ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lawrencekstimes.com

KU School of Music’s Vespers, Jazz Vespers programs to return

Musical Jayhawks of the University of Kansas School of Music will bring back two annual traditions next week with the Vespers and Jazz Vespers programs. This year’s 98th Vespers program, set for Sunday, will feature a mix of a cappella songs, instrumental numbers and works that combine choir with orchestra, according to a news release from the school.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Holiday Homes Tour to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity

The annual Holiday Homes Tour, a fundraiser for Lawrence Habitat for Humanity, is returning this Sunday. The tour features homes that are “beautifully decorated for the holiday season and put on display for your viewing delight,” according to Habitat’s website. In addition, there will be a Holiday...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade returning to downtown Lawrence Saturday

Horses and their riders will return to the streets of downtown Lawrence Saturday for the 29th annual Old-Fashioned Lawrence Christmas Parade. The “main attraction” will be the stretch down Massachusetts Street from Seventh south to 15th Street, according to organizers, but there’s plenty of room to watch the parade go by.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Obituary: Katherine Lee Anderson

Mission, KS (Hometown Lawrence) On November 14th of 2022, the world lost a bright light. Katherine passed suddenly from a bilateral pulmonary embolism while under the care of medical personnel and her husband, Ryan Clark. There aren’t enough words in any language to describe her positive impact on the world around her. She was kind, thoughtful, had a terrific sense of humor, and improved the lives of anyone she met. When anything happened in life that seemed too difficult to handle, Katherine was there for you. Whether it was a kind message, a flower arrangement, or sending over some food to comfort you, she wouldn’t think about the possibility of needing to provide that, but how fast she could be there or get it to you in times of distress.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Douglas County has one month to decide on a map with 5 commission districts

Now that Douglas County voters have called for an expansion to five county commission districts, new maps must be drawn and decided within one month. During a well-attended town hall meeting Thursday evening, Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew said that out of 114 precincts, 109 voted in favor of adding two commissioner districts.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawyer who represented Albert Wilson in since-overturned Douglas County rape case faces disciplinary action

An attorney who used to handle appointments in Douglas County District Court criminal cases is on probation for violating professional rules of conduct. A Kansas Supreme Court ruling issued Friday morning states that Forrest A. Lowry violated professional conduct rules mandating that attorneys “act with reasonable diligence and promptness in representing a client”; “keep a client reasonably informed about the status of a matter”; “make reasonable efforts to expedite litigation consistent with the interests of the client”; and maintain the integrity of the profession.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy