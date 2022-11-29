(KWMN)- The Winona State Men’s Basketball team is off to a hot start to the season, sitting at 5-1 with the lone loss coming on a buzzer beater. The loss came to the hands of Upper Iowa earlier last week before the team took its holiday break. It was a game that had the Warriors up big through the first 20 minutes, and an 8-point lead with 30 seconds to go. The Peacocks made the impossible happen and erased the 8-point deficit in the last 30 seconds to win the game on a buzzer beating three ball.

WINONA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO