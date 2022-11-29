Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December. The SNAP benefits are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Thanks to SNAP benefits...
Click2Houston.com
Alex Jones files for bankruptcy after juries award Sandy Hook parents almost $1.5 billion
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy in a Texas court after being ordered by multiple courts to pay almost $1.5 billion in total damages to the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims.
Click2Houston.com
Former Texas gymnastics coach accused of child indecency has ties to Houston area
Michael Spiller carved out a gymnastics coaching career that spanned several decades in Texas. Spiller, who turns 75 Friday, is now charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child. He is currently being held in the Kendall County Jail on a $200,000 bond. The former coach has also been...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway after 4 barn animals fatally attacked by pack of stray dogs near Aldine ISD, district says
HOUSTON – The community in the Aldine area is being asked to remain vigilant after several barn animals were fatally attacked by a pack of stray dogs Wednesday morning, according to Harris County Public Health. Harris County Pets responded to a report by the Aldine Independent School District Police...
Comments / 0