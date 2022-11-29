ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

WSFA

Man last seen in Montgomery found dead in La Pine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man who was last seen in the Montgomery area was later found dead in La Pine. According to police, Nakel Johnson, 47, was last seen in the area of the 3400 block of Mobile Highway. On Nov. 15th, around 3:30 p.m., Johnson’s body was found in the 2300 block of Boyd Springs Road in La Pine.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman charged in Montgomery arson case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson following a blaze that broke out at a six-unit residential building Thursday morning. Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to the fire in the 1900 block of Gibbs Circle and authorities with the Montgomery Bureau of Investigation set out to determine the cause.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

TCSS discovers numerous fraudulent checks totaling $250,000; LaGrange Police investigating

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – While reconciling bank statements, the Troup County School System uncovered several fraudulent checks dating from October to November. According to TCSS, the checks totaling nearly $250,000 were deposited across the country, and the school system expects a fraud report to be opened. The LaGrange Police Department is investigating the case, and […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WSFA

3 captured after Montgomery County gas station robbery, chase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says three suspects have been arrested and charged after allegedly robbing a gas station at gunpoint Thursday morning. The suspect has since been identified as Jon-Derius Scott, 21; Marquis McKiethen, 31; and Kallisa Mendenhall, 26. Investigators say the suspects...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Columbus man arrested after firing gunshots in E. Canty apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is arrested after Muscogee County deputies witnessed the suspect firing gunshots at the Elizabeth Canty Apartment in Columbus. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 29, deputies with the uniform patrol bureau were patrolling the area when they heard gunfire.
COLUMBUS, GA
ABC 33/40 News

Two killed near Montgomery in severe storm

Two people were killed in Montgomery early this morning as severe weather crossed the area. According to the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, the Flatwood Community was hit just after 3:30 A.M. Several tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the area overnight.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Valley court orders arrest of 82-year-old woman over trash fees

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley police are releasing new information regarding the weekend arrest of an 82-year-old Valley woman regarding allegations of delinquent trash fees. On Sunday, November 27, Valley police arrested, 82-year-old Martha Menefield. She was processed at the Valley Police Department and released on bond. “While our officers can use their discretionary judgment […]
VALLEY, AL
WSFA

Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police say a woman was found dead in a crashed vehicle Saturday afternoon. According to police, units responded to East Samford Avenue at Oak Street shortly before 5 p.m. regarding a vehicle with a single occupant that struck a utility pole. The Lee County Coroner’s...
AUBURN, AL
WAFF

NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Montgomery County, 2 dead

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An adult and a child have died and a man is injured after severe storms made their way across Montgomery County early Wednesday morning. Montgomery County officials say the deaths happened in an unincorporated area of the county known as the Flatwood community. The National...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of drugs and guns in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old is behind bars following a traffic stop that led to the seizure of over a pound of marijuana and multiple guns. Police say in the early morning of Nov. 29, a little after midnight, an officer noticed a person acting suspiciously at the Circle K gas station on Warm Springs Road.
COLUMBUS, GA
The Hill

2 dead after storms sweep South

At least two people were killed as severe storms swept the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday night, leading to tornadoes and intense rain that placed millions under weather advisories. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued tornado warnings for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as severe thunderstorms rolled through into the overnight hours,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtvy.com

School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:. EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M. OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED. VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED. HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Local schools delayed by two hours due to inclement weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Due to the threat of inclement weather, some nearby schools will delay opening for two hours on Nov. 30. The adjustment impacts the following schools: “Phenix City Schools will delay the start of school by two hours (i.e. If the normal bus pick-up is at 7:05 AM, expect the bus to pick […]
PHENIX CITY, AL

