The Winona Arts Center Presents Johnson Street Underground’s Holiday Concert
(KWNO)-The Winona Arts Center is set to host the Johnson Street Underground’s holiday concert at 7 p.m. on December 9th. Performing in and around Winona, Johnson Street Underground (JSU) is Winona’s TTBB acapella group, covering a multitude of songs and styles, which include the likes of Green Day, Dolly Parton, the Beatles, and Adele. After recently completing their outdoor performance schedule across Winona, they are taking center stage at the Winona Arts Center.
“10 Days of Giving” Special Events Begin Today
(KWNO)-In support of the “10 Days of Giving,” Merchants Bank asks you to join them for these special events:. When: Thursday, December 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Join us for a taco salad or a pulled pork sandwich meal. Cash, debit, or credit are accepted. The cost is $8.00.
Group asks everyone to help ‘Stuff the Trailer’ for Winona Little Warriors Drumline
WINONA, Wis. (WKBT) – Winona area businesses are giving kids a Christmas to remember. Hoff Celebration of Life Center and the Loos team with Keller Williams Premiere Realty are asking everyone to help “stuff the trailer” for the Winona Little Warriors Drumline. The music group brings kids, many coming from low-income families, together to learn music and be a part...
Winona Area Non-profit to Receive Free Radio Advertising: Nominations Open
(KWNO)-Leighton Broadcasting has been passionate about its commitment to serving, connecting with, and celebrating its communities since it began in 1975. With more than four decades of commitment as its foundation, Leighton Broadcasting decided to seek a new way to show its passion for the communities its listeners call home. So in 2017, the “Gratitude on Repeat” campaign was born.
Winona Area Farmers Invited to Join the Free “Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops” Webinar Series
(KWNO)-Winona area farmers are invited to attend a new webinar series this winter from the comfort and convenience of their own farms. The “Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops” webinar series will be an in-depth discussion on some of the key issues and questions around commodity crop production facing Minnesota farmers. The free online program will provide the latest research-based information to help farmers optimize their crop management strategies for the coming year.
There should have been a celebration
Doesn’t it feel as though the opening of the four Mankato Avenue roundabouts was missing something? Maybe like a marching band, or champagne bottles broken on all the arrows? Speeches from City Council, and MnDOT? They just opened one day, and we sashayed back and forth from Highway 61 to Sarnia Street, going slowly, so as to not get dizzy.
Mayo Clinic Rochester to ease visitor restrictions beginning Dec. 6
Mayo says the changes are possible due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccination rates, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate. Also, patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to be positive will no longer have different restrictions from other patients. Mayo will...
15 Best Restaurants in Winona, MN
When you think of Winona, MN, you think of a city with eye-catching parks and interesting cultural sites. However, the city, which is located in the state’s southeast region, has plenty of nice restaurants any local or visitor will love. This list contains something for everyone’s tastebuds and the...
Photos: Spacious rambler for sale in Goodhue County
This fully finished home features updates throughout including new kitchen cabinets, new countertops and a fully remodeled main floor laundry. The house includes a spacious mudroom off garage, a four season porch, stainless steel appliances, a gas fireplace in the lower level, updated bathrooms with ceramic tile and an owners suite with an oversized walk-in closet.
Merchants Bank’s 10 Days of Giving Fast Facts
(KWNO)-Merchants Bank’s 10 Days of Giving Fast Facts:. The 2021 campaign raised 272,162 pounds of food for Winona Volunteer Services. That’s a total of more than four million pounds of food donated since the drive began in 1989, resulting in thousands of people being helped. In 2021, an...
Minnesota Homeowner Risks Life, Saves Extra Big Dog from Roof
What Is This Great Dane Doing On Kasson Minnesota Family's Roof?. It was a bright day, perfect for putting up Christmas lights. In the process, the head of the Galloway clan's "Light Installation Team" (better known as Aaron) ended up confronting and having to control a GIANT Great Dane on their roof, in Kasson, Minnesota.
UPDATE: Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit
Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. But, the tips are rolling in and we've got a little bit of good news since we first published this story.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
La Crosse Police welcome ‘Cheddar’ as their new K-9 therapy dog
Cheddar will be LCPD's very first K-9 Therapy Dog. Cheddar will be with SRO Ryan Ledvina on daily assignment within schools.
Falling temps, snow, and wind
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for parts of northern South Dakota and western Minnesota today, starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 6 p.m. We’ll see a little light snow fall, but with wind gusts up to 50 mph, blowing snow and reduced visibility will be a concern. A Wind Advisory will be in effect across the rest of the region from noon until 9 p.m. for those 40 to 50 mph wind gusts.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Tuesday, November 29, 2022
A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 9 PM tonight across SE MN. Mixed precipitation is expected with snow and ice accumulation. Here are the school closings, delays, and other weather-related cancellations and announcements across the Rochester and Southern Minnesota area for Tuesday, November 29, 2022:. Schools:. Alden-Conger Public Schools: Closing...
Warrior Men’s Basketball Gear up for Mankato and Concordia St. Paul
(KWMN)- The Winona State Men’s Basketball team is off to a hot start to the season, sitting at 5-1 with the lone loss coming on a buzzer beater. The loss came to the hands of Upper Iowa earlier last week before the team took its holiday break. It was a game that had the Warriors up big through the first 20 minutes, and an 8-point lead with 30 seconds to go. The Peacocks made the impossible happen and erased the 8-point deficit in the last 30 seconds to win the game on a buzzer beating three ball.
Bomb threat made at Gundersen, clinic evacuated
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A La Crosse woman is charged with making a fake bomb threat at Gundersen Health System. 57-year-old Lonie Evans is facing a charge of bomb scare; a class one felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of three years and six months. According to a criminal...
Exciting News Just Announced for Rochester Airport by Sun Country
Exciting News Just Announced for Rochester Airport by Sun Country. As soon as the snow started flying today, I hopped on the 'ol internet and searched "where can I fly to that is warm". Before I even heard about the news Sun Country shared for Rochester, I found a flight to one of my happy places, California, for just $74. Yes, $74. That flight is from MSP but starting December 15th, I can check my bags in Rochester, hop on a premium vehicle from Rochester to MSP and catch my flight to sunny California.
Warrior Women’s Basketball Off to their Best Start in Program History with #6 Mankato Up Next
(KWMN)- The Winona State Womens basketball team is off to their best start in program history after topping the Viterbo V-Hawks in McCown Gymnasium, 75-46 on Monday night. The transition from longtime head coach Scott Ballard to first time head coach Ana Wurtz has seemingly come with ease. Wurtz has the team playing with energy and confidence and the results have proved as such. Wurtz, who spoke with the Winona Sports Network, was asked if this is how she expected the start of the season to go,
