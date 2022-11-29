Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
KU School of Music’s Vespers, Jazz Vespers programs to return
Musical Jayhawks of the University of Kansas School of Music will bring back two annual traditions next week with the Vespers and Jazz Vespers programs. This year’s 98th Vespers program, set for Sunday, will feature a mix of a cappella songs, instrumental numbers and works that combine choir with orchestra, according to a news release from the school.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Holiday Homes Tour to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity
The annual Holiday Homes Tour, a fundraiser for Lawrence Habitat for Humanity, is returning this Sunday. The tour features homes that are “beautifully decorated for the holiday season and put on display for your viewing delight,” according to Habitat’s website. In addition, there will be a Holiday...
lawrencekstimes.com
Angeles Panaderia, a new bakery in Lawrence, carries on family tradition
Six mornings a week at his new Lawrence bakery, Javier Angeles bakes the breads and pastries his father taught him to make in Mexico. Angeles Panadería, which launched earlier this month at 1910 Haskell Ave., Suite 2, has long hours — open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
lawrencekstimes.com
Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade returning to downtown Lawrence Saturday
Horses and their riders will return to the streets of downtown Lawrence Saturday for the 29th annual Old-Fashioned Lawrence Christmas Parade. The “main attraction” will be the stretch down Massachusetts Street from Seventh south to 15th Street, according to organizers, but there’s plenty of room to watch the parade go by.
lawrencekstimes.com
As Lawrence’s Winter Emergency Shelter opens, some people check in, others stay at campsite
Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, about a dozen people stood outside the Winter Emergency Shelter, waiting for it to open. It was chilly, but not so cold you could see your breath. People were bundled in coats, scarves, gloves, and winter hats. Some huddled together outside the Community Building, 115 W. 11th St. Others stood alone.
lawrencekstimes.com
Obituary: Katherine Lee Anderson
Mission, KS (Hometown Lawrence) On November 14th of 2022, the world lost a bright light. Katherine passed suddenly from a bilateral pulmonary embolism while under the care of medical personnel and her husband, Ryan Clark. There aren’t enough words in any language to describe her positive impact on the world around her. She was kind, thoughtful, had a terrific sense of humor, and improved the lives of anyone she met. When anything happened in life that seemed too difficult to handle, Katherine was there for you. Whether it was a kind message, a flower arrangement, or sending over some food to comfort you, she wouldn’t think about the possibility of needing to provide that, but how fast she could be there or get it to you in times of distress.
lawrencekstimes.com
Residents of Lawrence camp say woman who died last week took care of houseless community
Some people at the city-run campsite in North Lawrence continue to lament the loss of Susan Ford, the 53-year-old woman who died in her tent last week. Ford had been homeless off and on for nearly 30 years, sources said, and she prided herself in showing others how to survive outside.
lawrencekstimes.com
Biden chooses former Jackson County prosecutor to head U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas
Kate E. Brubacher was part of a team that fought for the exoneration of Kevin Strickland, who spent 43 years in prison for a triple murder he didn’t commit. Strickland was exonerated in late 2021. President Joe Biden’s pick to be the next U.S. Attorney in Kansas is a...
lawrencekstimes.com
Douglas County has one month to decide on a map with 5 commission districts
Now that Douglas County voters have called for an expansion to five county commission districts, new maps must be drawn and decided within one month. During a well-attended town hall meeting Thursday evening, Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew said that out of 114 precincts, 109 voted in favor of adding two commissioner districts.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawyer who represented Albert Wilson in since-overturned Douglas County rape case faces disciplinary action
An attorney who used to handle appointments in Douglas County District Court criminal cases is on probation for violating professional rules of conduct. A Kansas Supreme Court ruling issued Friday morning states that Forrest A. Lowry violated professional conduct rules mandating that attorneys “act with reasonable diligence and promptness in representing a client”; “keep a client reasonably informed about the status of a matter”; “make reasonable efforts to expedite litigation consistent with the interests of the client”; and maintain the integrity of the profession.
