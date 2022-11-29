Read full article on original website
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Double dose of good news on D-line is win for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas got a double helping of good news on the defensive line this week with two key players announcing they will return in 2023. Both redshirt senior defensive end Jordan Domineck and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Cameron Ball announced on Twitter they will return for the 2023 season. Domineck, who transferred in from Georgia Tech, will use his COVID season in 2023. Ball had mulled over going to the transfer portal when it opens on Monday, but instead will stay with the Hogs. Both are great news for Arkansas.
nwahomepage.com
KJ Jefferson returning to Arkansas for 2023 season
FAYETTEVILLE — KJ Jefferson announced on Friday evening he will return to Arkansas for another season. Jefferson made the announcement giving Hog fans some more good news after defensive linemen Jordan Domineck and Cameron Ball returned. “With that said, it’s time to fulfill my dreams and my dreams wouldn’t...
Hogs Finally Get Saturday Game at Bud Walton Against Spartans
Razorbacks won't play in town on weekend again until late January.
247Sports
Report: Barry Odom interviews for Tulsa job
Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has interviewed for the vacant head coaching position at Tulsa, according to OKC-KWTV sports director Dean Blevins who made the announcement on Twitter. Odom is in his third season with the Razorbacks after a four-year stint as the head coach at Missouri. "I’ve learned Barry...
Gators Crack Top 10 in SI's December Recruiting Rankings
Florida owns a top ten recruiting class in the weeks leading up to the Early Signing Period. How high can the Gators climb before the cycle concludes?
Who Could Hogs Get IF Barry Odom Goes to Tulsa?
Report says he interviewed with Tulsa for opening, but where does Sam Pittman go?
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas forward Anna Podojil Named All-American
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Razorback forward Anna Podojil was named a Third Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches on Friday. Podojik is making her second career appearance on the third team after joining it her freshman year. She earned first team honors in 2020. This season, she set...
Former Arkansas Coach Miffed at Coaches Getting Rewarded for Losing
Kiffin used old playbook perfected for getting raises from former Razorback AD Frank Broyles to land latest boost in pay
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs fully loaded (finally) in backcourt, foreshadowing elite guard corps
LITTLE ROCK — The 11th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks were not fully loaded in the backcourt through their first seven games of 2022-23, but that day has finally come and it seems likely to shape up as as an elite group while representing the best corps of guards in Head Hog Eric Musselman’s four seasons at the helm.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas volleyball coach Jason Watson and players recap NCAA Tournament win over Utah State
Arkansas volleyball coach Jason Watson and players recap NCAA Tournament win over Utah State
Devo Clears Up His Absence and He's Back with Razorbacks
After not playing against Troy or the second half of last game in Maui, he returns.
For Hogs’ Lunatic Fringe, Fun with Freeze, Kiffin is Nutt’s Fault
Former Razorback coach causes every other problem everywhere to some folks.
nwahomepage.com
KJ Jefferson gets high grade from PFF
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson has received the ninth-highest grade among Power 5 quarterbacks from Pro Football Focus. PFF gave Jefferson a grade of 88.0 this season. That ranks fourth in the SEC behind only Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and LSU’s Jayden Daniels. North Carolina’s Drake Maye had the highest grade at 91.8.
Chris Wood steps down as Springdale Har-Ber football coach
By Kyle Sutherland SPRINGDALE - For the first time in its 17-year history, Har-Ber is looking for a new head football coach. In an email sent to Springdale District staff, Chris Wood announced he had stepped down as the Wildcats head football coach and has taken an administrative ...
earnthenecklace.com
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
nwahomepage.com
"The Christmas Gift" at the Univ. of Arkansas - Fort Smith
"The Christmas Gift" at the Univ. of Arkansas - Fort Smith
nwahomepage.com
Ashtyn Barbaree & friends perform a festive favorite
Ashtyn Barbaree & friends perform a festive favorite
nwahomepage.com
Happy Holidays from The Teague Law Firm
Robert Teague practices in a variety of areas, striving to provide a full range of legal services to his clients. Teague Law Firm is equipped to take your case from start to finish. Robert Teague has been serving clients across Northwest Arkansas for over 20 years with legal matters in...
Arkansas lawmakers file bills to expand healthcare for new mothers
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas lawmakers are already filing bills with the next legislative session more than a month away. With almost all abortions banned in Arkansas after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, one local representative is now focused on maternal health care. Representative Aaron Pilkington represents District 45...
