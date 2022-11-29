Effective: 2022-12-03 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Arenac; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Gladwin; Grand Traverse; Iosco; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Presque Isle; Roscommon; Wexford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

ALCONA COUNTY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO