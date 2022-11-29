ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville police IDs man who died overnight in jail as investigation continues

By Ryan Henry, Gabriela Gonzalez
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A 28-year-old man died overnight while in custody of the Brownsville Police Department, police announced Tuesday.

Edgar Hernandez, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to police.

“The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an in-custody death that occurred [Tuesday],” police said in a statement emailed to media.

DPS: Teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash

After being found unresponsive, CPR and medical attention was provided for Hernandez. He was pronounced dead at 3 a.m., according to police.

“The male subject was arrested on [Monday], and no force was used to effect the arrest,” wrote Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department. “There are no signs of trauma or suicide.”

Hernandez was initially charged for public intoxication.

“The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available,” he wrote.

KLST/KSAN

