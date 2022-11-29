Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. — Court documents released Tuesday show some of what investigators say happened around the time that Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered.
The timeline comes from multiple sources in the probable cause affidavit , including from Richard Allen, the man police arrested in connection with the girls’ death.Court docs: bullet found near Delphi girls tied back to Richard Allen
Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland, who pressed for the records to remain sealed, said there was “good reason to believe Allen is not the only one involved. Allen’s attorneys welcomed the unsealing of the documents, commenting that they believed in their client’s innocence.
