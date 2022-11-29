'It's completely different than anything my generation went through': UNC moms rally to provide support for student mental health

As U.S. colleges and universities work to combat recent enrollment declines by meeting students’ growing demands for flexible learning options, many are opting for hybrid learning models that combine components of both in-person and online learning. At North Carolina Central University (NCCU), administrators are embracing what they call a “hybrid living” model, which offers flexible course options, as well as in-person and virtual events to keep students engaged with the campus community generally.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO