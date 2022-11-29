ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

glensfallschronicle.com

One arrested in alleged Queensbury stabbing

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced it arrested Andrew S. Teal, age 24 of Queensbury, on November 30, alleging him of one felony count of Assault in the Second Degree and one misdemeanor count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. The Sheriff’s Office said on...
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy “love triangle” suspect sentenced for murder

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced the sentencing of Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 27, of Troy to 25 years in prison and five years post release supervision. Donnelly reports Dominquez-Carle is sentenced for his role in the murder of Michael McMahon.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Albany man indicted for August manslaughter at Cambridge motel

An Albany man is indicted for manslaughter, in a shooting death at a Cambridge motel. Keith Libertucci, 66, is facing a felony count of second-degree manslaughter in the death of James May, 46, on August 28, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Post-Star, which reports Libertucci told police he had been drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis for hours at the Motel Cambridge that day.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Two arrested on weapons, drug charges following traffic stop

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men were arrested on weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop in the City of Albany. According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop at around 8:18 PM. Daniel J. Sirois and Nazeer Morris were both arrested and charged,...
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Domestic dispute spills out to streets in Hudson

CITY OF HUDSON – Police are trying to sort out what precipitated a large group of disorderly people spilling out into the street just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the City of Hudson. No arrests were immediately made. City Police Chief L. Edward...
HUDSON, NY
iheart.com

Schenectady Woman Arrested For Allegedly Showing Child Inappropriate Photos

A Schenectady woman has been arrested on a child endangerment charge after being accused of committing a disturbing crime. State Police say they received a complaint last week that a child was shown inappropriate photos while traveling on a school bus. An investigation revealed 25-year-old Sierra Cook was employed as a bus aide when she allegedly showed nude photographs that were on her cell phone to the child and others. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in court on December 20th.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man indicted over fatal hit-and-run

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A four-count indictment against an Albany man for a fatal hit and run that occurred in October was handed down on Wednesday. Jose Guevara Bonilla, 26, faces manslaughter, as well as other charges, in relation to the death of Larry Cunningham. On October 24, officers...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police bust potential drug ring in Saratoga County

Seven people are facing drug charges in Saratoga County, where police say they busted up a potential drug ring. Police say it started with Caitlin Pruess from South Glens Falls. They accuse her of selling cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crystal meth. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office then executed a search...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

