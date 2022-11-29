Read full article on original website
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San FranciscoQuest for the ForgottenSan Francisco, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
BYU Offers Stanford RB Commit LJ Martin
BYU is looking to flip the commitment of one of Stanford's top skill players
Grading potential candidates for Stanford's head coaching job
There are a lot of names being thrown out for Stanford's head coaching opening
Yardbarker
Stanford Next Coach Odds: Chris Petersen early favorite
The Stanford Cardinal have a prestigious football program chock full of history, but it is also presents unique challenges for whoever replaces David Shaw. Among them is the extremely high academic standards, middling football facilities and the uncertain future makeup of the Pac-12 Conference. Shaw stepped away late Saturday after...
Soccer star's parents sue Stanford University after her death
Katie Meyer's family alleges failures to safeguard their daughter's well-being. The parents of a Stanford University women's soccer star who died by suicide earlier this year after learning she faced disciplinary action filed a lawsuit against the university and some of its top administrators last week. The Nov. 23 lawsuit,...
sfstandard.com
Women’s Soccer Set To Explode in Bay Area as 8 Teams Join New League, Including Alex Morgan’s Old Club
Eight new women’s soccer teams are coming to Northern California, sources with knowledge of United Soccer League’s expansion plans told The Standard. The new teams will compete in the USL W League’s newly formed NorCal Division, starting May 2023. In a region that has long brimmed with...
marinlocalnews.com
San Marin and Marin Catholic football champs again
For the second year in a row the football teams of San Marin High School and Marin Catholic won their respective division titles and head into the state tournament where they both hope to repeat as state champions. San Marin won the North Coast Section Division V title last week...
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry sells Atherton home for $31.15 million
Are Stephen and Ayesha Curry still Atherton residents? Records show the couple quietly sold their home in West Atherton last fall, which real estate website Dirt first reported on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Public records show the home sold for $31.15 million in September 2021, just $150,000 more than the Warriors...
Why everyone called this San Francisco dive bar owner when Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupted
At 6 a.m., Curt Martin's phone was already blowing up.
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Restaurants Honored with California Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Award
Three Bay Area restaurants were among 15 in California honored this week with Bib Gourmand awards from the California Michelin Guide. Unlike traditional Michelin-starred restaurants which are often pricier and categorized as fine-dining, the Bib Gourmand is reserved for restaurants with "reasonable prices." The restaurants that receive the honor must...
Daily Californian
5 Bay Area arcades to level up your weekend
After a long week of classes, you might just want to go to a place where you can play some games with your friends and wind down during the weekend. Although there might not be many arcades in Berkeley, there are still a ton of places in the Bay Area that you can easily head over to during the weekend! Here’s a list of some of the best arcades in the area that you can check out with friends!
Humphry Slocombe Is Expanding in the Bay Area
The local ice cream company opened its first shop in 2008 — it now has six locations throughout San Francisco, Emeryville, Redwood City, Berkeley, and Oakland.
KTVU FOX 2
California photographer shares story of strangers daily, amassing thousands of photos over almost 7 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - He calls it a labor of love. Nearly every day for almost seven years, Bay Area photographer Brian Molyneaux has stepped out into his community and used the shutter of his camera to connect, taking photos of thousands of strangers he’s met on the street, to learn their story and then offer a window into their lives.
losgatan.com
Los Gatos High principal recalls helpless moments cradling student overdosing on opioid
Los Gatos High School Principal Kevin Buchanan felt helpless on the third day of the 2021 school year. It wasn’t the typical first-week-back chaos. Instead, Buchanan was sitting on the ground, cradling the body of a student—watching their face turn white, their body clammy, and their breaths become more and more shallow.
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
Silicon Valley
Massive subway and years of muck: $460 million contract paves way for San Jose BART tunnel
Santa Clara County has decided to buy a colossal mechanical worm to dig a tunnel the size of a four-lane freeway underneath downtown San Jose. On Thursday evening, the board of directors of the Valley Transportation Authority awarded $460 million to secure the enormous underground drill, known as a tunnel-boring machine, and other vital infrastructure in an 11-0 vote.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 11 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In San Francisco
San Francisco is a major tourist destination, attracting tourists worldwide to appreciate its famous landmarks and distinct culture. However, deciding where to eat out might be challenging, much like any other city. But, if you’ve been here even for a short time, you’ll know that San Francisco has some of the top eating experiences in the country, if not the world!
San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters
A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
sfstandard.com
Forget Fido, This Is San Francisco’s Most Popular Dog Name
Naming a dog can be a difficult task—especially for the dedicated pooch parents of San Francisco, a city that has more dog owners than parents of actual humans. Though SF has a reputation for being an unusually canine-obsessed city, its owners might not be as creative as they are enthusiastic.
sfstandard.com
Sweeping Crackdown Targets Gang With SF Roots, Bay Area-Wide Reach and Deadly Rap Feuds
In a crackdown that swept the Bay Area, police toppled key players in a violent gang. The raids culminated a monthslong probe that led SFPD from a cache of weapons in East Palo Alto to a group that grew from San Francisco’s public housing projects into what authorities call one of the region’s fastest-growing criminal factions.
Caltrain strikes driver on tracks near Broadway station in Burlingame
BURLINGAME – A driver has died after being struck by a passing train on the Caltrain tracks in Burlingame Thursday afternoon, the fourth fatality on the system in recent days.According to the agency, train SB510 followed by train NB509 struck the vehicle near the Broadway station shortly before 1:40 p.m.It was unclear why the vehicle was on the tracks. No passengers on board the trains were injured.Trains were stopped through the area following the collision, prompting a bus bridge between the Hayward Park station in San Mateo and the Millbrae station.As of Thursday evening, Caltrain service through the area has been restored, but delays continue.The victim's name has not been released.Thursday's incident follows three other fatalities on the system within the past two weeks. On November 23, a person was fatally struck by a passing train near the Burlingame station.Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, a person walking inside a Caltrain tunnel in San Francisco was killed, while another person was killed on the tracks between the Santa Clara station and the Lawrence station in Sunnyvale.
