ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

DeWine announces more than $57M in safety grants for hundreds of schools

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wO8fP_0jRWLqjE00

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine has announced more than 700 schools will receive grants to help pay for security measures.

DeWine said the nearly $58 million in funding will go toward cameras, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and more.

The $57.8 million is being awarded through a competitive process to public school districts and chartered non-public schools, with a maximum award of $100,000 per school.

The grant program is administered by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission in partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center.

At least 20 districts in the Miami Valley were awarded grants.

A full list of schools awarded can be found here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
The Center Square

School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes

(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Ohio Senate bill seeks to declare Aug. 17 Gene Kranz day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — What do sugar cookies and famous Toledoan Gene Kranz have in common?. Ohio Senate Bill 287 is seeking to declare the importance of both to the state, among multiple other unrelated amendments. The bipartisan bill, which had its first reading at the statehouse Thursday, declares Aug....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio House passes bill blocking politicians from curtailing gun access during states of emergencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — State lawmakers took a precautionary vote Thursday to block a rarely-used Michigan practice from bleeding into Ohio’s borders: curtailing firearm access during a state of emergency. In 2020, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s move to pause nonessential business, including the sale of firearms, during the coronavirus pandemic incensed Ohio legislators and gun […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Gov. DeWine supporting several bills during lame-duck session

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a few weeks left until the new year, Ohio lawmakers are pushing their bills through the statehouse and Gov. Mike DeWine has voiced support for several pieces of legislation. One is Senate Bill 178 which reforms the responsibility of state education offices. While the bill was not his idea, DeWine […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Measles case confirmed at Ohio school

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
nbc24.com

Northwest Ohio legislators, law enforcement hopeful about anti-swatting bill

This fall, swatting incidents happened in Toledo, Findlay, Columbus and Cincinnati. "It's very dangerous. Dangerous for the people that are the victims of the swatting, it’s dangerous for law enforcement officers, it's dangerous for other people in the community and that's why legislatures have acted the way they have because of those incidents," said Capt. Matt Luettke of Lucas County Sheriff's Office.
TOLEDO, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland

LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away

Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart have launched a frontal assault on voters’ ability to amend our state constitution, putting their knives at the neck of 110 years of citizen-led democratic progress in the Buckeye State. Thinking that Ohioans are stupid and gullible enough to relinquish our democratic powers […] The post In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Route Fifty

Inflation Is Cutting Into States’ Big Infrastructure Windfall

This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. When Ohio transportation officials got the bids back in spring for the next phase of an expansion of Interstate 75 north of Cincinnati, they had a rude awakening. Inflation had driven up the mega-project’s cost by...
OHIO STATE
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio swatting bill passes Senate, heads to the House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Swatting is now one step closer to becoming a felony in Ohio. The Republican-sponsored House Bill 462 now moves on to the Senate after it passed 63-13 Wednesday. The bill would make swatting a felony and garnered bipartisan support on the house floor. “I think it’s a matter of public safety,” […]
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
143K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy