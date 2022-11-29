ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitola, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tpgonlinedaily.com

Now Open!

Ten years from dream to reality — that’s the story of Trish Melehan and the Scotts Valley Performing Arts Center. Supporters formed the nonprofit Scotts Valley Community Theater Guild and put in a lot of hard work, elbow grease and fundraising to turn a vacant space next to the Scotts Valley library into a performing arts center.
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Monterey, CA

Monterey is famous for many things, like its aquarium and yearly jazz festival. However, it’s also a city known for having some of the best seafood restaurants in the country. Up until the 1950s, Monterey Bay was a notable fishing hub. Although the industrial aspect of its impact on...
MONTEREY, CA
mercisf.com

Holiday Showtime! Lights in the San Francisco Bay Area

It is now Holiday showtime: lights by the thousand, animated projections, and Christmas tree illuminations. Once again this year, the San Francisco Bay Area is decked out in a thousand and one colors. Whether it’s the City, the South Bay, or the East Bay, each region has made imaginative and creative efforts to immerse us in the magical atmosphere of Christmas.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
daytrippen.com

Vision Quest Ranch Day Trip & Adventure Cabins

A day trip to the Vision Quest Ranch and Safari may be the closest that most of us ever get to an authentic African safari. That said, it’s easier to access than Africa, and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg to get there! Located in Salinas, a part of Monterey County, Vision Quest is also home to the Monterey Zoo.
SALINAS, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Performing Arts, Ambient & Poly

As we celebrate the holidays, I am very thankful for our community, Scotts Valley City staff as well as our various commissioner and fellow Council members. I look forward to continuing the good work that has been accomplished through the pandemic including 2022!. It’s been exciting to attend a variety...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: San Juan Bautista Bakery

December 2, 2022 – You know you have a local institution on your hands when it hosts the town’s visitor center inside the shop. So it goes with San Juan Bautista Bakery, which offers a bunch of other indicators it’s both an institution and a Found Treasure, starting with its old-school sign.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Charity Donations Help Bay Area Family Fulfill Dream Family Trip

Giving Tuesday is underway and giving people a chance to give back to charities. Some Bay Area charities, including the Make-a-Wish foundation, said they need the donations now more than ever. The foundation allowed a kid in Pacifica to make her wish come true; go on a family trip to...
HAWAII STATE
metrosiliconvalley.com

Sam’s Downtown Closes Its Stables

Across the street from a swanky new West San Carlos Street apartment complex sits an old brick building bedecked with the “Sam’s DOWNTOWN FEED & PET SUPPLY” sign in a vintage western font. The vestige of the valley’s agricultural legacy, shrouded by a shrinking business district that...
SAN JOSE, CA
scribewilcox.com

No More Nights of Fright

There are no more nights of fright at California’s Great America. Cedar Fair, the park’s owner and operator, reported the discontinuation of its spine-chilling Halloween Haunt event at its Great America location in Santa Clara – along with several of its other parks – in late February. The company plans to transform its yearly Halloween celebration into Tricks and Treats, a family-friendly festival consisting of magnificent shows, treats, and hands-on activities throughout the park. The replacement of the Halloween Haunt with the new Tricks and Treats event eliminates the scare factor of Great America’s annual Halloween celebration – a component that attracted many teenagers and young adults.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KSBW.com

Before using a space heater, read this

SALINAS, Calif. — The rain and cold temperatures across the Central Coast had many people wondering how they would stay warm. Some residents use space heaters to stay warm in their homes during this year. However, if a space heater is used incorrectly, it could lead to serious fire danger.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
rcrusadernews.com

Tanforan to close after 51 years

For 51 years, Tanforan Mall has stood as a major shopping destination in San Bruno, home to a variety of 104 different shops. The once bustling mall will soon close as it is planned to be redeveloped into housing units and a new biotech campus. “When I was younger, Tanforan...
SAN BRUNO, CA
TheSixFifty.com

The nearly centurylong resilience of the Loma Mar Store & Kitchen

Inside the refurbished roadside restaurant and local landmark that has flourished under new ownership and attracted everyone from car enthusiasts to Neil Young. Once a lumber mill, then a post office, a dinner club and a general store, the site that is now home to the Loma Mar Store & Kitchen has served as a gathering place for Coastside residents since the 1930s.
LOMA MAR, CA
sanbenito.com

Father, daughter share work experience at R.O. Hardin

Areli Munoz grew up admiring her father’s work ethic as a groundskeeper who is going on 43 years with the Hollister School District. Now, as a first-year second-grade teacher at R.O. Hardin Elementary School, she gets the unique opportunity to see her dad in action on campus each week.
HOLLISTER, CA
The Berrics Canteen

Santa Cruz’s Jake Wooten Gets Dressed Up For Six Ave Halloween Bash

Santa Cruz pro Jake Wooten was MC Hammer for Halloween, and let’s just say that it was Hammer time wherever he went. In the brand’s latest video, he heads back to Tennessee for Nashville’s Six Ave Halloween Bash 2022—check it out, above!. We’ve been shootin’ Wooten...
NASHVILLE, TN
pajaronian.com

Reward offered for dogs’ killer

WATSONVILLE—People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who poisoned two dogs in a residential backyard in Watsonville. PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch said the dogs—named Bruno and Luna—died “in agony” after the incident on...
WATSONVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy