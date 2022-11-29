ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Respect for Marriage Act faces Senate vote amid religious protection fears

By Alexandra Limon
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Knh7H_0jRWKTRa00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – A bill to protect same-sex and inter-racial marriages is one step closer to passage after hitting some bumps in the road amid concerns about religious protections.

The bill cleared one hurdle on Monday but faces more votes on Tuesday.

In early November, senators reached a bipartisan agreement they thought would protect both same-sex marriage and religious institutions, but now some lawmakers worry those religious protections don’t go far enough.

Oregon senator Ron Wyden has long been a champion for protecting the rights of same-sex couples and is now urging the Senate to pass the Respect for Marriages Act.

“If you don’t like gay marriage, don’t get one,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) said. “I’m always going to go to the mat to defend the right to privacy in America.”

Same-sex marriage bill advances one step closer to Senate passage

The senator added, “our country is indisputably stronger when everyone’s rights are protected.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the Senate is expected to vote on the bill which would protect same-sex and inter-racial marriages in the United States.

However, Texas Republican senator John Cornyn says the Respect for Marriage Act is unnecessary because a Supreme Court decision already protects the rights of same-sex couples.

“To be clear, that is already the law of the land,” Sen. Cornyn said.

But Democrats say Congress should learn from the Supreme Court, which overturned federal abortion protections.

Wyden argues “the Senate cannot take any modern legal precedent for granted.”

Republicans also worry that the Respect for Marriage Act will impact religious liberty and religious institutions.

Cornyn explained, “this legislation expressly empowers private litigants to sue religious institutions, faith-based organizations and private parties who oppose, for sincerely held religious beliefs, same-sex marriage.”

The Senate is expected to hold a serious of votes Tuesday afternoon to add more religious protections to the legislation and the expectation is that the Respect for Marriage Act will pass in the Senate later in the day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
MAINE STATE
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Same-sex marriage protected under bill passed by U.S. Senate with GOP support

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved legislation Tuesday that would enshrine protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, codifying many of the rights that would disappear if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn those landmark decisions the way it overturned the nationwide right to an abortion this summer.  The 61-36 bipartisan vote sends the bill […] The post Same-sex marriage protected under bill passed by U.S. Senate with GOP support appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WISCONSIN STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy