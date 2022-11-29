ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

95-unit apartment and townhome development planned in Portage

PORTAGE, MI — Ground could be broken on a new apartment complex, to be called Kings Landing, in 2023. The tentative plan consists of three buildings, consisting of a total of 82 apartment flats and 13 townhomes. The complex is proposed for a location near the new Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
PORTAGE, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Birmingham developer buys vacant lot that has long eluded builders in Grand Rapids

A metro Detroit real estate investor is planning an apartment project in Grand Rapids at a site repeatedly targeted for housing developments that never panned out. Ryan Talbot, owner of Birmingham-based Talbot Development, on Monday signed closing documents to acquire the vacant lot at 220 Quimby St. NE in the Creston neighborhood from Isaac Oswalt, doing business as North End Lofts LLC, for an undisclosed sum.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
muskegon-mi.gov

Muskegon Lakeshore Trail detoured for waterfront development construction

MUSKEGON, MI — A section of the Muskegon Lakeshore Trail bike path surrounding Adelaide Point will be temporarily rerouted during construction of the Muskegon Lake waterfront mixed-use development. The use of heavy machinery and other construction activity in the area will make the trail area unsafe for recreational use....
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Varnum completes office renovation

A local law office’s remodel features modern upgrades, reflecting the changing needs of its employees as they return to the office. Varnum recently announced the completion of its Grand Rapids office’s extensive renovation, which began in September 2021 and saw approximately 64,000 square feet and four floors of the building reimagined.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Cloud Cannabis eyes Cedar Springs

Another cannabis store is set to open in the Grand Rapids area, this time in an outer suburb. Cloud Cannabis said Wednesday it will open its ninth Michigan dispensary Thursday, Dec. 1, at 206 N. Main St. NE in Cedar Springs. Cloud co-founder John McLeod will be onsite opening day.
CEDAR SPRINGS, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

New Fairgrounds Get $6 Million Boost from the County

The Kent County Youth Fair has been working for years to raise the funds necessary to develop its new fairgrounds off Cascade Road in Lowell Charter Township. Today, it got a big boost with Kent County commissioners voting to allocate $6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the project.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

Electric Forest Festival Goers Upset Over 2023 Ticket Prices

Electric Forest 2023 will take place June 22-25 in Rothbury, Michigan. The announcement came earlier this week along with the announcement of ticket prices. This should be a time when fans are losing their minds over the announcement, instead, they're losing their minds over high ticket prices. There are a...
ROTHBURY, MI
MLive

MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

