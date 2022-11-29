ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Chinese gov’t attacks, trashes U.S. ‘freedom’

A Chinese government spokesperson criticized American “freedom” Tuesday even as China is gripped by rare, large-scale protests demanding an end to its strict “zero-COVID” policy. Hua Chunying, an assistant minister of foreign affairs and Foreign Ministry spokesperson, tweeted that deaths by gunfire, COVID and fentanyl overdose...
Chinese gov’t pushed anti-GOP propaganda on TikTok before midterms

A Chinese government propaganda outlet is quietly pushing content about U.S. politics over TikTok even as U.S. officials work with its Chinese ownership to address mounting national security concerns. Some in the U.S. government have long warned that TikTok, the first foreign social media service to take hold in the...
GOP lawmakers slam Biden’s silence on Chinese freedom protests against communist regime

Republican lawmakers are piling on the criticism against President Joe Biden for his silence on the ongoing anti-lockdown protests in China and calls for freedom and the resignations of the country’s ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leaders, including President Xi Jinping. Biden has yet to offer his own direct...
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
How Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds could become president

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds insists a life in Washington is not for her. I believed her when she told me this near the shores of Black Hawk Lake in Lake View last year before the governor announced what became a successful reelection bid for Terrace Hill. At the time, speculation emerged, prior to Sen. Charles […] The post How Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds could become president appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
In a Wisconsin town, voters fear for America under attack

In a picturesque corner of western Wisconsin, a growing right-wing conservative movement has rocketed to prominence. They see the broader America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government, few officials can be trusted and neighbors might have to someday band together to protect one another. It’s a country where the most basic beliefs -- in faith, family, liberty -- are threatened. John Kraft looks beyond his quiet rural community and sees a country that many Americans wouldn’t recognize. And it’s not just about politics anymore.“It’s no longer left versus right, Democrat versus...
WISCONSIN STATE
Iranian hard-liners propose punishment for cooperation with ‘hostile’ countries

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Hard-line Iranian lawmakers have proposed a plan to enact harsher punishments against protesters who they say are cooperating with “hostile” foreign countries. According to the plan, any interaction with any Western institutions and...
VIDEO: Protesters set massive fire to Chinese quarantine camp: Report

A Covid-19 quarantine camp built by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was reportedly set on fire in what appears to be an act of protest against China’s communist regime and its strict “zero Covid” policies. Protests and riots continue to rage across China as Chinese citizens push back on CCP leader Xi Jinping’s rule.
White privilege? It’s not the color of money. It’s the power of it | Letters

I’m a Black woman and I’m privileged. I was lucky enough grow up in primarily white suburbs. I didn’t worry about money — until college — or police brutality. I am lucky. The price is the occasional ignorant white person. They teach you the importance of protecting yourself, because you have no idea what those people are capable of.
The Cold War Legacy Lurking in U.S. Groundwater

For the first time, ProPublica has cataloged cleanup efforts at the 50-plus sites where uranium was processed to fuel the nation’s nuclear arsenal. Even after regulators say cleanup is complete, polluted water and sickness are often left behind.
OREGON STATE

