Digital Trends
Apple Music Sing brings karaoke singalongs to iPhones, Apple TV
Apple wants you to sing like everyone’s listening with its new Apple Music Sing feature, a karaoke mode that works with the music streaming service’s popular lyrics experience. Available later this month on iPhone (11 and later), iPads (third-gen and later), and the 2022 model of Apple TV...
Digital Trends
Twitter’s downfall made me look for alternatives, but they just made it worse
Twitter is the only social network I’ve ever stuck with and enjoyed, but this has changed since Elon Musk took ownership of the company. The influence he has on it and its content has altered the posts I see, the people who regularly contribute, and the entire platform’s future. While some will welcome the changes, it has made Twitter less enjoyable for me — and prompted me to look for an alternative.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, December 5: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#534)
Trying to solve Wordle #534 for December 5, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you find the Wordle answer today by yourself.
Digital Trends
Google Pixel 7a: release date, price, specs, and all other rumors
Google’s Pixel family of smartphones has made a notable impact on the Android smartphone world, but not in the way we saw coming a few years back. Flagship Pixel smartphones are great, but where the Pixel really shines is in the budget space. In 2023, the next phase of the affordable Pixel will take the shape of the Google Pixel 7a.
Digital Trends
How to block people on Snapchat
Sometimes to maintain your peace on social media apps you need to block certain users from being able to contact you. On Snapchat, you might need to block a friend or just prevent strangers from contacting you at all. We can show you how to do both and how to unblock people if you change your mind later.
Digital Trends
Forget the haters, The Super Mario Bros. Movie actually looks awesome
The latest trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has reignited hype for the animated blockbuster and then some. Featuring a plethora of Easter eggs, new characters, and memorable moments, this trailer has convinced audiences that this controversial video game movie will become Hollywood’s next big thing. Though many...
Digital Trends
HBO Max is back on Amazon Prime Video Channels
After more than a year since disappearing from Amazon Prime Video Channels, HBO Max once again is available for subscription through your Amazon account. The price remains $15 a month, and you’ll still have access to all the things you’ll find on HBO Max if you subscribe to it directly. And you’ll again be able to watch it through the Amazon Prime Video app on whatever device you want.
Digital Trends
The iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island needs to get a lot more useful, fast
“At Apple, we’re focused on creating extraordinary products. Products born from designing hardware and software together, so you don’t know where one ends and the other begins. The Dynamic Island does this in a truly magical way and enables an entirely new iPhone experience.”. Contents. The Dynamic Island...
Digital Trends
Mass shipment of Apple’s mixed-reality headset may be delayed
Just days after news emerged that Apple could be close to unveiling its highly anticipated mixed-reality headset, new information suggests that mass shipments of the product may be delayed until the second half of 2023. The news comes courtesy of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, whose contacts in Apple’s supply chain have...
Digital Trends
My favorite phone of 2022 didn’t come out this year — it’s from 2021
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, iPhone 14 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, and many more – 2022 saw the release of plenty of amazing flagship smartphones. The iPhone 14 Pro did away with the notch, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra spoiled me with its industry-leading 10x zoom. Google finally got the hardware right with the Pixel 7 Pro, and Samsung made enough refinements to the Fold 4 for it to become my primary device.
Digital Trends
Turn up the volume with the SVS Prime Wireless Pro speakers
This content was produced in partnership with SVS. There are many factors to consider when building a good home sound system, whether it’s for a simple stereo setup for listening to music or part of a larger home theater for enjoying multiple types of media. The quality of your system’s audio begins with the input source and ends with the speakers (with several steps in between), so whatever you’re listening to will only sound as good as your speakers. Home theater technology has come a long way over the last decade, and the SVS Prime Wireless Pro are a great pair of speakers that let you ditch the cables for a clean, streamlined audio setup — without compromising on sound quality.
Digital Trends
This 67W charger is an Apple fan’s retro dream come true
It’s no secret that Apple attracts legions of adoring fans, many of whom have a penchant for Apple devices of yesteryear. That kind of inspiration might be what led gadget firm Shargeek to launch a new power adapter heavily inspired by the old-school Macintosh 128K from 1984. This computer...
Digital Trends
It’s 2022, and customizing my iPhone is still horrible
For over a decade, Apple’s iPhone has largely remained the same in terms of interface and lack of customization. Though jailbreaking was a thing in the early days, the average person wouldn’t know how to do that, or even want to risk their device. If you were wanting customization on your smartphone, people would simply tell you to go to Android.
Digital Trends
Perfect for a bedroom or kitchen, this 24-inch Roku TV is under $100
With Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Years just around the corner, there is a larger than normal chance you find yourself spending an abnormal amount of time in the kitchen. It could be spent preparing your famous cupcakes or perhaps just washing dishes, but it’ll likely happen. A lot of our favorite TV deals this season will keep you entertained… if you’re willing to crane your neck and carefully listen for signs of life from the living room. Why not get something more personal instead? With the Onn. 24-inch Roku TV you can have premium entertainment in a smaller box for only $88 while this deal lasts. That’s $50 off the standard price of $138, so you know this deal won’t last forever. Be sure to pick up your new TV today!
