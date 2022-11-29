SOIL Sangre de Cristo Zero Percent Interest Loan Applications Available for Area Farmers and Ranchers

Read full article on original website
The 25 Biggest Employers In Colorado For 2022 According to Zippia
Are you in the market for a new gig in 2022? If so, who would you guess to be the largest employer in the state of Colorado?. The website Zippia released its report of the largest employers in the state. You may be a bit surprised to discover who the largest employers are.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Invasive Zebra Mussels Arrive in Colorado
“It just goes to show ya, it’s always something — if it’s not one thing, it’s another.”. We’ve had a pandemic, a supply chain crisis, war in Ukraine, election jitters, and now the dreaded zebra mussel that has become the scourge of Midwest lakes and rivers, has arrived in Colorado.
Daily Record
Fremont County Commissioners announce two finalists for county manager position
The Fremont County Commissioners on Thursday announced their national search for a new county manager has yielded two highly qualified finalists. The two finalists are Tony Carochi of Cañon City and Robert Reece of Garden City, Kan. The public is invited to a meet and greet with the two...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Says “Take a Hike” in December
This holiday season, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says it welcomes community members to find health, happiness, peace, and tranquility in Colorado’s beautiful state parks. An often hectic holiday season is upon us, yet many days of “Banana Belt” weather are still left. That makes December a...
Westword
COVID-19 Update: Colorado Places Where Residents Are Supposed to Wear Masks
According to the latest data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, COVID-19 is currently spreading at high rates across more than a quarter of the state's 64 counties — at a level where the CDC advises people to wear masks in public places. Among them is Alamosa County, home to much of Great Sand Dunes National Park, which is not just recommending, but requiring mask use in all buildings on its grounds.
Colorado Springs-area emergency planners prepare for upcoming strong wind event
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities say that they don't expect winds to be as strong in and around the city as they likely will be near Trinidad and Walsenburg, which often gets hit hardest in such conditions. But the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is preparing for anything. "We've been meeting since The post Colorado Springs-area emergency planners prepare for upcoming strong wind event appeared first on KRDO.
It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado
Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
ouraynews.com
New water plant planned near Colona
Project 7 Water Authority, which serves 60,000 water users in Ouray, Montrose and Delta counties, aims to build a new water treatment facility south of Colona by 2026 that would treat water from Ridgway Reservoir. The organization received a $47,600 grant last month from the Colorado River District for the project, part of its Regional Water Supply and Resiliency Program, intended to help it…
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Expect Changes to Your Paycheck in 2023 Due to Colorado’s New FAMLI Program
Most Colorado workers are going to see changes in their paychecks next year as the state rolls out the voter-approved paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance, or “FAMLI”, program to expand access to paid family leave. On January 1st, 2023, employers and employees will both start contributing to...
Top wind speeds in Colorado: 105 mph clocked in Colorado Springs
High-speed winds have ripped through Colorado on Thursday and Friday, with highest speeds concentrated along the Interstate 25 corridor from New Mexico to Wyoming. According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the highest wind speed of 105 mph was clocked at the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in southwest Colorado Springs. The wind has made for treacherous travel conditions and could cause power outages or damage to property. Click...
Grand Junction Shares Slang Terms Only a True Coloradan Will Know
If you told your friends you needed to make a run to the store to pick up some Colorado Kool-Air, would they know you are making a Coors beer run? If your buddy offered you his seats in the rockpile for the weekend would you realize you are about to see a Colorado Rockies game?
Colorado Springs Utilities’ last-minute safety reminders ahead of wind storm
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Strong wind gusts are expected to pass through Southern Colorado Thursday night and into Friday. Colorado Springs Utilities wants to ensure customers are staying safe when high winds hit the Pikes Peak area. Few reminders Full electric crews and additional staff will be on standby overnight to respond to The post Colorado Springs Utilities’ last-minute safety reminders ahead of wind storm appeared first on KRDO.
Massive "wall of dust" moving through Colorado plains at 65 miles per hour
UPDATE: The original 'wall of dust' written about in this post has moved through the state, but another 'wall of dust' is now being reported in the area of Lincoln and Washington counties. It's moving at 35 miles per hour and a dust storm warning is in place until 3 PM. Read more about that here.
coloradopolitics.com
New marijuana licensing rules take effect Thursday
Updates to Colorado’s marijuana regulations passed by the state legislature went into effect on Thursday, the Marijuana Enforcement Division announced. From now on, the following new rules apply: Marijuana employees with responsible vendor designations can keep their designations if they change employment; marijuana transporter licensees may transfer the license to new or additional owners; and, eligibility for social equity marijuana licenses is valid for two years instead of one year.
Do You Know Who Stole This From Colorado’s Mesa Verde?
United States Park Rangers at Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park ask your help to track down a utility trailer and those responsible for stealing it. Have you seen this vehicle?. Stolen From Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park. Check out the video above. This footage, captured in the early morning hours...
Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some donors are questioning whether or not to give money to the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) after discovering 90% of the proceeds go toward victims. The CHF was founded in 2018 and has since been activated numerous times when Colorado experienced devastating tragedies and life losses, like the Marshall Fire, The post Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs is closer than you think
Colorado Springs isn’t so far away. Not by mileage and not by attitude. What happened there – God forbid – could happen here. And this is not just pearl clutching by some scared snowflake. I saw it firsthand. When I covered the “Drag Queen Story Hour” at ZooMontana in Billings in June, I ignored plenty […] The post Colorado Springs is closer than you think appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fire sparks in wooded Colorado area amid 60 MPH wind gusts
Quick acting by firefighters in Boulder County helped to prevent a disaster on the night of December 1, when a fire sparked in a heavily wooded area during a high wind event. Hours later, a different fire sparked in Southern Colorado, also stopped by a speedy reaction. According to officials,...
Mandatory recount officially ordered in Boebert-Frisch race
Adam Frisch has already conceded the race to Lauren Boebert, and the past has shown a recount is unlikely to change the outcome.
coloradopolitics.com
CarMax to pay $1 million in safety settlement with Colorado, other states
CarMax Auto Superstores Inc. will pay $1 million to dozens of states as part of a settlement over the used car company’s failure to disclose safety recalls of vehicles. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the multistate settlement Thursday, which includes 35 other states throughout the country. Colorado is set to receive $20,000 of the total $1 million settlement payment, Weiser said.
