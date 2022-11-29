ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, MA

Boston

‘Even worse today’: COVID-19 wastewater levels increasing as state sees jump in percent positivity

“Lead on masking for yourselves and each other this holiday season.”. It appears COVID-19 is on the upswing again in Massachusetts following the Thanksgiving holiday. The latest report from the state’s Department of Public Health representing data on virus activity for the last seven days showed that the percent positivity rate, the seven-day average of positive coronavirus tests performed, jumped to 7.14 percent, up from 5.59 percent in the previous week. The state reported 5,068 new cases, up from the 4,425 reported from the previous seven days.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Respiratory illnesses soar, putting hospitals under strain

BOSTON — Next week marks National Influenza Vaccination Week -- a time to remind Americans it’s not too late to get a flu shot. In fact, the CDC’s Flu Tracker map would suggest there’s no time to waste. In the last two weeks, the number of states with ‘high’ or ‘very high’ flu activity went from 20 to 32. That’s a 60 percent increase. Massachusetts remains in the ‘moderate’ activity bracket, for now. Local hospitals can only hope it stays that way -- given how slammed they’ve been with various respiratory illnesses for weeks.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

All Aboard: Newburyport 'North Pole Express' Departs This Weekend

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 21-year-old holiday tradition kicks off to deliver those who believe to the North Pole, embarking from the North Shore's Newburyport this weekend. Event runners and students from the Immaculate Conception School were hard at work on Friday, transforming the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills

Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
BOSTON, MA
harvardpress.com

State will open temporary housing facility in Devens

The Baker administration has announced that it will open a temporary facility in Devens at the Bob Eisengrein Community Center to help vulnerable individuals and families throughout Massachusetts find emergency housing, a decision that surprised residents, area leaders, and even the agency that regulates commercial and residential development. Residents learned...
DEVENS, MA
97.5 WOKQ

What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 
CANTON, MA
Boston

4 North End rentals around or below the typical price

The costs in this quaint Boston neighborhood have eased a little bit. Boston’s North End is a desirable neighborhood, according to Niche, which it ranked as the ninth “best neighborhood to live in Boston.” But rental prices here are high compared with other Boston neighborhoods, according to the latest numbers from Apartment Advisor. But, take heart. The average November rent for a one-bedroom unit ($3,475 a month) and a two-bed apartment ($3,600) in the North End reflect decreases of 3.5% and 12.1%, respectively. These prices are calculated based on listings on the website, and a deeper dive indicates that you could rent a two-bedroom apartment here in November for what it cost for a one-bedroom in October.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Statewide fare-free bus program excludes Boston’s MBTA

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation made fares free at 15 Regional Transportation Authorities across the state for 37 days starting Nov. 25, and the initiative excluded the MBTA. “$2.5 million in funding was made available for the first time this year in the FY23 Budget,” MassDOT spokesperson Judith Reardon Riley...
BOSTON, MA
southarkansassun.com

Famous Motorcyclist Philip Keyes of Acton Cause of Death

Philip Keyes was a famous motorcyclist. He was born on 4 November 1958 in Norfolk and then he grew up in Concord, MA. He was a caring father of two children and fully devoted husband to his beautiful wife of 33 years and an obedient son of his parents. Philip loved to travel and love the beauty of nature. He was a cool and adventurous man. He served as New England Mountain Bike Association’s Executive Director for 26 years. Through Philip, he grows the NEMBA into one of the largest mountain bike groups in the whole nation.
ACTON, MA

