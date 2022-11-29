It was about 1:30 PM today, that Bensalem emergency services raced to the Bucks Meadows apartment complex, at 3131 Knights Road, for an apartment fire. As crews got there, fire was showing from the top floor apartment.. Extra equipment was special called but it was not needed and a lot of the fire apparatus was returned. According to Robert Race, the Deputy Director of Public Safety for the township It was a one alarm fire, pretty much confined to a room and contents”, he said at the scene. Race also said that there was no one hurt in the fire.

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO