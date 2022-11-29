Read full article on original website
Casper teen sentenced to prison term for role in drive-by shooting
CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old Casper man has been sentenced to six to eight years in state prison for his role in a drive-by shooting in April. Matthew Pentinney and two co-defendants, Daniel Angel Marin-Laris and Terrin Bergh, originally faced seven counts of aggravated assault and battery against the occupants of three apartments impacted by the gunfire on April 4.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/1/22–12/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
(VIDEO) Casper police release body cam footage of shooting that led to death of suspect at fishing pond
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, the Casper Police Department released body camera footage related to a Sept. 2 officer-involved shooting near Lake McKenzie Dog Park that led to the death of a suspect. Corey Garriott was fishing at the lake in the early morning hours on Sept. 2 when...
Casper Police Release Video on September Shooting
In a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, it provided a more detailed account of what happened between police and 38-year-old Corey David Garriott on Sept. 2 at 1:54 a.m. The incident started when two Casper officers, Officers Ryan Brownell and Megan Welge, came across Garriott at Lake McKenzie...
Casper man sentenced to 90 days after crash that injured motorcyclist
CASPER, Wyo. — A 23-year-old Casper man will serve 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an Aug. 7 crash in Mills that seriously injured a motorcyclist. The man pleaded not guilty on Aug. 8 and had been scheduled for a bench trial on Thursday.
Casper man gets 4–8 years in prison in domestic violence, stalking case
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper resident Erick Richardson, 33, was sentenced to 4–8 years in state prison on Monday for an assault on his pregnant ex-girlfriend last June. Richardson will receive credit for 151 days served since his arrest last summer. He was arrested just days after ambushing the woman in the parking lot of her workplace, according to the charging documents.
Evansville resident accused of domestic violence held on $85,000 cash-only bonds
CASPER, Wyo. — An Evansville resident is charged with felony domestic violence and multiple probation revocations after Casper police allege he choked and assaulted his ex-girlfriend in late November. James Knight, 29, is being held on $60,000 and $25,000 bonds, both cash only. These were requested by the state...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Casper Man Charged with Domestic Battery, Strangulation
A Casper man was charged with a felony count for strangulation of a household member, which is punishable by up to ten years imprisonment. He was also charged with Domestic Battery, his 3rd offense, also a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment. James Edward Knight III heard the...
Nonprofit director and former deputy coroner named with family members in fentanyl conspiracy
CASPER, Wyo. — A former deputy Natrona County Coroner and nonprofit founder has been named alongside three others, including two of her children, as co-conspirators in a fentanyl distribution case begun last year by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations. All defendants and suspects named in the following matters...
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/28/22 – 12/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
UPDATE: Casper Grandpa Pleads Not Guilty to Leading Police on High-Speed Chase
Early Tuesday morning, K2 Radio News reported that a suspect led both Evansville and Casper police on a high-speed chase through various streets and interstates, including I-25. The Evansville Police Department reported that officers pursued Tracy Olsen through Evansville, the West Yellowstone Highway, Beverly Street, and I-25. Olsen took the...
Natrona County divorce filings (11/22/22–11/28/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Mills man allegedly fired at occupied vehicle parked at police station
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills man is accused of following a vehicle with two people in it and firing a weapon at the vehicle after it parked in the Mills Police Department’s parking lot, officials said. Mills PD had posted a public alert for Brandon Waltrip, 38, on...
BREAKING: High Speed Chase and Standoff in Casper Ends in Arrest
Early this morning, Evansville Police say officers were on the look out for a suspect that left a scene in North Casper where a window was broken out of a residence and the woman inside was fleeing in fear for her safety. Officers located the suspect, Tracy Olsen, in Evansville...
Casper bus driver dies in crash on icy I-25; 13 passengers taken to hospital for injuries
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of a 2009 Motor Coach bus died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Interstate 25 on Monday afternoon, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a press release Tuesday. The driver has been identified as Casper resident Timothy R. Hunter, 65....
‘Friends of Natrona County Library’ Honored for 50 Years of Book Sales
The 'Friends of the Natrona County Library' Book Sale didn't start with Betty Ouderkirk and Wilma Bovie, but they certainly became the heart and soul of the sale, as did Kevin Anderson. All three people spent countless hours in the basement of the Natrona County Public Library, sorting through books,...
‘Ropes & Roses Therapy Services’ celebrating new clinic west of Casper with chance to meet horses Friday￼
CASPER, Wyo. — Ropes & Roses Therapy Services will be celebrating the opening of its new clinic west of Casper with an open house from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Ropes & Roses offers equine-assisted therapy services to patients. On Friday, people will have the opportunity to tour the new clinic at 3905 Ten Mile Road west of Casper. The clinic is located on the left side of the road.
Obituaries: Jackson; Lantis
Diana L. Jackson, 63, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:28 a.m. in Casper at Wyoming Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. Born February 13, 1959, in Almagordo, New Mexico, at Holloman Air Force Base to Goode and Trudy Cheatham. Moved to Casper, Wyoming, in 1961, where she attended Crest Hill Elementary, Dean Morgan Junior High and was part of the class of 1977 at Natrona County High School, where she was a part of the high school swim team.
Mystery Snow Shovelers Revealed to be ‘The Lawn Rangers’
When Jeremy Toribio, Mike Duffy, and Arlanzo Deleon were driving through Casper and saw an elderly woman attempting to shovel her walk after Casper's latest snowstorm, they didn't even hesitate. They got out of their truck and got to work. "I'll tell you what," Toribio told K2 Radio News. "When...
