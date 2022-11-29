ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WJAC TV

Police: Bellwood teen charged following assault of nurse at Windber Hospital

Windber, PA (WJAC) — Windber Borough police say a Bellwood man is facing charges following an incident at Windber's Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center earlier this week. Investigators say on Wednesday night, officers were dispatched to the hospital for a report of a disorderly patient. Police say when officers arrived...
BELLWOOD, PA
fox8tv.com

Johnstown Deadly Fall Update

Now for an update to a story we first brought to you in early October. About 2 months have passed since a Johnstown man died after falling nearly 9 feet into a Creek beside his home. We spoke with his wife on Tuesday to see how she’s getting through the grief.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtaj.com

Rebecca & Morgan decorate holiday cookies with Rachel Bites

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Let Rachel Bites sweeten up your next party with custom-designed sugar cookies to match your theme, give as a favor, a corporate gift with your business logo or an assortment of gourmet cookies to offer to friends and family. Rachel Stoehr, the owner of Rachel...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Blair County’s Baker Mansion to hold Christmas themed fundraiser

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– With Christmas just weeks away, the Blair County Historical Society at Baker Mansion will be holding its festive holiday fundraiser. A presentation at the mansion will be on Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature tours along with music from Anna Baker’s original piano method book, […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Teen charged in arson, break-in at Altoona duplex

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was charged over Thanksgiving weekend after he and a group of juveniles allegedly broke into a duplex and started fires inside. Altoona police and firefighters were sent to the residence along North 5th Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a reported fire. After arriving on scene, crews found […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Jaffa Shrine selling Christmas trees to benefit Road Runners

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers at the Jaffa Shrine are selling Christmas trees with proceeds benefitting the Jaffa Road Runners. This Jaffa Shrine fundraiser benefits the Road Runners, a group that transports kids who need special treatment, and their families, to and from hospitals in Philadelphia, Erie and Dayton, Ohio, all for no cost to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Concert to support liver transplant recipient, donor

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Take Note, a Huntingdon music group, is presenting a benefit concert this Friday. The Celebration Benefit Concert will be in support of Mark Morningstar & honoring Shawn Campopiano. The concert will take place at the St. James Lutheran Church on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. Morningstar is a former […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Saxton man accused of sending explicit images through Snapchat to teen

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saxton man is facing charges after he was accused of sending explicit videos and pictures to a teenage girl. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Huntingdon County, 25-year-old Elvin Donelson was sending the girl images and videos of himself through the mobile messaging app Snapchat. In May, Troopers […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Carley Ford Leaving WJAC-TV: Where Is the Johnstown Sports Anchor Going?

For the past two years, Carley Ford has been Johnstown’s go-to source for sports coverage. Her love for sports brought her into the broadcasting industry, and people genuinely love her. But Carley Ford is leaving WJAC-TV’s 6 News to move on to the next step of her career. Since her departure announcement, people have been curious to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Johnstown. Here’s what Carley Ford said about leaving WJAC-TV.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
fox8tv.com

Somerset County Accident

Authorities say 3 people including 2 children were seriously injured in a crash in Somerset County. Emergency dispatchers say the crash happened on the 300 block of Glade City Road in Summit Township just before 8. Officials tell us the 2 children were flown from Meyersdale Hospital. An adult was...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

