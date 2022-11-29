Read full article on original website
East Norriton police make arrest in Germantown Pike ATV incident
East Norriton Police Chief Phil T. Pulaski announced on November 30th that an arrest was made on November 17th involving the ATV incident on Germantown Pike that MoreThanTheCurve.com reported on in an article on October 30th. The incident, which took place on October 29th at approximately 4:00 p.m. was captured on video and saw several ATV riders riding on Germantown Pike as it switches from Plymouth Township to East Norriton Township. One of the ATV riders attempts to open another vehicle’s front passenger side door as the other riders box in the vehicle.
Retired Atlantic City police officer kills ex-girlfriend, himself
A retired Atlantic City police officer is dead after fatally shooting his former girlfriend, according to an investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. William Beattie and Erin Gatier, both 47, were found dead inside her Deptford Township home by police doing a well-being check Monday, according to the report.
Woman killed by ex-AC cop in murder-suicide had been repeatedly harassed, sister says
The Gloucester County woman authorities say was shot to death in a murder-suicide this week by her ex-boyfriend, who is a retired Atlantic City police officer, is being recalled by her family as a devoted mom and a vibrant personality who repeatedly tried to get the man to leave her alone.
School boards maintain power to require masks, after Commonwealth Court dismisses parents’ lawsuit
The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has dismissed a lawsuit that argued local school boards do not have the power to implement mask requirements. Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon said on Thursday that the lawsuit, filed by nine parents against five school districts across the state in February 2022, was moot because the districts no longer require masks.
Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Man in Relation to Seizure of Over 200 Animals from Summit Township Farm
Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man in connection to an animal cruelty case that involved over 200 animals being rescued and placed in the care of the A.N.N.A. Shelter. Gregory Havican, 49 of Erie faces a total of 163 charges. Havican is being charged with the following:. 78 Felony...
Teen confesses to killing someone during Instagram video chat, Bensalem police say
A 16-year-old allegedly confessed to an acquaintance during a video chat on Instagram that he killed someone, police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, said.
New law increases penalties for repeat DUI offenders
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced that a new Pennsylvania law has changed the grading of certain offenses for driving under the influence, adding more stringent penalties for these violations. “This law makes significant changes to existing law that will ultimately increase the protection of all drivers by keeping...
New Wawa Opens in Hamilton Township, NJ With Free Coffee
How would you like some free Wawa coffee? I thought so. You need to get over to the brand new Wawa in Hamilton Township (Mercer County). It's located at 3157 South Broad Street and the free coffee is a part of its Grand Opening Celebration. TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville says you can...
Bensalem school director Heather Nicholas honored
Long-term school directors are being honored across the state by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association at local board meetings for 8 to 36 years of service. In the Bensalem Township School District, Heather D. Nicholas was recently recognized for 16 years of service to the district. She was presented a certificate, adding her to the PSBA “Honor Roll of School Board Service.”
PennDOT to reopen Eastbound County Line Road in Horsham, Warrington townships
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday that County Line Road Stage 4 reconstruction between Park and Bradford roads in Horsham and Warrington townships will finish on Monday, Dec. 12, allowing the roadway to reopen to eastbound traffic for the final stages of the three-mile, $11.2 million improvement project in Montgomery and Bucks counties.
Central PA Man Charged For Repeatedly Raping Girl: Police
A 37-year-old man allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl "on numerous occasions" at a home in central Pennsylvania, authorities announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Jose Diego Roman Jr. was arrested on Nov. 28 following an investigation launched on July 6, 2022, according to the East Hempfield Township police department. He is...
Fire Displaces Residents In Bensalem Apartment Complex
It was about 1:30 PM today, that Bensalem emergency services raced to the Bucks Meadows apartment complex, at 3131 Knights Road, for an apartment fire. As crews got there, fire was showing from the top floor apartment.. Extra equipment was special called but it was not needed and a lot of the fire apparatus was returned. According to Robert Race, the Deputy Director of Public Safety for the township It was a one alarm fire, pretty much confined to a room and contents”, he said at the scene. Race also said that there was no one hurt in the fire.
Hit-and-run shuts down Old Welsh Road, hospitalizes two
A vehicular accident on Old Welsh Road sent two individuals to the hospital and closed down two main roads in Abington Tuesday morning. According to the Abington Township Police Department, a suspect driving a stolen vehicle was apparently responsible for hitting two additional vehicles. The identify of the suspect and the extent of the injuries suffered by the two individuals as a result of the crash are currently unknown.
Warrington Couple Find Their Dream Home Thanks to a Wrong Turn
The homeowners found their dream estate by chance while driving through Bucks County.Photo byiStock. A Bucks County couple is feeling rather lucky after a chance sighting helped them to secure the home of their dreams. Laura Hoover wrote about the lucky coincidence for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Special election date set to fill open Pa. Senate seat
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman signed a writ of election on Thursday setting Jan. 31 as the date when a special election will be held to fill the 27th state senatorial district seat. The seat was vacated on Wednesday by Sen. John Gorder, R-Columbia County. Gordner announced on Monday he was resigning his elected post to become counsel to the Senate’s interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R- Westmoreland.
Governor Murphy Signs Bill Requiring All Schools In New Jersey To Submit Electronic Blueprints
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed legislation today requiring all public and nonpublic schools in New Jersey to submit critical incident mapping data to local law enforcement in electronic format. In August, Governor Murphy announced a $6.5 million investment in American Rescue Plan funds toward a statewide school security...
Barstool’s Portnoy gives a New Jersey bar pie an 8.2 rating
I’m beginning to think Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy, spends as much time in New Jersey as I do, and I live here. He’s out with another batch of his “one bite” pizza reviews and one New Jersey bar got a pretty high score for its pizza. Before I get to that, however, first I have to recognize that he reviewed another legendary New Jersey pizzeria, Kate and Al’s in the Columbus Flea Market.
Have you looked at your latest NJ property tax bill?
Most New Jersey Homeowners got their property tax estimated bill for the next year in the mail in the past few weeks. For some it was steady or up slightly. For others it was the last straw. People are continuing to flee the state due to the outrageous property taxes...
The Sounds of Christmas with Joey C
Local artist Joey C is performing the Sounds of Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Valley Restaurant, 5413 Neshaminy Boulevard in Bensalem. Enjoy dinner and classic holiday music. BYOB. Order from menu. Call 215-757-1314. Visit JoeyCSinatra.com for more information.
Pending amendments could be coming to New Jersey's plastic bag ban
Lawmakers are considering amending it to allow paper bags when it comes to online deliveries.
