KTVU FOX 2
2 remain hospitalized after bus strikes 16 cars in Serramonte Center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. - A bus collided with 16 vehicles in the parking lot of a Daly City shopping center Friday afternoon. Two people remain hospitalized in San Francisco after four were initially transported from the scene, according to SamTrans. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, SamTrans said. The transit operator initially said one person was in critical condition.
KCRA.com
4 injured as Samtrans bus crashes in Bay Area shopping center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center on Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said. Shortly before noon, the SamTrans bus smashed into the vehicles at a Target store parking lot at the Serramonte...
Mail truck tipped on side on US 101 Southbound
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — One lane is blocked on Southbound 101 near N San Pedro Road exit after a mail truck tipped on its side Friday Morning around 7:35 a.m. A blue Toyota was spotted on the shoulder. Fire and police are on the scene. Traffic is being diverted around the truck. No injuries have […]
2 wanted for robbing cannabis delivery van in Santa Rosa; reward offered
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for two suspects who robbed a cannabis delivery van on Thursday. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest. The cannabis delivery driver made a delivery in Oakland, getting cash in return, SRPD […]
Bus crashes into 16 vehicles in Serramonte Center parking lot, multiple injuries
(KRON) — One person is in critical condition after a bus crashed through the parking lot at the Serramonte Center in Daly City on Friday in what’s been described as a “multi casualty incident.” In video from the scene, the bus has already come to a halt in the middle of the parking lot. The […]
Pacifica police investigating robbery on Highway 1
PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just […]
SFNext: Theft, car break-ins continue to plague San Francisco residents, businesses
SAN FRANCISCO -- A comprehensive survey found more than half of all San Francisco residents have been a victim of theft or larceny. Many of these crimes include a staggering number of car break-ins - especially where tourists like to gather. Some small business owners and workers are urging city officials to put the brakes on it."Like who wants to go on vacation and be on edge worrying about getting their stuff stolen?" said Marcus Smith, who manages a successful bike rental store in Fisherman's Wharf. Smith's business is not bustling like it once did. The pandemic has dealt an...
Multiple injuries reported after SamTrans bus accident at Daly City mall
DALY CITY -- Fire and San Mateo County Sheriff's Department units are at the scene of a bus crash in the Serramonte Center parking lot involving multiple vehicles.A tweet by the North County Fire Authority shortly after 1 p.m. said that a "county bus" had crashed into multiple vehicles at Serramonte Center in the south side parking lot near the Target store. Fire units and the sheriff's department have responded to the collision.There are reports of multiple injuries, but authorities have not confirmed any casualties so far.The fire authorities advised people to avoid the area during the sheriff investigation of the inciident. Authorities are expected to be on scene for a few hours conducting the investigation.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Sunnyvale (Sunnyvale, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Sunnyvale on Wednesday. The accident happened On Highway 237 in the west, just east of Mathilda Avenue at around 6:50 p.m.
Suspects arrested in brazen Oakland carjackings
OAKLAND -- Three suspects were in custody Friday morning in connection to a pair of brazen carjacking in Oakland late last month.Investigators said the suspects were initially taken into custody in connection with a Nov. 27th carjacking. As the victim of that carjacking was exiting her vehicle in the 2200 block of Ransom Ave., she was confronted by three individuals, one of which grabbed her purse, dragged her along the ground and fled in her vehicle.Three days later, investigators located the carjacked vehicle driving in the 2500 block of Highland Ave. With the assistance of OPD's helicopter, the vehicle was...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Burlingame (Burlingame, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Burlingame Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Burlingame's Caltrain tracks,Train SB510 and train NB509 collided with the vehicle close to the Broadway station at around 1:40 p.m.
Hayward BART station reopens after closure prompted by man’s fall onto tracks
HAYWARD, Calif. (BCN)– BART’s Hayward station has reopened after a man fell into the trackway as a train approached Friday morning, a spokesperson for the transit agency said. At about 9:15 a.m., the man suffered some sort of medical episode and fell onto the tracks as a train approached, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said. The […]
Arrest made in ATM theft from East Oakland business
OAKLAND – One person was arrested Friday in connection with the theft of an ATM from an East Oakland business last month.According to Oakland Police, at least three suspects broke into a business on the 8400 block of International Boulevard on the morning of November 6. Police said the suspects loaded the machine into a vehicle and fled the scene.During the investigation, police obtained surveillance footage from the business showing the suspects.On Friday, police said one of the suspects showed up at the department headquarters to retrieve property. An officer noted the person was among those from the surveillance video.The person was safely taken into custody, police said. Officers did not release the suspect's identity.Police said Friday that the department has investigated 2,400 robberies so far this year, which is down 2% from this time last year.Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Robbery Unit at 510-238-3326.
Baby reportedly overdoses on fentanyl at San Francisco park
The safety of San Francisco parks is under fire after a toddler overdosed on fentanyl while playing this week. The 10-month-old baby who suffered an accidental fentanyl overdose at Moscone Park on Tuesday is safely recovering at home.
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves crash SUV into store in Oakland to try to steal ATM
OAKLAND, Calif. - There was a damaged ATM outside an Oakland convenience store after what neighbors described as a brazen burglary. The owner said it's the third time thieves have targeted the location and that each time, they have tried to steal the ATM inside the store. But this time,...
At least One Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Livermore (Livermore, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Livermore on Tuesday morning. According to California Highway Patrol, The incident occurred in unincorporated Alameda County, just off Interstate 580 at around 7:20 a.m.
Woman arrested after approaching boy, firing shots in Berkeley: officials
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday after she was accused of firing shots in Berkeley’s Strawberry Creek Park neighborhood, the City of Berkeley said. The unnamed suspect is a 41-year-old woman from Bay Point. The incident happened on Aug. 29 in the area of Bonar Street and Allston Way. According to […]
ksro.com
Pedestrian Killed Outside of Rohnert Park Monday Morning Identified
The man who was killed outside of Rohnert Park after being hit twice by vehicles is being identified. CHP say the victim is 39-year-old Jay Holloway from Santa Rosa. The say Holloway was walking along Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, early Monday morning when he walked into the roadway and was struck by an approaching Ford Ranger. The Ford driver pulled over and called 911. It is then believed another vehicle drove by and hit Holloway and kept going, possibly unaware they had hit someone. Holloway was declared dead at the scene. CHP is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.
Morgan Hill Times
Morgan Hill Police arrest restaurant burglary suspect
Police arrested a man who burglarized a restaurant in Morgan Hill before attempting to escape arrest by running through residential yards and locking himself in a storage shed, authorities said. At about 11:23pm Nov. 28, Morgan Hill Police responded to Poke Bowl restaurant, 408 Tennant Station, to investigate a report...
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
