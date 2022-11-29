ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maize n Brew

No. 2 Michigan vs. Purdue Preview: 60 minutes away from back-to-back Big Ten Championships

It was not outside the realm of possibility that the Michigan Wolverines would return to Indianapolis as Big Ten East winners, but it was certainly not the expected outcome for this season. 12 games later, capped off by yet another manhandling of Ohio State, and the Wolverines are again on the cusp of a conference title, this time with an undefeated record.
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan football unveils uniform combo for Big Ten Championship Game [Photo]

This past Saturday, the Michigan football team went into Columbus and destroyed the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second season in a row. The Wolverines’ opponent will be the Purdue Boilermakers, who defeated the Indiana Hoosiers to advance to the B1G Championship Game. Just moments ago, Michigan unveiled the uniform combo they will be wearing during Saturday night’s game.
Maize n Brew

Michigan hockey heads to Madison to take on the Badgers

The No. 5 ranked Michigan Wolverines returned to health and form last weekend against previously unbeaten Harvard. Michigan left the weekend undefeated (one tie, one win), and earned four key points in the standings. Now they hit the road for two games to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Wisconsin has...
The Comeback

Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion

Throughout his seven seasons as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer saw the Michigan Wolverines as his biggest rival. But now as a college football analyst for Fox and the Big Ten Network, the two-time national champion head coach sees the Wolverines as something else: the top team in college football. Read more... The post Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Maize n Brew

Michigan vs. Purdue: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more for Championship Weekend

We are coming off one of the most exhilarating weeks of the college football season where we saw the Michigan Wolverines head into Columbus and defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes. We also witnessed the demise of the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers as their playoff hopes are now shot, while the USC Trojans and TCU Horned Frogs kept those hopes alive heading into conference championship weekend.
thecomeback.com

Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news

Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
detroitsportsnation.com

J.J. McCarthy says Purdue is in Michigan’s way to their ultimate goal

This past Saturday, J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines marched into Columbus like they owned the place, and by the time they were finished with the Ohio State Buckeyes, it may as well have been their home field. Heading into the game, the Buckeyes were a solid favorite, but the Wolverines walked away with a 45-23 win. With the win, the Wolverines have advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second season in a row, but that is not their ultimate goal.
Maize n Brew

Postgame quotes: Michigan vs. Virginia

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off what might be their best performance of the season so far, even though they lost a nail-biter to the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers, 70-68. They looked like the better team for large stretches, despite the loss. After shooting the lights out in the first...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp

Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023

A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
97.9 WGRD

Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces

Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
WLUC

Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan

ALTOONA, Penn. (WLUC) - Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has announced its expansion into Michigan. According to a Tuesday press release, the first Michigan location is projected to begin in 2025 and will start in the Detroit market. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY, Sheetz’s locations will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.
