In a picturesque corner of western Wisconsin, a growing right-wing conservative movement has rocketed to prominence. They see the broader America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government, few officials can be trusted and neighbors might have to someday band together to protect one another. It’s a country where the most basic beliefs -- in faith, family, liberty -- are threatened. John Kraft looks beyond his quiet rural community and sees a country that many Americans wouldn’t recognize. And it’s not just about politics anymore.“It’s no longer left versus right, Democrat versus...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO