Woman, 89, killed in hit-and-run in South L.A.
An 89-year-old woman was fatally hit by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, and authorities today sought the public’s help to find the motorist.
Suspect Charged in Connection With Large Drug Seziure in Compton
A 32-year-old man was charged Thursday in connection with a massive drug seizure at a Compton home that included six kilograms of suspected powder fentanyl and more than 250,000 suspected fentanyl pills.
Sheriff's Deputy Charged with On-Duty Assault in Compton
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
NBC Los Angeles
Beloved Mt. SAC Employee Struck and Killed by Driver in ‘Intentional Act' Identified
A 63-year-old man fatally struck by a car in what authorities described as an intentional act on a Southern California college campus was identified Friday by Mt. San Antonio College officials. Rafael Barragan Jr. was struck and killed in a parking lot on the campus in Walnut in eastern Los...
Sylmar man sentenced to 89 years to life in prison for fatally shooting bystander in Downtown parking lot
Thomas McCreary, 46, was convicted of murder by a jury on Aug. 3. The post Sylmar man sentenced to 89 years to life in prison for fatally shooting bystander in Downtown parking lot appeared first on Long Beach Post.
1 Dies at Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision; 1 Arrested, 2 Outstanding
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving multiple vehicles left one person trapped in need of rescue and medical aid, and one truck on… Read more "1 Dies at Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision; 1 Arrested, 2 Outstanding"
signalscv.com
Murder suspect arrested on Jakes Way
Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a suspect Wednesday in Canyon Country who was wanted as part of a San Fernando Valley murder investigation. LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant Sunday for 38-year-old Tony Ross on suspicion of murder in the death of Bilal Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, who was fatally shot inside a Winnetka home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way.
Stolen Vehicle Erupts into Flames Ending Pursuit, Suspects Captured
Chino, San Bernardino County, CA: Suspects were taken into custody after a fiery end to a stolen vehicle pursuit around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the city of Chino. Pomona Police Department units were in pursuit of a stolen white vehicle that entered the 10 Freeway westbound to the southbound 57 Freeway.
theavtimes.com
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lancaster man in LA residence
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster man at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, authorities announced. Tony Ross, 38, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Canyon Country and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross is being held on $2 million bail.
foxla.com
Authorities investigating possible stabbing between homeowner, neighbor in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway at a Whittier home after a possible stabbing between the homeowner and a neighbor. SkyFOX video over the scene shows several patrol cars and a large police presence in front of the one-story house. According to police, officers responded to a burglary call...
pasadenanow.com
Armed Catalytic Converter Thieves Threaten Car Owner, May Be Connected to Police Pursuit
A Pasadena man in his thirties who confronted three men trying to steal his vehicle’s catalytic converter about 4:00 a.m. Wednesday escaped injury after one of the men pulled a knife and threatened him. Police said the thieves then stole the car and likely were in a car of the same description which led officers on a high-speed pursuit minutes later.
FOUND: Detectives Seek Public Help Locating Missing Castaic Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Castaic man, Trent Michael Boser. UPDATE: Boser has been found safe. Boser is described as a 47-year-old white male adult who was last seen on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:21 a.m., near the 31000 block ...
foxla.com
Employee dead after being intentionally run over by vehicle on community college campus: LASD
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating after they say a man was intentionally run over by a vehicle. Deputies responded to Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving multiple calls for service. When deputies arrived, they located the pedestrian...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana third striker charged with murder in Costa Mesa Thanksgiving road rage shooting
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third striker has been charged with murder and five felony counts of attempted murder after he shot repeatedly into a truck during a road rage incident on Thanksgiving evening with his three-year-old son and his girlfriend in his truck. Lucas Rivera-Velasco, 30, of Costa...
starvedrock.media
L.A. man arrested for hauling cannabis Thursday
A Los Angeles man is in Bureau County jail after an arrest for drugs Thursday. The release says Trident agents pulled the vehicle over on I-80, four miles west of Princeton. A K-9 officer hinted that a closer look of the vehicle was needed. Inside, authorities found 45 pounds of purported cannabis .
Intruder stabbed after breaking into neighbor's residence: LASD
At least two neighbors were involved in a stabbing incident in Whittier Thursday morning, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Norwalk Station.At about 8:58 a.m., a neighbor allegedly broke into a residence on the 14000 block of Cerecita Drive. The person in the residence then stabbed the intruder, authorities said.According to preliminary reports, the suspect intruder was armed in the back yard before law enforcement arrived.The victim was reportedly safe. Two people were detained at the scene. The suspected intruder was reportedly transported in unknown condition.
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash near Bixby Knolls files wrongful death suit against city, 2 businesses
Police say Alejandro Vasquez ran through a stop before he collided with a car, but his family is arguing in the lawsuit that the sign was obstructed and that traffic flow with nearby signals creates a "trap" for drivers. The post Family of motorcyclist killed in crash near Bixby Knolls files wrongful death suit against city, 2 businesses appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man fatally shot in unincorporated Florence area
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the unincorporated Florence area on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred at around noon in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue.When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately known. Investigators did not provide information on either a suspect or motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was encouraged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say
A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.
Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills 89-year-old woman in South Los Angeles
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck an 89-year-old woman in the Watts neighborhood of South Los Angeles late Thursday. The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. as the woman was walking outside of a crosswalk near the intersection of East 109th Street and South Central Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department […]
