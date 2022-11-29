Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Mom shares daughter's kindness in class: "I made a teacher cry today"Amy ChristieTampa, FL
Florida Young Birders Club Seeking Members Throughout the AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
As credit card balances are at record highs, flexible work provides Tampa residents a way to pay down debtInstaworkTampa, FL
Related
thatssotampa.com
Inaugural Water Street Tampa Holiday Promenade brings 60 vendors to chic district
Water Street Tampa is celebrating its very first holiday season. Its gorgeous Christmas tree, dazzling array of lights, giant-size rose gold teddy berry, and festive set pieces have transformed it into a winter wonderland. I’d call it Tampa’s own Rockefeller Plaza. One of the biggest events of its year will be the Holiday Promenade, a European-inspired outdoor market that will feature nearly 60 local vendors. The event will take place on December 8 from 5pm-8pm.
thatssotampa.com
7th + Grove opening Roast Deli at historic Ybor location
The team behind the celebrated 7th + Grove will open a new Roast Deli and Social Bar in historic Ybor City soon. Dr. Jamaris Glenn and Khalilaa McDuffie held a preview for the new foodie hub back in November, and a official opening is imminent. The news was broken back in early November by Creative Loafing.
thatssotampa.com
Straz Center hosts soulful New Years Eve concert on the Tampa Riverwalk
Who’s ready to raise a glass on the Tampa Riverwalk? The Straz Center is throwing a wild New Year’s Eve party on the Riverwalk stage. This performance will follow their NYE showing of Hamilton, of course a Hamilton ticket isn’t required to attend this post-performance extravaganza. “The...
thatssotampa.com
Massive indoor adventure park plans expansion in Tampa
Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, is expanding its presence in Florida with a new franchise agreement that will bring a total new parks of the family entertainment center to Tampa Bay. The fun centers include rock walls, glow in the dark mini golf, a cafe with indulgent snacks, indoor skydiving, trampolines, battle beams, a full arcade, bowling, go karts, and more. This is the ultimate birthday destination.
thatssotampa.com
You can sip and shop at Rollin’ Oats organic market in Tampa
Rollin’ Oats in Tampa has one of the best grab-and-go sections in the state of Florida. The grocery store features a robust wine and craft beer selection, space to craft your own peanut butter, a sprawling bulk section, sensational organic produce, and ample vegan and gluten-free options. This market has a gorgeous outdoor patio with a vibrant mural painted by local artist Cheryl Weber (Jujmo) as the background.
thatssotampa.com
All-Latin cast brings “Cinderella Eats Rice and Beans” to life at Tampa Theatre for kids
For many of the students coming to the Tampa Theatre for a field trip this December 5 and 6, Cinderella Eats Rice and Beans will be the first time they will experience live theatre. Not to mention, live theatre with an all-Latin cast speaking both English and Spanish. The Tampa Theatre is one of the most historic movie palaces in the country. Its gorgeous stage, lush seating, and entrancing stage decor make it an essential visit for every kid and adult in Tampa.
thatssotampa.com
Stone Soup Company owner announces retirement
The Stone Soup Company is my top comfort food spot in all of Tampa. Its owner and entire in-house team are community fixtures who have worked tirelessly to feed their loyal customers, and support those most in need in Ybor City and beyond. Former owner and CEO Ilya Benjamin just announced he would be retiring, and will covert the restaurant to an employee-owned model.
Comments / 0