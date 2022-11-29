Read full article on original website
Opinion: With Gas Prices Falling, Is Gavin Newsom’s Excess-Profits Tax Doomed?
For several months, Gov. Gavin Newsom has waged a war of words on California’s petroleum industry, accusing it of price-gouging and asking the Legislature to impose a tax on its soaring profits. “Big oil is ripping people off at the pump, and they’re making more in profits off of...
Central Valley group wants to save oil jobs as California plans to move away from fossil fuels
As California pushes to phase out fossil fuel reliance, a Central Valley business group has launched a campaign to save oil jobs — a move critics called an oil industry publicity stunt. On Thursday, the Central Valley Business Federation launched its “My Job Depends On Oil” public awareness campaign...
A top prison expert on the California ‘disaster’ and how to salvage it
The state’s prisons are no longer a world rehabilitation model, but Stockholm Prize winner Francis Cullen says the system could return to greatness.
Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes price gouging penalty on oil companies
Gov. Gavin Newsom will call a special session of the state legislatures, hoping to pass a so-called price gouging penalty on oil companies."Compared to Arizona and Texas, it's bad," said collegiate soccer player Orlando Valencia.According to Consumer Watchdog, the five largest oil refineries quadrupled their profits through the first nine months of this year. In 2021, the companies reported $17 billion in profits compared to $67 billion in 2022. Due to these windfall profits, the governor's proposal has garnered support from organizations like Consumer Watchdog. "This is basically saying 'We're going to cap these profits and we're going to return them," said...
Governor Newsom Administration Sued Over New Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties Homes, Recent Spills, Center for Biological Diversity Reports
December 2, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The Center for Biological Diversity sued California oil regulators yesterday for approving more than a dozen new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, some near homes and schools, without conducting a required review intended to protect public health and the environment.
University of California strike is massive example of how Golden State problems are warning to rest of nation
University of California strike is example of how out-of-control spending adds to state’s looming $25 billion deficit. Problems are warning to nation.
Gas prices, campaign $$ database shake up Capitol
What do California gas prices and the state’s unwieldy database for tracking donations to political campaigns have in common? Both were the subject of intense hearings in Sacramento on Tuesday, six days before state lawmakers are set to return to the Capitol to get sworn into office and convene a special session called by Gov. […]
Debate intensifies over future of rooftop solar as California reviews possible policy changes
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is still accepting public comment over a controversial proposal that would implement major changes to net metering for solar customers of PG&E, SCE, and SDG&E. If approved by the CPUC, the policy, known as NEM 3.0, would reduce by around 75% the credit that solar owners receive for the The post Debate intensifies over future of rooftop solar as California reviews possible policy changes appeared first on KESQ.
U.S. fuel prices takes major dip. Use this interactive map to check California costs
U.S. fuel prices, according to a new gas report, have taken one of their biggest dips since August. The national average for a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped to $3.49, 26 cents less than a month ago and only 10 cents more than where prices sat a year ago. Oil prices have crept lower, said AAA in a November release, on fears of economic slowdowns around the world.
Prohibited California State Agency Discrimination
Article 9.5 of Chapter 1 of Part 1 of Division 3 of Title 2 of the California Government Code concerns discrimination. Government Code Section 11135 prohibits any person in the State of California from being unlawfully denied full and equal access to the benefits of, or be unlawfully subjected to discrimination under, any program or activity that is conducted, operated, or administered by the state or by any state agency, is funded directly by the state, or receives any financial assistance from the state, on the basis of: sex, race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, ethnic group identification, age, mental disability, physical disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, or sexual orientation.
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
State oil regulators sued for approving new oil well drilling projects in Southern California
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — California oil regulators face litigation for approving new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, allegedly without conducting analyses to protect public health and the environment. The Center for Biological Diversity sued the California Geologic Energy Management Division, or CalGEM, Thursday for...
Gov. Newsom Shirks Blame for Increasing Homelessness in Golden State
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was convening “local leaders to discuss their plans to tackle the homelessness crisis and identify new strategies and opportunities to more ambitiously address street encampments across the state.”. What this means is he is preparing to shift the blame of the...
A record number of Latino lawmakers is heading to California’s Capitol after midterm election
Latinos, mostly Democrats, continue to make gains in the Legislature, pushing them closer to equal representation with California’s population. With midterm results finalizing, the Legislature is on track for its largest class of Latinos in history, increasing from 32 to 38 lawmakers. All but four of them are Democrats.
California Democrats passed these 5 liberal laws, then big business challenged them
California business groups often play defense in the Capitol, where labor-aligned Democrats are dominant. But big-spending corporations can gain the upper hand in statewide elections with initiatives they place on the ballot. That tactic emerged a dozen years ago when oil companies like Texas-based Valero Energy and Tesoro contested a...
California Man Creates Own ISP after Comcast Demands $210,000 for Services
With the rise of work-from-home culture, homeschooling, and the great resignation, access to technology has never been more important. However, when one California man tried to set up telecommunication services for his newly purchased home, he was shocked at the fact that he'd have to pay the equivalent of a second mortgage just to get it.
Each Bay Area county got a little redder in 2022
An SFGATE analysis of last year's gubernatorial recall and this year's general election shows that each Bay Area county was a little redder in 2022.
Inside the Fight for a Disappearing Fish in California's Most Polluted Lake
Ed: In response to impassioned tribal testimony at recent California Fish and Game Commission meetings, next month the California Fish and Wildlife Department will be convening an interagency summit to determine emergency measures to help conserve the hitch. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is also considering an emergency listing for the hitch under the Endangered Species Act.
Northern California weekend forecast: When to expect more Valley rain, Sierra snow
Northern California got off to a cold start on Friday, a day after a winter storm brought rain and snow to the region. A slow-moving weather system will be moving in over the weekend and bringing more rain and snow, our weather team says. Here's what to expect. Meteorologist Dirk...
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In California
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
