Holiday stress

By Krista
 3 days ago

By Cassandra Tyndall

Now that we’re staring down the barrel of 2023, you may begin to reflect on 2022. One thing is for certain, time, while it never really changes, it does feel different. When there is so much to do, so much to achieve, or grinding just to survive, it’s easy to get lost or to feel like you’re losing traction on what’s important.

Every now and then, the sky reminds us that we are human beings, not human doings. With so many expectations at this time of year, the pressure, the stress and the anxiety, can mount. Before you buy into all that the holidays have become, it may be important to remember that you actually don’t have to. You can choose a different path. You can choose to say no. You can choose what is actually meaningful. What will you remember a year from now? A cheap headache-inducing candle you felt obligated to buy for someone or the time you spent sharing hearts and minds?

This week, before you let the flurry of the season take over, give yourself permission to make a new choice. The more soul soothing it can be, the better off you’ll be, too!

