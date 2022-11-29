ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

signalscv.com

Murder suspect arrested on Jakes Way

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a suspect Wednesday in Canyon Country who was wanted as part of a San Fernando Valley murder investigation. LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant Sunday for 38-year-old Tony Ross on suspicion of murder in the death of Bilal Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, who was fatally shot inside a Winnetka home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lancaster man in LA residence

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster man at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, authorities announced. Tony Ross, 38, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Canyon Country and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross is being held on $2 million bail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
starvedrock.media

L.A. man arrested for hauling cannabis Thursday

A Los Angeles man is in Bureau County jail after an arrest for drugs Thursday. The release says Trident agents pulled the vehicle over on I-80, four miles west of Princeton. A K-9 officer hinted that a closer look of the vehicle was needed. Inside, authorities found 45 pounds of purported cannabis .
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Intruder stabbed after breaking into neighbor's residence: LASD

At least two neighbors were involved in a stabbing incident in Whittier Thursday morning, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Norwalk Station.At about 8:58 a.m., a neighbor allegedly broke into a residence on the 14000 block of Cerecita Drive. The person in the residence then stabbed the intruder, authorities said.According to preliminary reports, the suspect intruder was armed in the back yard before law enforcement arrived.The victim was reportedly safe. Two people were detained at the scene. The suspected intruder was reportedly transported in unknown condition.
WHITTIER, CA
Long Beach Post

Family of motorcyclist killed in crash near Bixby Knolls files wrongful death suit against city, 2 businesses

Police say Alejandro Vasquez ran through a stop before he collided with a car, but his family is arguing in the lawsuit that the sign was obstructed and that traffic flow with nearby signals creates a "trap" for drivers. The post Family of motorcyclist killed in crash near Bixby Knolls files wrongful death suit against city, 2 businesses appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Man fatally shot in unincorporated Florence area

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the unincorporated Florence area on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred at around noon in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue.When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately known. Investigators did not provide information on either a suspect or motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was encouraged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say

A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.
COSTA MESA, CA

