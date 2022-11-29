Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Related
‘Even worse today’: COVID-19 wastewater levels increasing as state sees jump in percent positivity
“Lead on masking for yourselves and each other this holiday season.”. It appears COVID-19 is on the upswing again in Massachusetts following the Thanksgiving holiday. The latest report from the state’s Department of Public Health representing data on virus activity for the last seven days showed that the percent positivity rate, the seven-day average of positive coronavirus tests performed, jumped to 7.14 percent, up from 5.59 percent in the previous week. The state reported 5,068 new cases, up from the 4,425 reported from the previous seven days.
Public health warning issued following discharge of sewage in Boston
BOSTON — A public health warning has been issued following a sewage overflow in Boston, officials announced Thursday. Massachusetts Water Resources Authority Outflow MWR203 in the Upper Inner Harbor, upstream of North Washington St. Bridge, experienced a treated discharge or overflow on Wednesday evening, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.
Respiratory illnesses soar, putting hospitals under strain
BOSTON — Next week marks National Influenza Vaccination Week -- a time to remind Americans it’s not too late to get a flu shot. In fact, the CDC’s Flu Tracker map would suggest there’s no time to waste. In the last two weeks, the number of states with ‘high’ or ‘very high’ flu activity went from 20 to 32. That’s a 60 percent increase. Massachusetts remains in the ‘moderate’ activity bracket, for now. Local hospitals can only hope it stays that way -- given how slammed they’ve been with various respiratory illnesses for weeks.
Get a COVID-19 vaccine and receive a cool $75 gift card at three Worcester clinics
WORCESTER – Roll up your sleeve, get a COVID-19 jab and earn a $75 gift card for your troubles. That is the message from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health as it rolls out “Get Boosted” clinics in some areas of Massachusetts including Worcester. ...
iheart.com
All Aboard: Newburyport 'North Pole Express' Departs This Weekend
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 21-year-old holiday tradition kicks off to deliver those who believe to the North Pole, embarking from the North Shore's Newburyport this weekend. Event runners and students from the Immaculate Conception School were hard at work on Friday, transforming the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's...
Harrington Hospital CEO prepares for ‘potential crisis’ following Family Health Center closure
The day before Family Health Center of Worcester announced it would be closing its Southbridge locations, its CEO Louis Brady gave Ed Moore, the CEO of Harrington Hospital a heads up that they were going to close in 90 days. “That’s not a lot of time, if he knew it...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
harvardpress.com
State will open temporary housing facility in Devens
The Baker administration has announced that it will open a temporary facility in Devens at the Bob Eisengrein Community Center to help vulnerable individuals and families throughout Massachusetts find emergency housing, a decision that surprised residents, area leaders, and even the agency that regulates commercial and residential development. Residents learned...
Two Mass. counties at elevated COVID risk level before holiday, CDC says
Entering Thanksgiving, most of Massachusetts was at low risk from COVID-19, according to data analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. But two counties were the exception — and that was before a surge of travelers during the holiday weekend. The CDC found the COVID...
NECN
What Kind of Weather Should We Expect in December? Here's the Monthly Forecast
The first weekday of a new month always brings a look ahead to the monthly forecast in our morning show on NBC10 Boston, simulcast on NECN, from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and with Dec. 1 the start of not only a new month, but also a new season, there’s plenty of attention on the upcoming forecast.
Boston-Area Nurse Needs Helping Hand As She Recovers From Summer Stroke
A 58-year-old woman who has spent most of her life helping others heal needs people to return the favor as she recovers from a stroke from earlier this year, according to her family. Doreen Barker suffered a "massive, right-sided stroke" that landed her in critical care at Mass General Hospital...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
Local business owner relies on quality and community to reopen his doors
DEDHAM, Mass — The past few years have been challenging to say the least for small business owners. Most had to close their doors and then hiring back staff was another hurdle. But a Dedham business owner said his dedication to the community and quality products helped keep his business running.
Massive outage leaves nearly three-quarters of Quincy without electricity
Power was restored to most of the city by 10 p.m. Nearly three-quarters of the city of Quincy lost power Wednesday night due to a major storm that brought high winds and heavy rain. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), 72% of the city was without power by...
WCVB
Cravings at Colonial Spa in Wakefield scoops up a special treat for those with dairy allergies
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cravings at Colonial Spa in Wakefield is scooping up a special treat for those who say no to dairy – soft serve that’s dairy free. Owner Samantha Chaput uses a coconut milk soft serve base. She uses a rector machine to mix in a wide range of flavors, from cookies and candy to fruit and nuts. There are dozens of flavors on the menu.
4 North End rentals around or below the typical price
The costs in this quaint Boston neighborhood have eased a little bit. Boston’s North End is a desirable neighborhood, according to Niche, which it ranked as the ninth “best neighborhood to live in Boston.” But rental prices here are high compared with other Boston neighborhoods, according to the latest numbers from Apartment Advisor. But, take heart. The average November rent for a one-bedroom unit ($3,475 a month) and a two-bed apartment ($3,600) in the North End reflect decreases of 3.5% and 12.1%, respectively. These prices are calculated based on listings on the website, and a deeper dive indicates that you could rent a two-bedroom apartment here in November for what it cost for a one-bedroom in October.
Daily Free Press
Statewide fare-free bus program excludes Boston’s MBTA
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation made fares free at 15 Regional Transportation Authorities across the state for 37 days starting Nov. 25, and the initiative excluded the MBTA. “$2.5 million in funding was made available for the first time this year in the FY23 Budget,” MassDOT spokesperson Judith Reardon Riley...
southarkansassun.com
Famous Motorcyclist Philip Keyes of Acton Cause of Death
Philip Keyes was a famous motorcyclist. He was born on 4 November 1958 in Norfolk and then he grew up in Concord, MA. He was a caring father of two children and fully devoted husband to his beautiful wife of 33 years and an obedient son of his parents. Philip loved to travel and love the beauty of nature. He was a cool and adventurous man. He served as New England Mountain Bike Association’s Executive Director for 26 years. Through Philip, he grows the NEMBA into one of the largest mountain bike groups in the whole nation.
The Swellesley Report
Karma restaurant sneak peek: We visit Burlington version of eatery coming to Wellesley
With Asian fusion restaurant Karma on its way to Wellesley’s Linden Square, we got a jump on things by visiting Karma at the Burlington Mall. The local chain has four locations. Wellesley will be the fifth jewel in restauranteur Iverson Guo’s crown of upscale, sophisticated eateries. We were...
Comments / 0