaca digs
ITHACA, N.Y.—Life as a boutique hotel has had its ups and downs for the Argos Inn. But overall, business has been good—so much so that ownership now wants to add a new rear wing to the historic building. Located at 408 East State Street on the east end...
Teen charged with manslaughter for fatal crash in Vestal
VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — A 17-year-old individual was arrested on Friday following an investigation into a vehicle crash that left an 18-year-old dead in Vestal last week. Police are saying that the 17-year-old was the driver of the vehicle during the crash in the early hours of Nov. 24. The individual has since been charged […]
Pump Prices May Rise with Expiration of Broome County Gas Tax Cap
The temporary tax cap on gasoline sold in Broome County that went into effect last June has run its course and motorists are keeping a close eye on prices. County lawmakers had put a cap on the local gasoline tax above three dollars a gallon. The move, which was approved in late April, occurred as pump prices were soaring after Russia invaded Ukraine. The tax cap expired Thursday.
Tri-Cities Airport gets $233k for snow removal
Tri-Cities Airport in Endicott is getting help from the federal government in keeping its runway clear from snow.
owegopennysaver.com
Lights on the River returns to Owego on Friday
This year’s Lights on the River Festival, hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace, is back with plans to be bigger and better than ever! Planned for Friday evening, Dec. 2, and running from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests will flock to downtown Owego for festivities throughout the village along with the popular lighting of the lights on the Court Street Bridge and light poles around town. The sky will ignite with a grand fireworks display at the conclusion of the event.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: November 21 to 27
During the week of Monday, November 21 to Sunday, November 27, the Owego Police Department had 129 service calls, 10 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 51 traffic tickets. After an investigation into a theft from Owego Fire Station 4 on Montrose Turnpike, Christopher N. Elliott of Owego was...
17-year-old charged in crash that killed Vestal student
In the early morning hours of November 24th, 18-year-old Kadin Abdullah, a Vestal High School student, was killed in a motor vehicle accident in the area of Clayton Ave. and Lagrange St.
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
Binghamton man gets marijuana dispensary license
A Binghamton man has received one of 28 licenses to sell marijuana issued by New York State to people based on social equity criteria.
whcuradio.com
What’s next for Lansing Market property?
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — What will become of the Lansing Market property after it closes?. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler hopes the building will be sold. Earlier this week, majority owner Andy Sciarabba announced the independent grocery store will close later this month after 11 years in business. FULL...
Century 21 Sbarra sold
A longtime, successful local real estate firm is merging with a larger multi-state agency with a promise to offer better value and more options to its customers.
Santa is coming to Endicott this weekend
On Friday, December 2nd, Santa will ride through the village streets on his sleigh beginning at 6 p.m.
