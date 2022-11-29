The holiday season is upon us, with all of its hoopla demanding our time and attention. While churches and other religious organizations strive mightily to remind us of “the reason for the season,” the stress of meeting our own demands as well as the expectations of others can sometimes seem overwhelming. Fortunately, I have a suggestion for a delightful respite from the turmoil that can accompany this merry season while also celebrating the joy and wonder of it all: Take your whole family to Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Sunday, Dec. 11 when Darke County Center for the Arts will present Virginia Repertory Theatre’s production of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. You will re-discover the intrinsic delight underpinning the legendary holiday favorite and add comfort to the whirlwind of activity surrounding the Christmas season; the show starts at 2 p.m..

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO