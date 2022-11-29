ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Sen. Sanders comments on rail union House vote

A viewer question about the QR code on the Vermont vehicle inspection sticker had WCAX looking into what it’s for. How to keep energy costs low while festivities are high. New York National Grid workers are encouraging people to give the gift of energy this holiday season. Spectrum Youth...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Rep. Kuster voted NDC Chair

It may sound obvious, but New York state leaders are reminding people the water is cold. Legislation to protect firefighters from PFAS headed to President Biden’s desk. A bill to protect firefighter from forever chemicals is on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk. Sen. Sanders reacts to...
WCAX

Sen. Sanders reacts to failed sick bill for rail workers

It may sound obvious, but New York state leaders are reminding people the water is cold. Legislation to protect firefighters from PFAS headed to President Biden’s desk. A bill to protect firefighter from forever chemicals is on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk. Rep. Kuster voted NDC...
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
WCAX

Hassan bill to protect firefighters from PFAS to be signed into law

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A bill to protect firefighters from forever chemicals is on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk. New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan co-authored the bill that aims to protect the health and safety of first responders from PFAS exposure. The legislation directs federal agencies to develop...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Sanders backs House bill to avert rail strike

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said he supports a measure pending before the Senate to avert a nationwide rail strike. The U.S. House moved urgently to head off the looming nationwide rail strike on Wednesday, passing a bill that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached in September but rejected by some of the 12 unions involved. The measure passed by a vote of 290-137 and now heads to the Senate. If approved there, it will be signed by President Joe Biden, who urged the Senate to act swiftly.
VERMONT STATE
Tampa Bay Times

White privilege? It’s not the color of money. It’s the power of it | Letters

I’m a Black woman and I’m privileged. I was lucky enough grow up in primarily white suburbs. I didn’t worry about money — until college — or police brutality. I am lucky. The price is the occasional ignorant white person. They teach you the importance of protecting yourself, because you have no idea what those people are capable of.
WCAX

Leahy receives tribute from GOP’s McConnell

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - There were dueling speeches Thursday on Capitol Hill from the Senate’s top Republican and Vermont’s senior senator, but it wasn’t a policy feud that brought the two to the podium. Instead, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor to pay tribute to a friend who’s approaching retirement.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy