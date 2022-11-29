ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for omnibus

By Alexander Bolton
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nt3xk_0jRWL4sx00

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) announced Tuesday that there is “widespread agreement” among leaders in Washington about the need to pass an omnibus spending package next month, despite calls from conservatives to punt such decisions into next year.

But the GOP leader cautioned there are “significant hurdles” to reaching a deal, which means talks could drag right up until Christmas to avoid a government shutdown.

“We had a really good meeting. Laid out the challenges that we’re all collectively facing here. I think there’s widespread agreement that we’d be better off with an omnibus than a [continuing resolution] but there are some significant hurdles to get over to do that,” McConnell told reporters after meeting with President Biden and congressional leaders at the White House.

A rail strike looms and impact on US economy could be broad

He said that “for myself and I think the majority of my conference, defense and Ukraine” funding are “at the top of the list” of priorities.

But he said Democrats’ request for increased non-defense discretionary spending is a “sticking point.”

“We’re going to keep talking to each other,” he added.

McConnell, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will meet Wednesday with the Democratic chairmen and top-ranking Republican members of the Senate and House Appropriations committees to discuss the outlines of the spending package.

All four Senate and House party leaders met with Biden Tuesday.

“We had a good discussion about funding the government. We all agreed that an omnibus would be better than a CR,” Schumer told reporters after the meeting.

“We each laid out our criteria for the omnibus. Obviously they’re different but we’ve agreed to sit down as early as tomorrow, the four appropriators and the four leaders, to try and resolve the issue and avoid any government shutdown. So it was a good and productive meeting,” he said.

McConnell and McCarthy agreeing on the need to pass an omnibus spending bill instead of a stop-gap spending measure or continuing resolution that would freeze federal funding until next year is a significant development.

Conservatives led by Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) have called for a stop-gap to last until 2023 to give Republicans more leverage in the spending talks once they control the House.

McConnell condemns Trump dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes

But McCarthy, who is running to become the next Speaker, appears to prefer starting off the next Congress with a clean slate instead of having to negotiate a massive spending deal with Democrats while leading a narrow House GOP majority.

Scott, in an op-ed published in the Washington Examiner Tuesday, accused Republican leaders of “caving” to Democrats’ spending demands.

“I ran for Senate leader because the current plan of routinely caving in and allowing Schumer and Biden to win must stop and because we must become a party with a plan to rescue America,” Scott wrote, referring to his unsuccessful bid earlier this month to challenge McConnell for the top Senate Republican leadership job.

“Everyone says compromise is crucial in Washington. That’s fine. But it’s about time we stop compromising our principles and start making the Democrats compromise theirs,” he wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Five reasons why the Georgia Senate runoff matters

Tuesday’s Senate run-off in Georgia is vital, even though Democrats have already secured control of the upper chamber. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) bested former football star Herschel Walker by roughly 36,000 votes in the initial round of voting on Nov. 8. But Warnock fell just short of getting the necessary 50 percent of votes cast […]
GEORGIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Biden signs bill to avert rail shutdown

President Biden on Friday signed a bill that will avert a rail strike, just days before the deadline for an agreement to have been reached and amid fears that such a halt in railroad operations would cripple the U.S. economy. The bill implements the labor agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized workers that Biden […]
KLST/KSAN

House GOP centrists: ‘Put posturing aside’ and back McCarthy Speakership

Members of the Republican Governance Group, a more centrist caucus within the House GOP, are urging their colleagues to support House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker as he faces opponents that threaten his path to securing the gavel. “The American people handed us the gavel, but they did so skeptically. If we do not […]
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
MAINE STATE
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
KLST/KSAN

Guillén family shocked after Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- After two and a half years, 24-year-old Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representation. A sentencing date has not yet been set. Aguilar faces a maximum possible penalty of 30 years in prison, plus three years […]
FORT HOOD, TX
KLST/KSAN

Supreme Court to weigh Biden bid to restore student debt relief plan

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to review the Biden administration’s effort to reinstate its student debt relief plan, but the justices declined to immediately revive the program. In a brief unsigned order, the court indicated it would hear arguments in the case as early as February. The move comes after the administration urged the […]
KANSAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Biden’s first state dinner draws famous faces

Celebrities brought some star power — and a touch of “le charme” — as they joined lawmakers, Cabinet members and VIPs at the White House for the state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron, the first such event of Biden’s presidency.
NEW YORK STATE
KLST/KSAN

Biden praises Congress for passing bill to avert rail strike

President Biden on Thursday praised Congress for passing legislation that will avert a rail strike, implementing a labor agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized workers. “Congress’ decisive action ensures that we will avoid the impending, devastating economic consequences for workers, families, and communities across the country,” Biden said in a statement. “I will sign […]
KLST/KSAN

Senate votes to avert costly rail strike

The Senate voted Thursday to avert a costly nationwide rail strike next week that lawmakers in both parties worried would shut down much of the economy and further add to inflation.   Senators voted 80 to 15 for a House-passed bill to implement the labor agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized workers brokered by […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Unions bash senators for rejecting paid sick leave for rail workers

Labor leaders lashed out Thursday at senators who voted against a proposal to provide rail workers with seven days of paid sick leave.  While the Senate overwhelmingly approved a measure to force through a railroad contract that gives workers a 24 percent raise over five years, a proposal to add paid sick days to the […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy