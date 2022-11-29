Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Martin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 21:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Martin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Martin County. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds coupled with falling snow will result in periods of reduced visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray, Nobles, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 23:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Murray; Nobles; Rock WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT Winds will continue to remain gusty through the overnight hours, however the strongest wind gusts continue to subside.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 20:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50 mph. * WHERE...All of central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are moving through north central Iowa this evening and will cause brief, significant reduction of visibility in some places. A dusting of snow accumulation is possible and may cause slick spots on roads.
