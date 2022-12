The Gingerbread Village has returned to the Sheraton Grand Seattle, and it will surely delight your whole family as you look at all of its frosted roofs, gumdrop decorations, and intricate designs. From now until Jan. 1, you can see the gingerbread creations of Seattle's top architecture firms, master builders, and Sheraton Grand Seattle's culinary teams. Admission is free, but any donation you make will go directly toward the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's Northwest Chapter.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO