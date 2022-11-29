Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers invite others to join activities benefiting San Jose’s needy in DecemberD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony JamesSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Student Lookout: Firefly Coffee, the Lighted Boat Parade and some holiday shopping recs
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you local goods, holiday shopping, and what you didn't know about Banana Slugs.
KSBW.com
Hollister second grader doesn't ask for toys from Santa but so much more
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A "Dear Santa" letter written by a second grader in Hollister is melting hearts. Julie Neff is a second-grade teacher at Spring Grove School in Hollister. She told KSBW 8 that she's taught for 27 years and has never seen a Dear Santa letter quite like this.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Now Open!
Ten years from dream to reality — that’s the story of Trish Melehan and the Scotts Valley Performing Arts Center. Supporters formed the nonprofit Scotts Valley Community Theater Guild and put in a lot of hard work, elbow grease and fundraising to turn a vacant space next to the Scotts Valley library into a performing arts center.
KSBW.com
Farley's Christmas wonderland brings the lights and the Christmas cheer
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Pat Farley starts shopping for Christmas decorations early for his front yard holiday attraction,Farley Christmas Wonderland. He started his display over 15 years ago, after a trip to Disneyland on Veterans Day. Farley is a Vietnam war veteran. "We walked in, they had a giant...
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Monterey, CA
Monterey is famous for many things, like its aquarium and yearly jazz festival. However, it’s also a city known for having some of the best seafood restaurants in the country. Up until the 1950s, Monterey Bay was a notable fishing hub. Although the industrial aspect of its impact on...
mercisf.com
Holiday Showtime! Lights in the San Francisco Bay Area
It is now Holiday showtime: lights by the thousand, animated projections, and Christmas tree illuminations. Once again this year, the San Francisco Bay Area is decked out in a thousand and one colors. Whether it’s the City, the South Bay, or the East Bay, each region has made imaginative and creative efforts to immerse us in the magical atmosphere of Christmas.
daytrippen.com
Vision Quest Ranch Day Trip & Adventure Cabins
A day trip to the Vision Quest Ranch and Safari may be the closest that most of us ever get to an authentic African safari. That said, it’s easier to access than Africa, and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg to get there! Located in Salinas, a part of Monterey County, Vision Quest is also home to the Monterey Zoo.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Performing Arts, Ambient & Poly
As we celebrate the holidays, I am very thankful for our community, Scotts Valley City staff as well as our various commissioner and fellow Council members. I look forward to continuing the good work that has been accomplished through the pandemic including 2022!. It’s been exciting to attend a variety...
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: San Juan Bautista Bakery
December 2, 2022 – You know you have a local institution on your hands when it hosts the town’s visitor center inside the shop. So it goes with San Juan Bautista Bakery, which offers a bunch of other indicators it’s both an institution and a Found Treasure, starting with its old-school sign.
NBC Bay Area
Charity Donations Help Bay Area Family Fulfill Dream Family Trip
Giving Tuesday is underway and giving people a chance to give back to charities. Some Bay Area charities, including the Make-a-Wish foundation, said they need the donations now more than ever. The foundation allowed a kid in Pacifica to make her wish come true; go on a family trip to...
metrosiliconvalley.com
Sam’s Downtown Closes Its Stables
Across the street from a swanky new West San Carlos Street apartment complex sits an old brick building bedecked with the “Sam’s DOWNTOWN FEED & PET SUPPLY” sign in a vintage western font. The vestige of the valley’s agricultural legacy, shrouded by a shrinking business district that...
montereycountyweekly.com
Casa Boronda, the oldest private residence in Monterey, is for sale -- but it won’t come cheap.
As Blake Matheson walks down the hallway of Casa Boronda, the oldest private residence in Monterey, he notes the slant of the floor, which very slightly leans downhill. But oddly, he points out as he gestures into the adobe’s bedroom, the door frames have stayed level. “As the Japanese...
scribewilcox.com
No More Nights of Fright
There are no more nights of fright at California’s Great America. Cedar Fair, the park’s owner and operator, reported the discontinuation of its spine-chilling Halloween Haunt event at its Great America location in Santa Clara – along with several of its other parks – in late February. The company plans to transform its yearly Halloween celebration into Tricks and Treats, a family-friendly festival consisting of magnificent shows, treats, and hands-on activities throughout the park. The replacement of the Halloween Haunt with the new Tricks and Treats event eliminates the scare factor of Great America’s annual Halloween celebration – a component that attracted many teenagers and young adults.
KSBW.com
Before using a space heater, read this
SALINAS, Calif. — The rain and cold temperatures across the Central Coast had many people wondering how they would stay warm. Some residents use space heaters to stay warm in their homes during this year. However, if a space heater is used incorrectly, it could lead to serious fire danger.
rcrusadernews.com
Tanforan to close after 51 years
For 51 years, Tanforan Mall has stood as a major shopping destination in San Bruno, home to a variety of 104 different shops. The once bustling mall will soon close as it is planned to be redeveloped into housing units and a new biotech campus. “When I was younger, Tanforan...
The nearly centurylong resilience of the Loma Mar Store & Kitchen
Inside the refurbished roadside restaurant and local landmark that has flourished under new ownership and attracted everyone from car enthusiasts to Neil Young. Once a lumber mill, then a post office, a dinner club and a general store, the site that is now home to the Loma Mar Store & Kitchen has served as a gathering place for Coastside residents since the 1930s.
We asked you to vote on a new name for Cabrillo College; here are the results of our reader poll
Last month, Lookout asked readers to weigh in with suggestions for Cabrillo College's new name — selecting either from a multiple-choice list of names or submitting ideas of their own. Here's a sampling of the responses.
sanbenito.com
Father, daughter share work experience at R.O. Hardin
Areli Munoz grew up admiring her father’s work ethic as a groundskeeper who is going on 43 years with the Hollister School District. Now, as a first-year second-grade teacher at R.O. Hardin Elementary School, she gets the unique opportunity to see her dad in action on campus each week.
The Berrics Canteen
Santa Cruz’s Jake Wooten Gets Dressed Up For Six Ave Halloween Bash
Santa Cruz pro Jake Wooten was MC Hammer for Halloween, and let’s just say that it was Hammer time wherever he went. In the brand’s latest video, he heads back to Tennessee for Nashville’s Six Ave Halloween Bash 2022—check it out, above!. We’ve been shootin’ Wooten...
pajaronian.com
Reward offered for dogs’ killer
WATSONVILLE—People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who poisoned two dogs in a residential backyard in Watsonville. PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch said the dogs—named Bruno and Luna—died “in agony” after the incident on...
