Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?Evan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Related
Gifts I’m Buying For Everyone On My Holiday Shopping List
If you also have an artsy sister-in-law, a brother who loves food, or a dad who seems to have everything, I have some gift ideas for you.
12 best gift baskets to give this holiday season
The best holiday gifts baskets to give include wine gift baskets and christmas gift baskets from Harry & David, Gourmet Gift Baskets and Williams Sonoma
The 14 Best Unique Gifts Under $25
Giving gifts to our loved ones is something we all treasure. It makes us feel good to spread joy and happiness through a thoughtful and personal gift. All that generosity can be expensive. The average American household spends almost $1,000 on gift giving at the holidays alone. Families with children can easily exceed that, with an average of around $250 per child as the national average, and up to 16% of us say we’re willing to go into debt to buy gifts for our children.
Ohio Mom Turns Kid’s Bedroom Doors Into Apartment Doors Decorated for Christmas
What a wonderful thing to wake up to each day!
The Farmhouse Christmas Décor We're Buying This Year
Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's that time of the year to light Christmas candles, make sugar cookies, and of course, put up the Christmas tree. The warm feelings of the holiday season surely set in once your house is fully decorated -- and this year, we're loving a classic farmhouse style to help add a rustic flair to our mantles, windows, and living rooms. Our favorite farmhouse Christmas décor adds a cozy, vintage feel to the home, so we rounded up our favorite finds that we'll be adding to our own shopping carts this year.
Woman Comes Up With Clever Alternative for Hanging Stockings Without a Fireplace
It looks stunning too.
Christmas Village Decor Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving
Every year, I catch myself wondering how miniature Christmas-themed towns became a holiday decor staple. Yes, I’m talking about Christmas villages—those little decorative villages set up during the holiday season that are now available in a variety of types and configurations. Perhaps you’ve encountered some of these collectibles in the homes of relatives, friends, or even your own living room. They stand amidst the trees, lights, wreaths, and other festive furnishings that deck the halls (and streets) around the holidays, invigorating the rooms they inhabit with stories galore.
The 11 Best Outdoor Christmas Lights of 2022
The Yiqu LED Christmas String Lights are great for decorating your home’s exterior because they’re extremely versatile and reasonably priced.
Deck the halls—and your bedroom—with these holiday sheet sets
Looking for holiday bedding? Many retailers like Amazon, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm and more sell Christmas bedding that’s perfect for winter.
Bars are a hot spot for fans, friends, and family this Thanksgiving
Places like Burke’s Bar and Grill in Webster and Shamrock Jack’s in Irondequoit were filled with folks eager to kick off their Thanksgiving right.
Tips for a sustainable holiday season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The holidays are filled with fantastic feasts, time with family and friends, and memorable moments that last a lifetime. They are also the most trash-filled months of the year. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, household waste goes up more than 25% in the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. […]
The 16 best places to shop for candles, plus our favorite brands to gift
Here are the best candle brands in 2022, from soothing scents and clean-burning wax to display-worthy jars.
How Inflation Is Affecting Holiday Gift Spending This Year
Fewer gifts, scaled-back travel, smaller parties and tighter budgets are the themes of the 2022 holiday season -- and everyone knows why. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023 Advice: 5...
405magazine.com
Haute for the Holidays
Let your style sparkle like the winter snow. December is here, which means hosting, attending and everything in between. Whether it is a night out with the girlfriends, a family dinner or cocktails with colleagues, let your wardrobe reflect the glow you have going into this holiday season. Tweed is a chic way to elevate any dress, and investing in a subtly striking boot is a way to stay comfortable and stylish. A textured blazer or fun puffer is the perfect way to keep you cozy without sacrificing the look. Finish it off with a little sparkle, and you are ready to shine!
How to Donate Furniture in Massachusetts
When you are moving from one home to another it is always great to thin out what you really need to take with you. Real Estate agents emphasize how vital de-cluttering is in the process of selling a home.
Comments / 0