For many of the students coming to the Tampa Theatre for a field trip this December 5 and 6, Cinderella Eats Rice and Beans will be the first time they will experience live theatre. Not to mention, live theatre with an all-Latin cast speaking both English and Spanish. The Tampa Theatre is one of the most historic movie palaces in the country. Its gorgeous stage, lush seating, and entrancing stage decor make it an essential visit for every kid and adult in Tampa.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO