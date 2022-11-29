BURLINGAME – A driver has died after being struck by a passing train on the Caltrain tracks in Burlingame Thursday afternoon, the fourth fatality on the system in recent days.According to the agency, train SB510 followed by train NB509 struck the vehicle near the Broadway station shortly before 1:40 p.m.It was unclear why the vehicle was on the tracks. No passengers on board the trains were injured.Trains were stopped through the area following the collision, prompting a bus bridge between the Hayward Park station in San Mateo and the Millbrae station.As of Thursday evening, Caltrain service through the area has been restored, but delays continue.The victim's name has not been released.Thursday's incident follows three other fatalities on the system within the past two weeks. On November 23, a person was fatally struck by a passing train near the Burlingame station.Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, a person walking inside a Caltrain tunnel in San Francisco was killed, while another person was killed on the tracks between the Santa Clara station and the Lawrence station in Sunnyvale.

BURLINGAME, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO