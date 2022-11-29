Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona Family Jewelry Business Announces the End of an Era
Raskin’s Jewelers closing soon in Prescott. The entire stock of Raskin’s Jewelers is being liquidated. That’s not just diamonds and other precious stones, or men’s and women’s premium watches; it’s also fixtures, furniture, cabinets, engraving equipment, laser welder – everything in the building – ending a 76-year era in Arizona with the closure of one of Prescott’s premier downtown businesses.
Congratulations Del Rio School Student of the Week
CHINO VALLEY, AZ- The Chino Valley Unified School District would like to recognize fourth grader John Garden of Del Rio School as our Student of the Week for the week ending December 1, 2022. The information below provided by the DRS staff:. Character Counts at Del Rio School. The month...
Police: 'Domestic violence' incident in Prescott Valley ends in death
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — One person is dead and another has been flown to a Phoenix-area hospital after they sustained gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Prescott Valley, the area's police department said. Officers responded to reports of a "domestic violence" incident at about 10 p.m. in the 4200 block...
FreedomCore Pilates Has a NEW Home!
As of Monday, November 28, 2022, our new location is in the Fry’s parking lot in Prescott Valley located at. 3140 N Glassford Hill Suite 101. A group fitness studio combining the power of community and the benefits of movement. We are FreedomCore Pilates. Let’s talk Pilates. No, not...
Yavapai College Approves College Campus Master Plan
Yavapai College District Governing Board Approves College Campus Master Plan. The Campus Master Plan is a road map to help guide the next seven years of capital investments for college facilities. It incorporates the College’s Strategic Plan to determine where and when to invest resources at the campuses and centers to ensure our facilities remain a source of competitive advantage for our college and the communities we serve.
Town Of Prescott Valley Winter Spectacular
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This year the Town of Prescott Valley will be hosting the Winter Spectacular! This is a FREE family-friendly event for all! There will be something to do for people of all ages, including face painting, pictures with Santa, our annual light parade, music, craft, and food vendors, ice skating, 40-foot tree lighting and so much more! We are thrilled to bring the community together on December 3rd to celebrate the holidays! We hope to see you there!
40th Annual Prescott Chamber Christmas Parade
Prescott, Arizona Gears Up for the 40th Annual Prescott Chamber Christmas Parade. Time-Honored Traditions Ring in Prescott’s Holiday Season on. Saturday, Dec. 3 with Floats, Santa, Music & Thousands of Lights. The Prescott Chamber of Commerce and presenting Sponsor, Findlay Auto Group, will proudly present the 40th Annual Prescott...
Cottonwood Christmas Parade and Chocolate Walk
Cottonwood invites you to attend the 68th Annual Cottonwood Christmas Parade and the 29th annual Old Town Chocolate Walk on December 3rd! ‘Tis the season to visit Cottonwood and explore all the festive fun!. 68th Annual Cottonwood Christmas Parade. Enjoy the 68th Annual Cottonwood Christmas Parade on Saturday, December...
Free Car Safety Seat Check
Thanks to a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Valley Police Department will host a car seat installation verification check on December 8, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 3:30 PM at the PVPD parking lot. Caregivers need to schedule a time by calling Amy Stone at 928-772-5162. Each caregiver should prepare for a half hour allotted time for the car seat check.
New Owners Want to Transform Prescott Gateway Mall into Shopping Destination
In 2013, the mall was sold to the Tahani Group, and then later was sold to the Kohan Retail investment Group in 2018. That sales was for $8.8 million. The Prescott Gateway Mall has been sold for $12.2 million to ZL Properties, a privately owned LLC. Part owner Chris Lupo said a major priority will be to transform the Prescott Gateway Mall into a primary shopping destination for the greater community. He said he considers it to be a great property in a city with appealing potential and that he and his colleagues plan to enhance the experience for the residents of Prescott.
Prescott Christmas Parade and Courthouse Lighting Road Closures
The 40th Prescott Christmas Parade, presented by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Saturday, December 3 at 1 p.m. The City of Prescott will be implementing enhanced security protocols and street closures for the Christmas Parade and the Courthouse Lighting which takes place December 3, 2022 at 6 p.m.. Some streets will remain closed longer than usual, to promote enhanced security for visitors and parade units. Below is a list of affected streets and times. East Gurley St from Marina to Cortez and North Cortez from Gurley to Willis will open following the parade.
YC Board of Suppervisors Look To Fill New Vacancy
Yavapai County Board of Supervisors to Consider Appointment to Fill Yavapai County Attorney Vacancy. The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors received two letters of interest to fill the vacancy of the Yavapai County Attorney position by Sheila Polk. The following individuals submitted Letters of Interest by the deadline and met the statutory qualifications.
Free Artist Talk At PV Public Library
Prescott Valley Arts & Culture presents a free Artist Talk on Saturday December 10 from 1-3pm at the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium. This event will highlight the work and unique styles of 2 local metal sculptors- metal abstract artist Gene Galazan and bronze sculptor Tom White, followed by a brief question/answer session. Both artists have work as in the Town of Prescott Valley’s Art at the Center Collection.
News from Cottonwood Police Department
Cottonwood Police Department, Verde Valley SWAT and DPS Ranger served a search warrant in Camp Verde. Early this morning, Cottonwood Officers and Verde Valley SWAT served a search warrant on Hance Street in Camp Verde. The Cottonwood Investigations Unit had obtained a search warrant for this residence in an attempt to locate and arrest 34-year-old, Michael Wayne Dunegan.
Prescott Valley Police ask public’s help to locate missing endangered woman ￼
Prescott Valley Police ask public’s help to locate missing endangered woman. Prescott Valley Police are asking the public’s help to locate a missing, endangered woman. On November 28 at approximately 1:22 p.m., hours, Gabriela Hernandez took her sister’s 2014 silver Ford Fusion without her permission. Hernandez is...
Just In Now Domestic Violence Incident Escalates to Homicide
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:04 PM, Prescott Valley Police Officers were dispatched to the report of domestic violence incident in the 4200 block of Cypress Circle in Prescott Valley. Upon arrival, police officers encountered two gunshot victims, one of whom had succumbed to his injuries. The second subject/victim was initially transported to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center (East campus) and then airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital for additional treatment.
PVPD Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect
Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:00PM, an unidentified male entered an unoccupied vehicle at Robert’s Market located at 6450 N Viewpoint Drive and took a backpack belonging to the victim. Prior to burglarizing the vehicle, the suspect committed damage to the victim’s vehicle passenger side mirror by grabbing and breaking it. The suspect also committed shoplifting by taking merchandise from Robert’s Market. The suspect left and was last seen heading northbound on N Viewpoint Drive in a newer black Toyota RAV-4.
2035 General Plan passes, provides guideline for Prescott Valley’s future ￼
2035 General Plan passes, provides guideline for Prescott Valley’s future. Prescott Valley voters passed the 2035 General Plan update in the November 8, 2022, election with 58.79 percent of voters in favor. The General Plan serves as a guide for the Town’s physical, economic and social development. It is...
UPDATE FOUND SAFE- Police ask public’s help to locate missing man
Police ask public’s help to locate missing, endangered Prescott Valley man. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a missing, endangered man. Jerry L. Rogers, 85, of Prescott Valley, was last seen by his wife at his home address at approximately 11:45 a.m. this morning, Dec. 1, 2022.
