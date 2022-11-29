Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Mackinac, Southeast Chippewa, Western Mackinac by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Mackinac; Southeast Chippewa; Western Mackinac WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeast Chippewa, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Western Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Western Chippewa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph...causing blowing snow and significantly lowered visibilities. * WHERE...Western Chippewa and Central Chippewa Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Wind Advisory issued for Alcona, Alpena, Arenac, Beaver Island and surrounding islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Arenac; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Gladwin; Grand Traverse; Iosco; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Presque Isle; Roscommon; Wexford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
