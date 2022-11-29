ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

2 remain hospitalized after bus strikes 16 cars in Serramonte Center parking lot

DALY CITY, Calif. - A bus collided with 16 vehicles in the parking lot of a Daly City shopping center Friday afternoon. Two people remain hospitalized in San Francisco after four were initially transported from the scene, according to SamTrans. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, SamTrans said. The transit operator initially said one person was in critical condition.
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Mail truck tipped on side on US 101 Southbound

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — One lane is blocked on Southbound 101 near N San Pedro Road exit after a mail truck tipped on its side Friday Morning around 7:35 a.m. A blue Toyota was spotted on the shoulder. Fire and police are on the scene. Traffic is being diverted around the truck. No injuries have […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

Pacifica police investigating robbery on Highway 1

PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just […]
PACIFICA, CA
CBS Sacramento

SFNext: Theft, car break-ins continue to plague San Francisco residents, businesses

SAN FRANCISCO -- A comprehensive survey found more than half of all San Francisco residents have been a victim of theft or larceny. Many of these crimes include a staggering number of car break-ins - especially where tourists like to gather. Some small business owners and workers are urging city officials to put the brakes on it."Like who wants to go on vacation and be on edge worrying about getting their stuff stolen?" said Marcus Smith, who manages a successful bike rental store in Fisherman's Wharf. Smith's business is not bustling like it once did. The pandemic has dealt an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Multiple injuries reported after SamTrans bus accident at Daly City mall

DALY CITY -- Fire and San Mateo County Sheriff's Department units are at the scene of a bus crash in the Serramonte Center parking lot involving multiple vehicles.A tweet by the North County Fire Authority shortly after 1 p.m. said that a "county bus" had crashed into multiple vehicles at Serramonte Center in the south side parking lot near the  Target store. Fire units and the sheriff's department have responded to the collision.There are reports of multiple injuries, but authorities have not confirmed any casualties so far.The fire authorities advised people to avoid the area during the sheriff investigation of the inciident. Authorities are expected to be on scene for a few hours conducting the investigation.    
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspects arrested in brazen Oakland carjackings

OAKLAND -- Three suspects were in custody Friday morning in connection to a pair of brazen carjacking in Oakland late last month.Investigators said the suspects were initially taken into custody in connection with a Nov. 27th carjacking. As the victim of that carjacking was exiting her vehicle in the 2200 block of Ransom Ave., she was confronted by three individuals, one of which grabbed her purse, dragged her along the ground and fled in her vehicle.Three days later, investigators located the carjacked vehicle driving in the 2500 block of Highland Ave. With the assistance of OPD's helicopter, the vehicle was...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arrest made in ATM theft from East Oakland business

OAKLAND – One person was arrested Friday in connection with the theft of an ATM from an East Oakland business last month.According to Oakland Police, at least three suspects broke into a business on the 8400 block of International Boulevard on the morning of November 6. Police said the suspects loaded the machine into a vehicle and fled the scene.During the investigation, police obtained surveillance footage from the business showing the suspects.On Friday, police said one of the suspects showed up at the department headquarters to retrieve property. An officer noted the person was among those from the surveillance video.The person was safely taken into custody, police said. Officers did not release the suspect's identity.Police said Friday that the department has investigated 2,400 robberies so far this year, which is down 2% from this time last year.Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Robbery Unit at 510-238-3326.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thieves crash SUV into store in Oakland to try to steal ATM

OAKLAND, Calif. - There was a damaged ATM outside an Oakland convenience store after what neighbors described as a brazen burglary. The owner said it's the third time thieves have targeted the location and that each time, they have tried to steal the ATM inside the store. But this time,...
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Pedestrian Killed Outside of Rohnert Park Monday Morning Identified

The man who was killed outside of Rohnert Park after being hit twice by vehicles is being identified. CHP say the victim is 39-year-old Jay Holloway from Santa Rosa. The say Holloway was walking along Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, early Monday morning when he walked into the roadway and was struck by an approaching Ford Ranger. The Ford driver pulled over and called 911. It is then believed another vehicle drove by and hit Holloway and kept going, possibly unaware they had hit someone. Holloway was declared dead at the scene. CHP is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Morgan Hill Police arrest restaurant burglary suspect

Police arrested a man who burglarized a restaurant in Morgan Hill before attempting to escape arrest by running through residential yards and locking himself in a storage shed, authorities said. At about 11:23pm Nov. 28, Morgan Hill Police responded to Poke Bowl restaurant, 408 Tennant Station, to investigate a report...
MORGAN HILL, CA

