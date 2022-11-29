ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Hill, GA

Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman

By Emily Dietrich
 3 days ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen leaving her home.

Demetria Watson, 42, left her residence at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday and did not return home. Police say that she has also not been in contact with family or friends since she left. Her vehicle is described as a 2019 Toyota Corolla that is grey in color.

If you see Demetria or know her whereabouts, please contact the Richmond Hill Police Department at 912-756-5645

