Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Maize n Brew
Discussion: How do you feel about Michigan’s chances to repeat as Big Ten champs?
After a monstrous win in Columbus against Ohio State, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines return to the Big Ten Championship for the second year in a row. The Wolverines seek a program best 13-0 while defending their title from a year ago. They’ll face the Purdue Boilermakers for the first time in five years. Can Michigan’s success continue?
Maize n Brew
No. 2 Michigan vs. Purdue Preview: 60 minutes away from back-to-back Big Ten Championships
It was not outside the realm of possibility that the Michigan Wolverines would return to Indianapolis as Big Ten East winners, but it was certainly not the expected outcome for this season. 12 games later, capped off by yet another manhandling of Ohio State, and the Wolverines are again on the cusp of a conference title, this time with an undefeated record.
Michigan football unveils uniform combo for Big Ten Championship Game [Photo]
This past Saturday, the Michigan football team went into Columbus and destroyed the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second season in a row. The Wolverines’ opponent will be the Purdue Boilermakers, who defeated the Indiana Hoosiers to advance to the B1G Championship Game. Just moments ago, Michigan unveiled the uniform combo they will be wearing during Saturday night’s game.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey heads to Madison to take on the Badgers
The No. 5 ranked Michigan Wolverines returned to health and form last weekend against previously unbeaten Harvard. Michigan left the weekend undefeated (one tie, one win), and earned four key points in the standings. Now they hit the road for two games to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Wisconsin has...
Buckeye Talk Can’t Get Over Getting Wrecked By The Michigan Wolverines
Last weekend The Michigan Wolverines cemented that they're clearly the Big Ten champs after achieving what would be back-to-back wins over their neighbors and rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes with a dominating second half that showed Michigan outscoring the Buckeyes 28-3 en route to a 45-23 victory, getting their first win in Columbus since 2000.
Maize n Brew
Three Purdue Boilermakers to watch in the Big Ten Championship against Michigan
After a triumphant victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend, the Michigan Wolverines are headed to Indianapolis to attempt a repeat as Big Ten champions. In their way is a gutsy 8-4 Purdue Boilermakers squad that has played up to their competition many a time in the Jeff Brohm era.
Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion
Throughout his seven seasons as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer saw the Michigan Wolverines as his biggest rival. But now as a college football analyst for Fox and the Big Ten Network, the two-time national champion head coach sees the Wolverines as something else: the top team in college football. Read more... The post Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Purdue: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more for Championship Weekend
We are coming off one of the most exhilarating weeks of the college football season where we saw the Michigan Wolverines head into Columbus and defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes. We also witnessed the demise of the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers as their playoff hopes are now shot, while the USC Trojans and TCU Horned Frogs kept those hopes alive heading into conference championship weekend.
Maize n Brew
Film Review: How it went wrong for Michigan in the second half against Virginia
The Michigan Wolverines had the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers on the ropes in Ann Arbor on Tuesday night after a great first half. But a 23-point second half saw a potential signature win slip through their fingertips. Maize n Brew’s Dan Plocher takes you through some of the offensive sets...
thecomeback.com
Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news
Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
detroitsportsnation.com
J.J. McCarthy says Purdue is in Michigan’s way to their ultimate goal
This past Saturday, J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines marched into Columbus like they owned the place, and by the time they were finished with the Ohio State Buckeyes, it may as well have been their home field. Heading into the game, the Buckeyes were a solid favorite, but the Wolverines walked away with a 45-23 win. With the win, the Wolverines have advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second season in a row, but that is not their ultimate goal.
College Basketball World Praying For Michigan State Star
On Wednesday night, the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup. Michigan State guard Tyson Walker chipped in 12 points, but was playing with a heavy heart. After the 70-52 loss, head coach Tom Izzo revealed that Walker lost...
Maize n Brew
Postgame quotes: Michigan vs. Virginia
The Michigan Wolverines are coming off what might be their best performance of the season so far, even though they lost a nail-biter to the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers, 70-68. They looked like the better team for large stretches, despite the loss. After shooting the lights out in the first...
Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan
Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked. Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he ...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp
Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
MLive.com
Dan Anderson says goodbye to coaching Detroit Catholic Central football after 23 years
After 23 of being a football coach at Detroit Catholic Central, Dan Anderson is stepping away from the program. After spending the previous six seasons as head coach of the team, Anderson is content with stepping away from the sport that has consumed a big portion of his life every fall for the last 30 years.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces
Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
WLUC
Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
ALTOONA, Penn. (WLUC) - Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has announced its expansion into Michigan. According to a Tuesday press release, the first Michigan location is projected to begin in 2025 and will start in the Detroit market. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY, Sheetz’s locations will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.
