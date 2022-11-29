DeWine announces more than $57M in safety grants for hundreds of schools

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine has announced more than 700 schools will receive grants to help pay for security measures.

DeWine said the nearly $58 million in funding will go toward cameras, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and more.

The $57.8 million is being awarded through a competitive process to public school districts and chartered non-public schools, with a maximum award of $100,000 per school.

The grant program is administered by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission in partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center.

At least 20 districts in the Miami Valley were awarded grants.

A full list of schools awarded can be found here.

©2022 Cox Media Group