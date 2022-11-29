Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Holiday offering opens Family Theatre season
GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts kicks off its 2022-2023 Family Theatre season on Sunday, Dec. 11 with a presentation appropriate to the holiday season, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, a classic from Virginia Repertory Theatre based on the timeless poem. “This is the perfect event for families to celebrate the season,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “We are excited to bring this heartwarming musical which has been delighting audiences nationwide for years to our community,” Warner concluded.
dayton.com
New entertainment center with mini-golf, bowling, self-pour taps, more coming to Beavercreek
A one-of-a-kind entertainment center is coming to Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center. On Par Entertainment will be located in the space that previously housed FITWORKS along with the vacant space next to it in the Greene Crossing shopping center on Indian Ripple Road. “I’m trying to come up...
Daily Advocate
Holmes is “wowed” over county achievements
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss debt payments and FFA achievements. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. “I am leaving Darke County relatively debt free, and I couldn’t be any happier,” Stegall said. Aultman said today is...
Daily Advocate
DCCA presents Seussified Christmas Carol in local schools
DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Center for the Arts will present Cincinnati Children’s Theatre’s Seussified Christmas Carol for kindergarten through third grade students in all local public schools during the week of December 5. “Telling this beloved tale by Charles Dickens with wacky rhyming words in the...
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
Dayton charity raffles off new car: How to enter
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is giving you the chance to win a new car and support a good cause at the same time. This year, anyone older than 18 in Ohio can enter the organization’s annual Car RUFFle for the chance to win a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. “We […]
Daily Advocate
Arts can be respite from stressful season
The holiday season is upon us, with all of its hoopla demanding our time and attention. While churches and other religious organizations strive mightily to remind us of “the reason for the season,” the stress of meeting our own demands as well as the expectations of others can sometimes seem overwhelming. Fortunately, I have a suggestion for a delightful respite from the turmoil that can accompany this merry season while also celebrating the joy and wonder of it all: Take your whole family to Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Sunday, Dec. 11 when Darke County Center for the Arts will present Virginia Repertory Theatre’s production of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. You will re-discover the intrinsic delight underpinning the legendary holiday favorite and add comfort to the whirlwind of activity surrounding the Christmas season; the show starts at 2 p.m..
dayton.com
Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village starts tonight
Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village will be celebrated this weekend, starting tonight. Experience small town charm as historic downtown Waynesville transforms into an old-time quaint shopping district ... just like a scene taken out of a Hallmark movie, said Kelly Miller, executive director of the Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will meet on the second Thursday, December 8, 2022, 7 p.m., for their regular meeting. ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meetings at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum: Safety Committee – Wednesday, Dec. 7, 5:15 p.m.
‘It’s not a laughing matter’: Miami Valley officials weigh in on ‘swatting’ bill
"Because this specific phone call, the bad people have figured out how to create the police response that brings guns drawn, knocking doors down, and so that's why we're responding with this, making it a more serious crime," Lampton said.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
dayton.com
November restaurant news: 12 coming soon, 7 opened, 6 announced closures
After several longtime establishments announced closures this week, we’re taking a look back at the new and exciting restaurant news that happened last month. In our November Restaurant Roundup, we report 12 restaurants coming soon, seven new restaurants, four expansions and three celebrating milestones. We also include six restaurants that closed or have announced closures.
Daily Advocate
GADC offers winter training classes
GREENVILLE — Do you have a dog that needs training to become a pleasant member of your family? Greenville Area Dog Club (GADC) can help. Their winter classes will be starting Jan. 10, 2023 and continue for eight weeks ending on Feb. 28, 2023. GADC offers puppy classes for...
Daily Advocate
GHS Theatre to bring beloved holiday classic to stage
GREENVILLE — Greenville High School Theatre is proud to announce their upcoming winter production, “A Christmas Carol.” Three performances will be available at St. Clair Memorial Hall from Friday, Dec. 9 to Saturday, Dec. 10. Evening performances are offered at 7 p.m. both nights as well as a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday only. Tickets, available online and at the box office prior to show times, cost only $7 for 90 minutes of holiday enjoyment.
Sidney Daily News
Nurse practitioner opens new practice
SIDNEY – A certified nurse practitioner with over a decade of experience caring for Shelby County has recently opened her own practice. Dawn Macke opened Macke Family Practice in October after previously working at Wilson Health for 14 years and Kettering Health for two and a half years. She runs the practice with Rachel Daniel, who has been a certified medical assistant for nine years, and a receptionist will be starting after the first of the year.
whbc.com
Escaped Mink a Headache for Poultry Farmers Near Lima
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those 40,000 mink released from a farm just outside of Van Wert west of Lima are making life miserable for local poultry farmers.
countynewsonline.org
Two new dogs are available for adoption at the Darke County Animal Shelter
The Darke County Animal Shelter has two new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at...
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Ohio Couple Delivers Packages After FedEx Driver Dumps Them
A couple in Ohio delivers packers after a FedEx driver dumps them on the side of the road. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine were headed home on Black Friday after spending time with family when they spotted a FedEx delivery truck parked on the side of the road with its hazard lights on. Raisch says it looked like the delivery driver was throwing packages on the side of the road, so they turned around to investigate.
Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures
COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Madison County community mourns volleyball coach killed in crash
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — The London community and others in Madison County are mourning the loss of a beloved local mother and volleyball coach. Jessica Ernst, 34, died after a car crash on Saturday morning. Parents of kids she coached said she was incredibly involved in the community. “She just is constantly so giving and […]
