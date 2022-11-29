Read full article on original website
Former South Williamsport standout makes history on the pitch for Lycoming
Williamsport, Pa. — After playing a key role in leading the Lycoming College women's soccer team to its first postseason appearance in program history, senior Bella Green (South Williamsport, Pa./South Williamsport Area) has become the second player in program history to earn all-region honors, as the United Soccer Coaches announced the teams, with Green earning a spot on the third team. A two-time First Team All-MAC Freedom midfielder, Green joined 2016 third-team all-region selection Jordan Lazerich as the only all-region picks in the program’s 29...
LH men’s wrestling romps to White Out Night victory over Davidson
LOCK HAVEN, PA– In front of a packed Thomas Fieldhouse, the Lock Haven men’s wrestling team (1-2) cruised to a 31-13 victory over Davidson College (0-2) in the annual White-Out match Thursday night. The non-conference dual served as the Bald Eagles first home match of the season and The Haven grab their opening win of the 2022-23 season.
LHU Women’s Cross Country Closes Remarkable Season at NCAA Championship
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. – The Lock Haven University women’s cross country team closed a remarkable season by competing on the biggest stage as the Bald Eagles ran strong at the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Championship which was held today (Friday, Dec. 2) on a cold, wet, muddy, and at times snow-covered course at Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place, Washington.
Williamsport’s Top Hat kicks off Wildcat wrestling season
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – For Central Mountain High School and 23 other schools, the 2022-23 wrestling season kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. at the Tom Best Memorial Top Hat Wrestling Tournament in Williamsport and, for the survivors, ends March 9-11, 2023, in Hershey with the PIAA championships. As for...
No. 10 LH women’s wrestling remains perfect, dominates Elmira, 37-11
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The No. 10 Lock Haven University women’s wrestling team remained unbeaten and moved to a perfect 3-0 in dual action, thanks to a dominating 37-11 victory over visiting Elmira College (2-4). The undefeated Bald Eagles won all six contested bouts Thursday night on their way to the lopsided win over Elmira, a team that started the season ranked in the top-20 nationally.
CM swimmers ready to go
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain boys’ and girls’ swim teams bring back some solid participants. The kids are ready to go but lack of a pool has caused pre-season preparation problems. Even with the obstacles, coach Scott Bair says he has a great group to work with and is looking for another solid season.
CM girls’ hoops: young but experienced
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Long gone are those seasons without a win for Central Mountain girls’ basketball. The program has been rebuilt under head coach Scott Baker and his sixth year at the helm of the Lady Wildcats holds promise for a successful one. Central Mountain was...
Lady Bucks Advance to Galeton Tip-Off final with 36-27 win over Austin
GALETON, PA- Kendall Wagner’s varsity basketball debut went off without a hitch. The Bucktail freshman’s 11 second half points, combined with Alexis Lowery’s 11 points helped the Lady Bucks advance to their third straight Galeton tip-off tournament final with a 37-26 victory over District 9’s Austin Lady Panthers.
West Branch star quarterback makes college decision
This year, he threw for 3,932 yards, added another 679 on the ground and accounted for 62 touchdowns.
NCAA Football: Illinois at Penn State
Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) gestures to the crowd against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Bloomsburg University ‘Makes a Wish’ come true
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local college community came together Thursday to celebrate a young girl’s medical miracle. For months they fundraised and planned to give her a dream come true. Hundreds of people filled the Bloomsburg University Gymnasium for a special surprise. “Our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (S.A.A.C) is a great group. And they […]
Nittany Lion wrestlers hit the road east this weekend
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – Penn State (1-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 on the InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), returns from the Thanksgiving break to hit the road for two dual meets this weekend. The Nittany Lions trek to Trenton, N.J., to battle Rider (2-0) at CURE Arena on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. Two days later, Penn State visits Lehigh (3-2) for a 2 p.m. dual on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Imagining Beaver Stadium With A Midfield Logo
Oh, Beaver Stadium. Home sweet home. Our dear stadium can pack in over 107,000 screaming fans on a fall Saturday while hosting some of the best teams in college football seven times a year. Few things are as iconic to Penn State as Beaver Stadium. It’s seen Joe Paterno secure...
New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College
Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
Penn College relaxes admission requirements for nursing programs
Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology has dropped an admissions test requirement for nursing majors. Historically, applicants for Penn College's nursing degree programs needed to complete a TEAS exam to qualify for selective admission. Starting this December, the test will no longer be required and selections will instead be based on high school or transfer grades. The degree programs no longer requiring the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS)...
Mrs. Mary bids farewell to Bellwood-Antis
Mrs. Mary Dillen, who runs the high school media center, will work her last day at Bellwood-Antis on Friday, December 2. Mrs. Mary has worked at Bellwood for almost 9 years, beginning her career as a special education aid, but has been in the media center and café for almost 5. She is currently looking for a job in the area where she will be moving.
Evangelical hospital welcomes new physicians
Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital has added three new physicians, officials announced this week. The hospital welcomed neurologists Kelly Baldwin and Christopher Cummings, and critical care doctor Katherine Patil to its staff. As neurologists, Drs. Baldwin and Cummings specialize in diseases and treatment of the nervous system. Both physicians are practicing at Neurology of Evangelical. As a critical care physician, Dr. Patil specializes in serious and critical illnesses and...
Ross Library announce upcoming programs
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Ross Library is collecting donations for Roads To Peace throughout December. Roads To Peace, formerly the Clinton County Women’s Center, is in need of paper products, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, diapers, or trash bags. In December, anyone who donates these items at the library will be given a free sticker as a thank-you!
Former school building in Washingtonville getting new life
WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. — If you've been to Washingtonville in the last 92 years, you may have seen the DeLong Memorial School. It was built in 1930 by Frank DeLong, a local inventor. "1930 through the late 1970s, and then it served a variety of purposes after that up until...
Academy Award winner makes guest appearance at local high school
A group of Williamsport High School seniors were treated to a special guest this week: Academy Award Winner Tom Woodruff Jr. The 12th grade English class, taught by Spring Moore, had just completed Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Woodruff led discussion as the class viewed and discussed a variety of images of monster iterations over time, as well as several film clips, and explored the differences between Shelley’s novel and the “monster” versions in popular culture and film adaptations. Woodruff, a Loyalsock High School and Lycoming College grad, made a career in Hollywood with creature creation and effects, having worked on films such as Terminator, Predator, Alien Resurrection, and Escape from Witch Mountain. In 1992, he won an Academy Award for Best Special Effects for his Death Becomes Her.
