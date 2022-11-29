ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Yardbarker

Stanford Next Coach Odds: Chris Petersen early favorite

The Stanford Cardinal have a prestigious football program chock full of history, but it is also presents unique challenges for whoever replaces David Shaw. Among them is the extremely high academic standards, middling football facilities and the uncertain future makeup of the Pac-12 Conference. Shaw stepped away late Saturday after...
STANFORD, CA
TheAlmanac

Soccer star's parents sue Stanford University after her death

Katie Meyer's family alleges failures to safeguard their daughter's well-being. The parents of a Stanford University women's soccer star who died by suicide earlier this year after learning she faced disciplinary action filed a lawsuit against the university and some of its top administrators last week. The Nov. 23 lawsuit,...
STANFORD, CA
marinlocalnews.com

San Marin and Marin Catholic football champs again

For the second year in a row the football teams of San Marin High School and Marin Catholic won their respective division titles and head into the state tournament where they both hope to repeat as state champions. San Marin won the North Coast Section Division V title last week...
NOVATO, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Restaurants Honored with California Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Award

Three Bay Area restaurants were among 15 in California honored this week with Bib Gourmand awards from the California Michelin Guide. Unlike traditional Michelin-starred restaurants which are often pricier and categorized as fine-dining, the Bib Gourmand is reserved for restaurants with "reasonable prices." The restaurants that receive the honor must...
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Californian

5 Bay Area arcades to level up your weekend

After a long week of classes, you might just want to go to a place where you can play some games with your friends and wind down during the weekend. Although there might not be many arcades in Berkeley, there are still a ton of places in the Bay Area that you can easily head over to during the weekend! Here’s a list of some of the best arcades in the area that you can check out with friends!
Silicon Valley

Massive subway and years of muck: $460 million contract paves way for San Jose BART tunnel

Santa Clara County has decided to buy a colossal mechanical worm to dig a tunnel the size of a four-lane freeway underneath downtown San Jose. On Thursday evening, the board of directors of the Valley Transportation Authority awarded $460 million to secure the enormous underground drill, known as a tunnel-boring machine, and other vital infrastructure in an 11-0 vote.
SAN JOSE, CA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 11 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In San Francisco

San Francisco is a major tourist destination, attracting tourists worldwide to appreciate its famous landmarks and distinct culture. However, deciding where to eat out might be challenging, much like any other city. But, if you’ve been here even for a short time, you’ll know that San Francisco has some of the top eating experiences in the country, if not the world!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters

A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Forget Fido, This Is San Francisco’s Most Popular Dog Name

Naming a dog can be a difficult task—especially for the dedicated pooch parents of San Francisco, a city that has more dog owners than parents of actual humans. Though SF has a reputation for being an unusually canine-obsessed city, its owners might not be as creative as they are enthusiastic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Caltrain strikes driver on tracks near Broadway station in Burlingame

BURLINGAME – A driver has died after being struck by a passing train on the Caltrain tracks in Burlingame Thursday afternoon, the fourth fatality on the system in recent days.According to the agency, train SB510 followed by train NB509 struck the vehicle near the Broadway station shortly before 1:40 p.m.It was unclear why the vehicle was on the tracks. No passengers on board the trains were injured.Trains were stopped through the area following the collision, prompting a bus bridge between the Hayward Park station in San Mateo and the Millbrae station.As of Thursday evening, Caltrain service through the area has been restored, but delays continue.The victim's name has not been released.Thursday's incident follows three other fatalities on the system within the past two weeks. On November 23, a person was fatally struck by a passing train near the Burlingame station.Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, a person walking inside a Caltrain tunnel in San Francisco was killed, while another person was killed on the tracks between the Santa Clara station and the Lawrence station in Sunnyvale. 
BURLINGAME, CA
