Chapel Hill, NC

'It's completely different than anything my generation went through': UNC moms rally to provide support for student mental health

WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Government Technology

North Carolina Central University Embraces ‘Hybrid Living’

As U.S. colleges and universities work to combat recent enrollment declines by meeting students’ growing demands for flexible learning options, many are opting for hybrid learning models that combine components of both in-person and online learning. At North Carolina Central University (NCCU), administrators are embracing what they call a “hybrid living” model, which offers flexible course options, as well as in-person and virtual events to keep students engaged with the campus community generally.
DURHAM, NC
WSAV News 3

North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
DURHAM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Former Elon University admissions staff member dies unexpectedly

Meredith Smith, former Elon University admissions staff member, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27 at 35 years old. Smith started her work in admissions as an undergraduate student and worked with the university for over 18 years. Smith attended Elon for her undergraduate degree, graduating in 2008. She also pursued a...
ELON, NC
FOX8 News

Multiple Piedmont Triad schools victim of false threat calls, various districts across North Carolina impacted

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington Police Department is responding to an Alamance County high school. A representative with the Burlington Police Department says there was nothing active. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted that an “incident in the neighborhood” near Williams was the reason for the lockdown. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted “Burlington Police have determined […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL

Redistricting bringing big changes to Durham Public Schools

The Growing Together initiative will bring changes to Durham Public Schools, starting with the area's elementary schools. The Growing Together initiative will bring changes to Durham Public Schools, starting with the area's elementary schools.
thewashingtondailynews.com

NCSU Vet students help reduce county’s feral cat population

Students from North Carolina State University’s Veterinary program are in Washington this week to assist the Humane Society of Beaufort County to spay or neuter about 75 feral or stray cats. A partnership between the veterinary program and humane society was created so that students not only gain valuable experience, but they also help reduce the feral cat population in Beaufort County.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
