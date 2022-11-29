Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
APD: Altoona teen accused of setting fire to vacant apartment over Thanksgiving weekend
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say a local teen is facing arson-related charges, accused of setting fire to a vacant apartment over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Police say on Saturday, Nov. 26, officers were dispatched to a duplex along North 5th Ave. for a...
Pa. woman shocked neighbor with cattle prod during argument over party: report
According to WJAC, police said a Clearfield County woman is facing charges after attacking a neighbor with an electric cattle prod during an argument. Lawrence Township Police said Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, faces charges related to simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and using an incapacitation device. It all happened...
WJAC TV
PSP: 'Hallucinating' Schellsburg woman threatened to cut off trooper's head with tree saw
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a Schellsburg woman is behind bars following an incident earlier this month in which she allegedly threatened to "behead" one of the responding troopers. Investigators say on Nov. 13, troopers were dispatched to a residence following a 911...
WJAC TV
Police: Bellwood teen charged following assault of nurse at Windber Hospital
Windber, PA (WJAC) — Windber Borough police say a Bellwood man is facing charges following an incident at Windber's Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center earlier this week. Investigators say on Wednesday night, officers were dispatched to the hospital for a report of a disorderly patient. Police say when officers arrived...
Disabled man reportedly beaten bloody by his son in Clearfield County: ‘I just snapped’
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A disabled man was reportedly beaten bloody by his son in Clearfield County Wednesday night into Thursday, leaving him to be rushed to the trauma center. State police out of Clearfield were called to the home of Robert Straw, 60, on Morgan Run Road in Boggs Township just after midnight […]
fox8tv.com
Johnstown Deadly Fall Update
Now for an update to a story we first brought to you in early October. About 2 months have passed since a Johnstown man died after falling nearly 9 feet into a Creek beside his home. We spoke with his wife on Tuesday to see how she’s getting through the grief.
WJAC TV
'Back & better than ever:' Baker's Loaf to reopen 4 months after fire damaged basement
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A popular Johnstown business is preparing to reopen, four months after heavy smoke and flames damaged the building's basement. The owner of Baker's Loaf is calling Monday her “Christmas morning," saying it has been a stressful past few months, but she is thrilled to be opening up her business again.
wtaj.com
Rebecca & Morgan decorate holiday cookies with Rachel Bites
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Let Rachel Bites sweeten up your next party with custom-designed sugar cookies to match your theme, give as a favor, a corporate gift with your business logo or an assortment of gourmet cookies to offer to friends and family. Rachel Stoehr, the owner of Rachel...
Blair County’s Baker Mansion to hold Christmas themed fundraiser
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– With Christmas just weeks away, the Blair County Historical Society at Baker Mansion will be holding its festive holiday fundraiser. A presentation at the mansion will be on Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature tours along with music from Anna Baker’s original piano method book, […]
Teen charged in arson, break-in at Altoona duplex
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was charged over Thanksgiving weekend after he and a group of juveniles allegedly broke into a duplex and started fires inside. Altoona police and firefighters were sent to the residence along North 5th Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a reported fire. After arriving on scene, crews found […]
Celebrate Christmas at Camp Harmony’s ‘Light Fest’ event in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the Christmas season underway, Camp Harmony is encouraging the community to come enjoy their light show event while supporting a local business. Starting Friday, Dec. 2, Camp Harmony in Hooversville will begin their 3rd annual Light Fest, a drive-thru celebration of Christmas and the joy of Jesus for all […]
Jaffa Shrine selling Christmas trees to benefit Road Runners
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers at the Jaffa Shrine are selling Christmas trees with proceeds benefitting the Jaffa Road Runners. This Jaffa Shrine fundraiser benefits the Road Runners, a group that transports kids who need special treatment, and their families, to and from hospitals in Philadelphia, Erie and Dayton, Ohio, all for no cost to […]
Concert to support liver transplant recipient, donor
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Take Note, a Huntingdon music group, is presenting a benefit concert this Friday. The Celebration Benefit Concert will be in support of Mark Morningstar & honoring Shawn Campopiano. The concert will take place at the St. James Lutheran Church on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. Morningstar is a former […]
WJAC TV
Country Music star Morgan Wallen to make several tour stops in PA, including PNC Park
Pittsburgh (WJAC) — Country music star Morgan Wallen will be making several stops in Pennsylvania next year as part of his "One Night at a Time" World Tour. Wallen's first stop in the Commonwealth will be on May 18th in Hershey. Then in June, Wallen is scheduled to play...
Saxton man accused of sending explicit images through Snapchat to teen
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saxton man is facing charges after he was accused of sending explicit videos and pictures to a teenage girl. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Huntingdon County, 25-year-old Elvin Donelson was sending the girl images and videos of himself through the mobile messaging app Snapchat. In May, Troopers […]
earnthenecklace.com
Carley Ford Leaving WJAC-TV: Where Is the Johnstown Sports Anchor Going?
For the past two years, Carley Ford has been Johnstown’s go-to source for sports coverage. Her love for sports brought her into the broadcasting industry, and people genuinely love her. But Carley Ford is leaving WJAC-TV’s 6 News to move on to the next step of her career. Since her departure announcement, people have been curious to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Johnstown. Here’s what Carley Ford said about leaving WJAC-TV.
WJAC TV
JPD searching for suspect who stole teddy bear, flowers from West End Dollar General
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown Police say they are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the West End Dollar General Wednesday evening. Authorities say, at approximately 6 p.m., an unidentified black male, who was wearing a mask, stole flowers and a teddy bear from the store located along North Sheridan Street.
WJAC TV
911: 2 children, 1 adult flown after serious crash in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Authorities say three people, including two children, were critically injured in a Somerset County crash Thursday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the crash happened on the 300 block of Glade City Road around 7:43 a.m. in Summit Township. Dispatchers say the two children were flown...
WJAC TV
"Windber needed this:" local country decor shop preparing for holiday shopping season
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — It's that time of year again for Christmas shopping, and one local business in Windber has been a "hot spot" for it. Country Breeze -- located along Graham Avenue next to the Post Office -- opened their storefront last year at this time. They...
fox8tv.com
Somerset County Accident
Authorities say 3 people including 2 children were seriously injured in a crash in Somerset County. Emergency dispatchers say the crash happened on the 300 block of Glade City Road in Summit Township just before 8. Officials tell us the 2 children were flown from Meyersdale Hospital. An adult was...
