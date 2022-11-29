SOIL Sangre de Cristo Zero Percent Interest Loan Applications Available for Area Farmers and Ranchers

According to the latest data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, COVID-19 is currently spreading at high rates across more than a quarter of the state's 64 counties — at a level where the CDC advises people to wear masks in public places. Among them is Alamosa County, home to much of Great Sand Dunes National Park, which is not just recommending, but requiring mask use in all buildings on its grounds.

