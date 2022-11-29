Effective: 2022-12-02 20:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50 mph. * WHERE...All of central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are moving through north central Iowa this evening and will cause brief, significant reduction of visibility in some places. A dusting of snow accumulation is possible and may cause slick spots on roads.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO