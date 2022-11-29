Read full article on original website
Closures planned on I-20 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be intermittent road closures on Interstate 20 in Scott County. The closures will be on I-20, in both directions, between State Route 35 (Exit 88) and State Route 481 (Exit 80). According to MDOT, the closures will be between […]
WLBT
8 tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s severe weather
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far, the National Weather Service surveys have found a total of 8 tornadoes from Tuesday’s storms. Large hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes damaged homes, collapsed a road, and destroyed a fire station during two rounds of severe weather. Here’s a birds-eye view of the...
National Weather Service confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi; teams continue to review damage across state
Preliminary investigations by the officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed that at least three tornadoes touched down in Mississippi during Tuesday’s severe weather. Officials say the number of confirmed tornadoes could rise as officials continue to investigate damage reports from across the state. In Lawrence County, the...
WLBT
Vacant apartment building catches fire Friday morning
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vacant apartment building in Brandon was on fire Friday morning. According to the Brandon Fire Department, the Rosewood Apartments off of West Jasper Street caught fire around 6 a.m. Friday. The fire department was able to put out the fire successfully. A suspect was arrested...
WLBT
Raw sewage invades streets, homes inside Ward 3 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 in Jackson has seen many raw sewage leaks this year, but Friday morning, it might have seen its worst. Around 2 a.m. Friday morning, residents on Pocahontas Avenue and Plymouth Heights Boulevard reported a manhole that was gushing raw waste and flowing down the street and into residents’ homes.
prentissheadlight.com
Two possible tornadoes reported in the county
There are being reports of two possible tornado touch downs earlier this afternoon. Jefferson Davis County firefighters are reporting debris and structural damage from one of the possible tornadoes off Barnes Avenue in Bassfield. MHP has also reported a possible tornado touched down on Highway 35 at the Jefferson Davis/Marion County Line.
Crash involving 18-wheeler and FedEx truck
RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18 wheeler and FedEx truck were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning. The crash happened along Highway 49 and Old Highway 49 in Richland. There are no reports of any injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
WJTV.com
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 2-4
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 2-4) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. Capital City Lights – Friday – Jackson. Enjoy the Christmas by...
WLBT
Condemned hotel site of Thursday stabbing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road. Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Tornado Warning issued for Madison Parish, south Warren County – The Vicksburg Post
Tornado Warning issued for Madison Parish, south Warren County. The area in red, south of Vicksburg, was identified by the National Weather Service as being under a Tornado Warning at 5 pm on Tuesday. Madison Parish and the southern half of Warren County are under a Tornado Warning until 5:45...
WAPT
Madison County not taking any chances with severe weather
CANTON, Miss. — Madison County officials aren't taking any chances with Tuesday's severe weather. Canton Mayor William Truly issued an emergency order before the storms hit, which called for the shelter to open at the Canton Multipurpose Complex. The mayor also urged residents in the city's flood zones to take precautions.
WLBT
Christmas parades happening December 2-3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday event this weekend, several cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades, beginning Friday, December 2. Here’s a list of each city in the Jackson metro area hosting a parade, including the event route. The City of Ridgeland...
WLBT
State announces closures of MDHS headquarters, county offices, due to inclement weather
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has announced that the agency’s main office and county offices will be closed for the remainder of the day due to inclement weather. Tuesday is an Alert Day, with the potential for severe weather across the viewing area. Offices...
WLBT
One person injured in wreck involving two 18-wheelers
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Two 18-wheelers were involved in a wreck late Tuesday, leaving one person injured. It happened at the Old Highway 49 intersection, part of which is blocked Wednesday morning as crews continue to work on clearing the scene. There’s no word on the extent of the individual’s...
One dead, two injured in Carthage shooting
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is dead and two people were injured after what law enforcement is considering a domestic dispute in Leake County. According to Sheriff Randy Atkinson, the shooting happened before 5:30 p.m. in the city limits of Carthage. The sheriff said the unidentified shooter shot his wife and a man. […]
philadelphiaobserver.com
What Happened To Markell Noah? 12-Year-Old Dies In Russian Roulette Game In Jackson, Mississippi
Recently, 12-year-old Markell Noah of Jackson, Mississippi, was reported missing only to be found dead in an abandoned home later the same day. According to the Jackson Police Department, Markell had been involved in a game of Russian roulette with two other juveniles who have since been arrested and charged with murder. Police have also charged one adult with accessory after the fact of murder.
WLBT
Coroner confirms male homicide victim found on JSU campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jackson State University Campus Enforcement are investigating a homicide on the school’s campus. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the victim was a male. No details are available about what happened, but WLBT crews saw investigators placing a...
WAPT
Shooting victim flown to UMMC; suspect in custody, sheriff says
BOLTON, Miss. — An altercation led to a shooting Friday in Bolton. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said an altercation preceded the shooting in the 6100 block of Northside Drive. Lacorius Hodge, 40, who was shot in the chest, was flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in...
Madison County Journal
Richardson Light Show
The Richardson Light Show is back in Madison after two years of cancelations for people to view and enjoy. Now that nearby road construction is complete, the show has opened back up to the public. The display is at 219 Sundial Road which viewers must access from Tisdale Road off...
WLBT
Capitol Police to provide additional security for SWAC Championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Security will not be an issue in or outside the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium while fans are enjoying the SWAC Championship game Saturday. Capitol Police Chief Bo Lucky says there will be more boots on the ground stationed in all areas near The Vet. “Anybody that...
