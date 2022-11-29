ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

morethanthecurve.com

East Norriton police make arrest in Germantown Pike ATV incident

East Norriton Police Chief Phil T. Pulaski announced on November 30th that an arrest was made on November 17th involving the ATV incident on Germantown Pike that MoreThanTheCurve.com reported on in an article on October 30th. The incident, which took place on October 29th at approximately 4:00 p.m. was captured on video and saw several ATV riders riding on Germantown Pike as it switches from Plymouth Township to East Norriton Township. One of the ATV riders attempts to open another vehicle’s front passenger side door as the other riders box in the vehicle.
EAST NORRITON, PA
WHYY

School boards maintain power to require masks, after Commonwealth Court dismisses parents’ lawsuit

The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has dismissed a lawsuit that argued local school boards do not have the power to implement mask requirements. Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon said on Thursday that the lawsuit, filed by nine parents against five school districts across the state in February 2022, was moot because the districts no longer require masks.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bristol Times

New law increases penalties for repeat DUI offenders

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced that a new Pennsylvania law has changed the grading of certain offenses for driving under the influence, adding more stringent penalties for these violations. “This law makes significant changes to existing law that will ultimately increase the protection of all drivers by keeping...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bensalem Times

Bensalem school director Heather Nicholas honored

Long-term school directors are being honored across the state by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association at local board meetings for 8 to 36 years of service. In the Bensalem Township School District, Heather D. Nicholas was recently recognized for 16 years of service to the district. She was presented a certificate, adding her to the PSBA “Honor Roll of School Board Service.”
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
buckscountyherald.com

PennDOT to reopen Eastbound County Line Road in Horsham, Warrington townships

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday that County Line Road Stage 4 reconstruction between Park and Bradford roads in Horsham and Warrington townships will finish on Monday, Dec. 12, allowing the roadway to reopen to eastbound traffic for the final stages of the three-mile, $11.2 million improvement project in Montgomery and Bucks counties.
HORSHAM, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Fire Displaces Residents In Bensalem Apartment Complex

It was about 1:30 PM today, that Bensalem emergency services raced to the Bucks Meadows apartment complex, at 3131 Knights Road, for an apartment fire. As crews got there, fire was showing from the top floor apartment.. Extra equipment was special called but it was not needed and a lot of the fire apparatus was returned. According to Robert Race, the Deputy Director of Public Safety for the township It was a one alarm fire, pretty much confined to a room and contents”, he said at the scene. Race also said that there was no one hurt in the fire.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
glensidelocal.com

Hit-and-run shuts down Old Welsh Road, hospitalizes two

A vehicular accident on Old Welsh Road sent two individuals to the hospital and closed down two main roads in Abington Tuesday morning. According to the Abington Township Police Department, a suspect driving a stolen vehicle was apparently responsible for hitting two additional vehicles. The identify of the suspect and the extent of the injuries suffered by the two individuals as a result of the crash are currently unknown.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Special election date set to fill open Pa. Senate seat

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman signed a writ of election on Thursday setting Jan. 31 as the date when a special election will be held to fill the 27th state senatorial district seat. The seat was vacated on Wednesday by Sen. John Gorder, R-Columbia County. Gordner announced on Monday he was resigning his elected post to become counsel to the Senate’s interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R- Westmoreland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Barstool’s Portnoy gives a New Jersey bar pie an 8.2 rating

I’m beginning to think Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy, spends as much time in New Jersey as I do, and I live here. He’s out with another batch of his “one bite” pizza reviews and one New Jersey bar got a pretty high score for its pizza. Before I get to that, however, first I have to recognize that he reviewed another legendary New Jersey pizzeria, Kate and Al’s in the Columbus Flea Market.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Bensalem Times

The Sounds of Christmas with Joey C

Local artist Joey C is performing the Sounds of Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Valley Restaurant, 5413 Neshaminy Boulevard in Bensalem. Enjoy dinner and classic holiday music. BYOB. Order from menu. Call 215-757-1314. Visit JoeyCSinatra.com for more information.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
