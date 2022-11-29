ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

The 14 Best Unique Gifts Under $25

Giving gifts to our loved ones is something we all treasure. It makes us feel good to spread joy and happiness through a thoughtful and personal gift. All that generosity can be expensive. The average American household spends almost $1,000 on gift giving at the holidays alone. Families with children can easily exceed that, with an average of around $250 per child as the national average, and up to 16% of us say we’re willing to go into debt to buy gifts for our children.
Wide Open Country

The Farmhouse Christmas Décor We're Buying This Year

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's that time of the year to light Christmas candles, make sugar cookies, and of course, put up the Christmas tree. The warm feelings of the holiday season surely set in once your house is fully decorated -- and this year, we're loving a classic farmhouse style to help add a rustic flair to our mantles, windows, and living rooms. Our favorite farmhouse Christmas décor adds a cozy, vintage feel to the home, so we rounded up our favorite finds that we'll be adding to our own shopping carts this year.
Architectural Digest

Christmas Village Decor Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

Every year, I catch myself wondering how miniature Christmas-themed towns became a holiday decor staple. Yes, I’m talking about Christmas villages—those little decorative villages set up during the holiday season that are now available in a variety of types and configurations. Perhaps you’ve encountered some of these collectibles in the homes of relatives, friends, or even your own living room. They stand amidst the trees, lights, wreaths, and other festive furnishings that deck the halls (and streets) around the holidays, invigorating the rooms they inhabit with stories galore.
WNCT

Tips for a sustainable holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The holidays are filled with fantastic feasts, time with family and friends, and memorable moments that last a lifetime. They are also the most trash-filled months of the year. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, household waste goes up more than 25% in the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. […]
405magazine.com

Haute for the Holidays

Let your style sparkle like the winter snow. December is here, which means hosting, attending and everything in between. Whether it is a night out with the girlfriends, a family dinner or cocktails with colleagues, let your wardrobe reflect the glow you have going into this holiday season. Tweed is a chic way to elevate any dress, and investing in a subtly striking boot is a way to stay comfortable and stylish. A textured blazer or fun puffer is the perfect way to keep you cozy without sacrificing the look. Finish it off with a little sparkle, and you are ready to shine!

