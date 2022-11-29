ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Casper teen sentenced to prison term for role in drive-by shooting

CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old Casper man has been sentenced to six to eight years in state prison for his role in a drive-by shooting in April. Matthew Pentinney and two co-defendants, Daniel Angel Marin-Laris and Terrin Bergh, originally faced seven counts of aggravated assault and battery against the occupants of three apartments impacted by the gunfire on April 4.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/1/22–12/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Police Release Video on September Shooting

In a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, it provided a more detailed account of what happened between police and 38-year-old Corey David Garriott on Sept. 2 at 1:54 a.m. The incident started when two Casper officers, Officers Ryan Brownell and Megan Welge, came across Garriott at Lake McKenzie...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper man gets 4–8 years in prison in domestic violence, stalking case

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper resident Erick Richardson, 33, was sentenced to 4–8 years in state prison on Monday for an assault on his pregnant ex-girlfriend last June. Richardson will receive credit for 151 days served since his arrest last summer. He was arrested just days after ambushing the woman in the parking lot of her workplace, according to the charging documents.
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Charged with Domestic Battery, Strangulation

A Casper man was charged with a felony count for strangulation of a household member, which is punishable by up to ten years imprisonment. He was also charged with Domestic Battery, his 3rd offense, also a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment. James Edward Knight III heard the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (11/28/22 – 12/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (11/22/22–11/28/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

‘Ropes & Roses Therapy Services’ celebrating new clinic west of Casper with chance to meet horses Friday￼

CASPER, Wyo. — Ropes & Roses Therapy Services will be celebrating the opening of its new clinic west of Casper with an open house from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Ropes & Roses offers equine-assisted therapy services to patients. On Friday, people will have the opportunity to tour the new clinic at 3905 Ten Mile Road west of Casper. The clinic is located on the left side of the road.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Jackson; Lantis

Diana L. Jackson, 63, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:28 a.m. in Casper at Wyoming Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. Born February 13, 1959, in Almagordo, New Mexico, at Holloman Air Force Base to Goode and Trudy Cheatham. Moved to Casper, Wyoming, in 1961, where she attended Crest Hill Elementary, Dean Morgan Junior High and was part of the class of 1977 at Natrona County High School, where she was a part of the high school swim team.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Mystery Snow Shovelers Revealed to be ‘The Lawn Rangers’

When Jeremy Toribio, Mike Duffy, and Arlanzo Deleon were driving through Casper and saw an elderly woman attempting to shovel her walk after Casper's latest snowstorm, they didn't even hesitate. They got out of their truck and got to work. "I'll tell you what," Toribio told K2 Radio News. "When...
CASPER, WY
