Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
95-unit apartment and townhome development planned in Portage
PORTAGE, MI — Ground could be broken on a new apartment complex, to be called Kings Landing, in 2023. The tentative plan consists of three buildings, consisting of a total of 82 apartment flats and 13 townhomes. The complex is proposed for a location near the new Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Timeline to purchase Grand Rapids amphitheater property being extended by arena authority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The public authority that wants to build a 12,000-seat riverfront amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids is giving itself more time before it purchases the nearly 12-acre city-owned site where the venue is expected to be built. The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority (CAA) was expected...
Four-story apartment building planned for Grand Rapids’ Northwest Side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The developer of a proposed four-story apartment building containing 44 market rate units at 280 Ann St. NW has been approved for a pair of incentives from the city of Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids City Commission on Nov. 15 approved a brownfield plan that...
Large sinkhole closes major downtown Grand Rapids street
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A major street in downtown Grand Rapids has closed due to a large sinkhole. Fulton Street between Ottawa and Ionia avenues is closed Friday afternoon, Dec. 2, due to a 13-foot-deep sinkhole that developed in the roadway in front of the Van Andel Arena. The...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Birmingham developer buys vacant lot that has long eluded builders in Grand Rapids
A metro Detroit real estate investor is planning an apartment project in Grand Rapids at a site repeatedly targeted for housing developments that never panned out. Ryan Talbot, owner of Birmingham-based Talbot Development, on Monday signed closing documents to acquire the vacant lot at 220 Quimby St. NE in the Creston neighborhood from Isaac Oswalt, doing business as North End Lofts LLC, for an undisclosed sum.
wgvunews.org
Greater Muskegon Economic Development wins award for bringing biomanufacturer to the county
The Greater Muskegon Economic Development (GMED) announced today (FRIDAY) it has been named the recipient of the “Large Economic Impact Deal of the Year” award by the Mid-America Economic Development Council. Officials say that the Greater Muskegon Economic Development received the prestigious Economic Impact Award for its role...
muskegon-mi.gov
Muskegon Lakeshore Trail detoured for waterfront development construction
MUSKEGON, MI — A section of the Muskegon Lakeshore Trail bike path surrounding Adelaide Point will be temporarily rerouted during construction of the Muskegon Lake waterfront mixed-use development. The use of heavy machinery and other construction activity in the area will make the trail area unsafe for recreational use....
Long road to new life for Grand Haven’s Harbor Island topic of upcoming forum
GRAND HAVEN, MI – After more than 100 years of industrial use and environmental contamination, a new, cleaner life is in the future for Grand Haven’s Harbor Island – but it will take at least six years to get there. Before redevelopment can occur, a massive effort...
Housing, parks, road repairs get slice of $108M in Kent County COVID-19 relief funds
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Affordable housing, parks and trails improvements and road repairs were among 30 projects that were approved Thursday by the Kent County Board of Commissioners for a piece of $108 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. More than 300 organizations, ranging from hospitals to community nonprofits...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Varnum completes office renovation
A local law office’s remodel features modern upgrades, reflecting the changing needs of its employees as they return to the office. Varnum recently announced the completion of its Grand Rapids office’s extensive renovation, which began in September 2021 and saw approximately 64,000 square feet and four floors of the building reimagined.
Grand Rapids-area apple orchard going up for sale after 115 years in business
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After over 100 years, Moelker Orchards & Farm Market is closing its doors. The orchard, which opened in 1907, has been run by the Moelker family for its entire existence. In a post on the orchard’s Facebook page Thursday, Dec. 1, the family announced the...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Cloud Cannabis eyes Cedar Springs
Another cannabis store is set to open in the Grand Rapids area, this time in an outer suburb. Cloud Cannabis said Wednesday it will open its ninth Michigan dispensary Thursday, Dec. 1, at 206 N. Main St. NE in Cedar Springs. Cloud co-founder John McLeod will be onsite opening day.
lowellsfirstlook.com
New Fairgrounds Get $6 Million Boost from the County
The Kent County Youth Fair has been working for years to raise the funds necessary to develop its new fairgrounds off Cascade Road in Lowell Charter Township. Today, it got a big boost with Kent County commissioners voting to allocate $6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the project.
Township Shutting Down Kalamazoo Area Farm In Controversial Move
There seems to be some big controversy after the Soil Friends Hard Cider CO in Galesburg received a notice from the township of Comstock informing them that all operations would be shut down. Over the weekend they made a Facebook post that shows the ordinance, telling them to close:. Unfortunately,...
Boil water advisory issued for part of Kalamazoo
Repairs to the water infrastructure have prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.
New traffic equipment coming to U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids will warn drivers of crashes, delays
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A road project is in the works along U.S. 131 that, once completed, will give motorists a heads up about potential crashes or roadblocks before running into them. The bonus, for drivers at least, is when work begins on the $1.75 million project, it shouldn’t...
Grand Rapids’ Blackford Capital Acquires California Artificial Turf Company
Blackford Capital, a lower middle market private equity firm based in Grand Rapids, today announced the acquisition of Artificial Turf Supply (ATS), a manufacturer, distributor, and internet-based supplier of high-quality […] The post Grand Rapids’ Blackford Capital Acquires California Artificial Turf Company appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
$100K donation to West Michigan library beset by book challenges pushes back tentative closing date
HUDSONVILLE, MI – A six-figure donation by two area business owners will keep the embattled Patmos Library operating beyond its previously announced September 2024 closing date. Andy Wierda and Tracie Wierda – the married couple who owns the Derby Tavern in Jamestown Township – announced this week they had...
Electric Forest Festival Goers Upset Over 2023 Ticket Prices
Electric Forest 2023 will take place June 22-25 in Rothbury, Michigan. The announcement came earlier this week along with the announcement of ticket prices. This should be a time when fans are losing their minds over the announcement, instead, they're losing their minds over high ticket prices. There are a...
3 W. MI Taco John’s locations to open in January
Three Taco John's locations are coming to West Michigan and are expected to open in January.
Comments / 1