ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Double dose of good news on D-line is win for Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas got a double helping of good news on the defensive line this week with two key players announcing they will return in 2023. Both redshirt senior defensive end Jordan Domineck and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Cameron Ball announced on Twitter they will return for the 2023 season. Domineck, who transferred in from Georgia Tech, will use his COVID season in 2023. Ball had mulled over going to the transfer portal when it opens on Monday, but instead will stay with the Hogs. Both are great news for Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

KJ Jefferson returning to Arkansas for 2023 season

FAYETTEVILLE — KJ Jefferson announced on Friday evening he will return to Arkansas for another season. Jefferson made the announcement giving Hog fans some more good news after defensive linemen Jordan Domineck and Cameron Ball returned. “With that said, it’s time to fulfill my dreams and my dreams wouldn’t...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Report: Barry Odom interviews for Tulsa job

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has interviewed for the vacant head coaching position at Tulsa, according to OKC-KWTV sports director Dean Blevins who made the announcement on Twitter. Odom is in his third season with the Razorbacks after a four-year stint as the head coach at Missouri. "I’ve learned Barry...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas forward Anna Podojil Named All-American

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Razorback forward Anna Podojil was named a Third Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches on Friday. Podojik is making her second career appearance on the third team after joining it her freshman year. She earned first team honors in 2020. This season, she set...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

KJ Jefferson gets high grade from PFF

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson has received the ninth-highest grade among Power 5 quarterbacks from Pro Football Focus. PFF gave Jefferson a grade of 88.0 this season. That ranks fourth in the SEC behind only Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and LSU’s Jayden Daniels. North Carolina’s Drake Maye had the highest grade at 91.8.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
earnthenecklace.com

Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

"The Christmas Gift" at the Univ. of Arkansas - Fort Smith

“The Christmas Gift” at the Univ. of Arkansas – Fort …. "The Christmas Gift" at the Univ. of Arkansas - Fort Smith. Local children’s hospitals seeing high volumes of …. Local children’s hospitals seeing high volumes of respiratory illness. Local children’s hospitals seeing high volumes of...
FORT SMITH, AR
nwahomepage.com

Ashtyn Barbaree & friends perform a festive favorite

Ashtyn Barbaree & friends perform a festive favorite. Ashtyn Barbaree & friends perform a festive favorite. How to avoid ‘porch pirates’ during the holidays. Influenza deaths spike, flu medication for kids runs …. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 11 more people died from the flu in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happy Holidays from The Teague Law Firm

Robert Teague practices in a variety of areas, striving to provide a full range of legal services to his clients. Teague Law Firm is equipped to take your case from start to finish. Robert Teague has been serving clients across Northwest Arkansas for over 20 years with legal matters in...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas lawmakers file bills to expand healthcare for new mothers

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas lawmakers are already filing bills with the next legislative session more than a month away. With almost all abortions banned in Arkansas after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, one local representative is now focused on maternal health care. Representative Aaron Pilkington represents District 45...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy