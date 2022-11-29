Read full article on original website
WVNews
Prenatal care, OB-GYN specialists must be priority in West Virginia
While we are blessed in much of North Central West Virginia to have high-quality health care, including OB-GYN care, there are parts of the state that don’t. As West Virginia Public Broadcasting reported earlier this week, only 18 of the state’s 55 counties have hospital birthing centers, and there is beginning to be a shortage of OB-GYN specialists.
WVNews
West Virginia tops 1,000 active COVID cases for first time in a month
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia topped 1,000 active COVID cases for the first time in a month Friday. The state had 1,044 active cases. The last time West Virginia had over 1,000 cases was Nov. 4, when the DHHR reported a total of 1,111. West Virginia has been over 1,000 active cases just three times since mid-October.
WVNews
Hopemont was West Virginia's first tuberculosis sanitarium
TERRA ALTA — In 1911, the Legislature passed an act to establish a tuberculosis sanatorium after repeated lobbying efforts by the Anti-Tuberculosis League of West Virginia. The farm the sanitarium was to be built on was owned by W.T. White of Terra Alta, and on Nov. 11, 1911, he conveyed it to the state, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
WVNews
U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld: 'Shady contractor' from Harrison County, West Virginia, gets 10 years in prison
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Salem contractor will face 10 years in federal prison — where there’s no parole and only 54 days a year of good-behavior credit — for defrauding over 70 customers out of more than half a million dollars. That’s according to...
WVNews
Saturday Salutes
Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — The 80 Ford automobile dealers from West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania, Maryland and parts of Ohio who grouped together via the Neighborhood Ford Store to recently donate hundreds of Worry-Free teddy bears to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital patients.
WVNews
Diversified Energy donates 500 turkeys to Mountaineer Food Bank
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Diversified Energy Co., an independent energy company with operations throughout West Virginia, has donated 500 turkeys to Mountaineer Food Bank to help fight hunger this holiday season. “West Virginians help West Virginians,” said Rusty Hutson, Jr., CEO of Diversified Energy Company and a Harrison...
WVNews
Napoleon Crane
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WV News) — A man wanted in a Louisiana homicide was shot dead by State Pol…
WVNews
West Virginia DNR announces start of December deer & bear hunting season
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Hunters will have several opportunities to target deer and bear in December with the next segments of West Virginia’s antlerless deer and bear firearms seasons set to open early in the month. The next segment of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season...
WVNews
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources under federal civil rights investigation
CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is under additional scrutiny after federal officials launched a civil rights investigation into how the agency handles issues involving intellectual disabilities. According to a Nov. 14 letter sent to Disability Rights of West Virginia (DRWV), the U.S. Department...
WVNews
Endangered listing for Nevada toad in geothermal power fight
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A tiny Nevada toad at the center of a legal battle over a geothermal power project has officially been declared an endangered species after U.S. wildlife officials temporarily listed it on a rarely-used emergency basis last spring. “This ruling makes final the listing of the...
WVNews
House OKs bill meant to help owners keep guns in emergencies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio House lawmakers have advanced a proposal meant to ensure that gun owners' lawfully held firearms and ammunition aren't seized by the government during natural disasters, public health crises or other declared emergencies. The bill that cleared the Republican-led House on Thursday also would deem...
WVNews
Dems move to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st voting state
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats voted Friday to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024, a dramatic shakeup championed by President Joe Biden to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee's rule-making...
WVNews
Distaste for Walker provides tailwind for Warnock in Georgia
MORROW, Ga. (AP) — It might go without saying that Democrats generally vote against Republicans. But in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff, it can hardly be overstated how much Democratic voters — and others — are driven by not wanting Republican challenger Herschel Walker to be their U.S. senator.
