ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December. The SNAP benefits are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Thanks to SNAP benefits...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy