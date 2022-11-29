Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Man admits he kidnapped Slocomb teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal kidnapping and carjacking charges involving the abduction of a 16-year-old Slocomb girl. Iziquel Vang admitted to a federal judge that in May 2021 he abducted his one-time girlfriend Jada Varner, stole her car, then forced her to drive him to other states.
wtvy.com
Houston County Sheriff: “Actively on board” with taking back streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza delivered a strong message on Friday: the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department are “actively on board” with working together to stop a recent string of gun violence in the city of Dothan and surrounding areas.
wdhn.com
Saffold arrested again in courthouse, bond now revoked
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kevin Saffold, a well-known figure in Dothan, had his bond revoked this morning after becoming disorderly at the Houston County Courthouse. According to court documents, Saffold broke the condition of his bond to maintain lawful behavior after being arrested for disorderly conduct. At 10:45 a.m....
wtvy.com
Mr. KevTime jailed after courthouse ruckus
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man who is a frequent police critic was jailed on Thursday after allegedly causing a courthouse ruckus as he awaits sentencing on theft-related charges. Kevin Saffold, also known as Mr. Kev Time, became disorderly and refused commands from Houston County deputies, according to those...
wtvy.com
WATCH: Houston County Sheriff’s Office crackdown on drugs and firearms
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office have scheduled a press conference for 2:30 p.m on Friday. According to information from a Sheriff’s Office email sent to the media, the press conference is expected to go over multiple arrests made as well as a crackdown on drugs and firearms.
wtvy.com
Deal struck in Dothan park shooting murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As jurors prepared to deliberate a murder suspect’s fate, a deal was struck and Ashanti Williams pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a less serious offense. He received 11 years in prison, and a judge credited the time he spent in jail awaiting trial. Williams drove others...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 1, 2022
Cheyenne Nichols, 20, Altha, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Stacey Fuder, 41, Cypress, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. John Mears, 36, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Thomas, 30, Greenwood, Florida: No driver’s license:...
wtvy.com
Trial delay sought in case of murdered Enterprise teacher
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The trial of a Texas man who investigators claim took payments to murder an Enterprise school teacher could be postponed past the current January date. Darin Starr’s new attorney asks for the delay, telling a federal judge that more time is needed to prepare. Aimee...
wdhn.com
Accused library attacker to undergo mental evaluation, intends to use insanity defense
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Houston County Judge Larry Anderson has ordered a mental evaluation for a Dothan man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Dothan Library. According to the court order, Anthony Paul Salmon, 38, of Dothan intends to plead not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
955wtvy.com
A Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping a Teen In Geneva County
A man has pleased guilty to kidnapping a Geneva teen back in 2021. Iziquel Vang pleaded guilty to the federal charges this week after authorities say he kidnapped a 16-year-old he met online. Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says Vang was caught after an Amber Alert and multi state police chase. He faces life in prison.
wdhn.com
Dothan family forced to move after storm damage
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A family in the Wiregrass has been forced out of their home because of storm damage in the Garden District of Dothan. The Dothan Fire Department confirms a lightning strike was the cause of the blaze on Gardinia Street in Dothan. The homeowner tells WDHN...
wtvy.com
Fire damages Dothan home as storms strike
The Charles Henderson football team is just over a day away from playing to win their first State Championship in 42 years. Dothan Prep hosts first "Wellness Wednesday" Information regarding bullying, conflict resolution, and building coping skills were shared with several parents who attended. Dunbarton Corporation celebrates 50 years in...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 30, 2022
Fatimah Borders, 42, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Poulson, 39, Springfield, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teddi Claybaugh, 40, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft: Marianna Police Department. Treivarius Johnson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Burglary to structure/conveyance while armed, grand theft of...
wtvy.com
14-year-old’s murder case accentuates inconsistent laws
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The criminal prosecution of a young suspect could be public but, as strange as it sounds, if he was two or three years older those proceedings would be private. Blame any injustice on a bizarre law that zipped through the Alabama Legislature almost unnoticed and even...
wtvy.com
Surprise filing stuns Pastor Glasgow’s guilty plea plans
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow planned to plead guilty to drug and other charges on Thursday, but his hearing was scrubbed after two women intervened in his case, apparently without his knowledge. In their federal court filing, former Dothan residents Ruth Page-Nelson and Andrea Eggleston Mayo listed...
wdhn.com
Dothan Police investigating threats made towards city school
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan Police Department and Dothan City Schools are working together to investigate threats made regarding Dothan Preparatory Academy. On December 1, Dothan Preparatory Academy’s resource officer was notified of the threat, and the District Safety and Security Coordinator began an investigation. Dothan Prepatory Academy said...
955wtvy.com
Update on a Deadly Weekend Shooting in Dothan
The Houston County Sheriff’s office says a man has been charged with murder after he shot and killed a man he found at home with his wife. Brent Guilford is charged with Capital Murder after killing LaShawn Poke early Friday morning. Court records say Guilford’s wife had an order of protection filed against him. Poke was out on a holiday pass from community corrections.
wtvy.com
Dothan police seize guns, drugs in massive crime crackdown
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Amid a violent crime outbreak Dothan police say a successful and proactive initiative has taken dozens of guns and many drugs from the streets. “Thirty-six firearms, over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, one pound of synthetic cannabinoid, several hundred ecstasy pills, crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, and approximately $30,000 (in cash) have been seized,” per a department statement.
wdhn.com
EXCLUSIVE: New information requested in major lawsuit against Enterprise BOE
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — New information and possible evidence have been subpoenaed in the lawsuit filed against the Enterprise Board of Education and an elementary school principal after being accused of neglecting the safety of a child who was hit by a truck. In October, Jessica Basset, the mother...
wtvy.com
Attorney: Dothan peanut parade shooter fired in self-defense
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - National Peanut Festival parade shooter Mekhi Lawton will be found not guilty, his attorney predicted on Tuesday. “Stand your ground,” said Adam Parker, who believes Lawton fired in self-defense. The 18-year-old is charged with fatally shooting one man and wounding another during the November 13...
