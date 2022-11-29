ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes price gouging penalty on oil companies

Gov. Gavin Newsom will call a special session of the state legislatures, hoping to pass a so-called price gouging penalty on oil companies."Compared to Arizona and Texas, it's bad," said collegiate soccer player Orlando Valencia.According to Consumer Watchdog, the five largest oil refineries quadrupled their profits through the first nine months of this year. In 2021, the companies reported $17 billion in profits compared to $67 billion in 2022. Due to these windfall profits, the governor's proposal has garnered support from organizations like Consumer Watchdog. "This is basically saying 'We're going to cap these profits and we're going to return them," said...
goldrushcam.com

Governor Newsom Administration Sued Over New Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties Homes, Recent Spills, Center for Biological Diversity Reports

December 2, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The Center for Biological Diversity sued California oil regulators yesterday for approving more than a dozen new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, some near homes and schools, without conducting a required review intended to protect public health and the environment.
CalMatters

Gas prices, campaign $$ database shake up Capitol

What do California gas prices and the state’s unwieldy database for tracking donations to political campaigns have in common? Both were the subject of intense hearings in Sacramento on Tuesday, six days before state lawmakers are set to return to the Capitol to get sworn into office and convene a special session called by Gov. […]
KESQ News Channel 3

Debate intensifies over future of rooftop solar as California reviews possible policy changes

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is still accepting public comment over a controversial proposal that would implement major changes to net metering for solar customers of PG&E, SCE, and SDG&E. If approved by the CPUC, the policy, known as NEM 3.0, would reduce by around 75% the credit that solar owners receive for the The post Debate intensifies over future of rooftop solar as California reviews possible policy changes appeared first on KESQ.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

U.S. fuel prices takes major dip. Use this interactive map to check California costs

U.S. fuel prices, according to a new gas report, have taken one of their biggest dips since August. The national average for a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped to $3.49, 26 cents less than a month ago and only 10 cents more than where prices sat a year ago. Oil prices have crept lower, said AAA in a November release, on fears of economic slowdowns around the world.
californiaglobe.com

Prohibited California State Agency Discrimination

Article 9.5 of Chapter 1 of Part 1 of Division 3 of Title 2 of the California Government Code concerns discrimination. Government Code Section 11135 prohibits any person in the State of California from being unlawfully denied full and equal access to the benefits of, or be unlawfully subjected to discrimination under, any program or activity that is conducted, operated, or administered by the state or by any state agency, is funded directly by the state, or receives any financial assistance from the state, on the basis of: sex, race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, ethnic group identification, age, mental disability, physical disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, or sexual orientation.
smartcitiesdive.com

High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023

California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Shirks Blame for Increasing Homelessness in Golden State

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was convening “local leaders to discuss their plans to tackle the homelessness crisis and identify new strategies and opportunities to more ambitiously address street encampments across the state.”. What this means is he is preparing to shift the blame of the...
KCET

Inside the Fight for a Disappearing Fish in California's Most Polluted Lake

Ed: In response to impassioned tribal testimony at recent California Fish and Game Commission meetings, next month the California Fish and Wildlife Department will be convening an interagency summit to determine emergency measures to help conserve the hitch. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is also considering an emergency listing for the hitch under the Endangered Species Act.
