WTOP
Pedestrian killed in Temple Hills crash
A pedestrian is dead after being struck in Temple Hills, Maryland, early Thursday morning. Prince George’s County police said in a release that the crash happened just before 4 a.m. along Branch Avenue east of the interchange with Saint Barnabas Road. According to the preliminary investigation, the person was...
Bay Net
Woman Struck And Killed After Attempting To Move Something Out Of The Road
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Monday evening in Fort Washington. The victim is 27-year-old Katelin Rodriguez of Fort Washington. On November 28, 2022, at approximately 8:35 pm, officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and...
Man shot in Montgomery County in critical condition
Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting on 16th street that left a man in critical condition.
Police: Man dead after shooting in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is dead after being hospitalized due to serious injuries from a Silver Spring shooting early Friday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the police department responded to 16th Street, nearby the Summit Hills apartment...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police ID woman whose remains were found in woods in 1993
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they now know the identify of a woman whose remains were found in the woods in Centreville nearly 30 years ago. Thanks to advanced DNA testing and forensic genealogy, police have identified the woman as Sharon Kay Abbott Lane, police said in a news release Friday.
Crash in Ellicott City left 3 seriously injured, portion of Route 29 closed
Three vehicles were involved in a crash that left three people with serious injuries in Ellicott City. The crash happened on Route 29 between Route 100 and Route 40.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police want victims of cash-for-gold ruse to come forward
Fairfax County police are still looking for more victims of a bizarre cash-for-fake gold scheme where drivers who stop to help a fellow driver on the side of the highway end up possibly getting abducted and intimidated into draining their bank accounts. Three people have been arrested in the Virginia...
Bicyclist Fights For Life After Being Hit By Car In Crash That Shut Down Maryland Highway
A bicyclist is fighting for their life after being hit by a vehicle in Rockville, reports NBC Washington. The bicyclist was reportedly hit by the vehicle on Rockville Pike around 8:40 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, causing life-threatening injuries, continues the outlet. The man was rushed to a hospital where he...
WJLA
Cold case murder victim identified after nearly 30 years, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A cold case murder victim was identified by Fairfax County detectives after nearly 30 years. Sharon Kay Abbott Lane was identified by detectives after extensive DNA testing, provided by Othram Inc. Funding for these tests was provided by donors from DNASolvers, stated a release from Fairfax County police.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting
Update: According to MCPD, the adult male victim that was shot early this morning in Silver Spring has been pronounced deceased and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “On...
fox5dc.com
Crane called to remove overturned vehicle that flipped over concrete barrier in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A crane was called to remove an overturned vehicle that flipped over a concrete barrier in Woodbridge early Friday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 am. on southbound I-95 after VA-123. Traffic was limited to a single lane. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash...
'He was just really desperate' | Woman recalls bizarre encounter with cash for gold robbery suspect
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials believe a scam targeting good Samaritans on the road likely spanned across jurisdictions and cultivated more victims. Fairfax County Police recently sent a warning about a cash-for-gold robbery scheme after a man was scammed for trying to help a group of people he thought was stranded.
Suspect Identified in Armed Robbery of Foot Locker at Ellsworth Place
Montgomery County Police have identified a suspect caught on surveillance video during a September 9 armed robbery of the Foot Locker store at Ellsworth Place in downtown Silver Spring. “On Friday, September 9, 2022, Kenneth Shawn Purvis entered a Foot Locker store in the 8600 block of Colesville Rd. asked...
fox5dc.com
Virginia drunk driver charged with child neglect after 5-year-old discovered in car: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is accused of felony child neglect after officers discovered that she was allegedly driving drunk with a 5-year-old child in her car in the Woodbridge area. According to Prince William County Police, around 11:08 p.m. on Wednesday, officers pulled over a car for ignoring a...
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County police rescue improbable wild animal after crash
FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Anne Arundel County police received an unusual call for help after a motorist struck a wild animal -- but it wasn't a deer. Anne Arundel County police Cpl. Brian Slattery and PFC Patrick Madera will not ever forget the unusual call for help they responded to late Sunday night after a barred owl was struck by a car on Fair Haven Road near the Calvert County line.
Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons
TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Woman Gets Over Million Dollarl Judgement in Vehicle Crash Lawsuit
It took two trials for an Anne Arundel County woman to get a judgment in her favor after a 2017 vehicle crash in which her attorney left her lasting injuries from the crash, including a concussion that was not diagnosed when she first went to the emergency room, according to her attorney. 65-year-old Ouida Fluck won $1,042,000.
Philly Man Who Stalked, Beat Mom And Son Arrested In Baltimore: Police
A Philadelphia man accused of stalking a mother and her son before violently beating and robbing them in the street was arrested in Baltimore, police sources say. Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore wrote in a statement Friday, Dec. 2 that 25-year-old Lance Ryan was taken into custody early that morning.
Dean Of DC Elementary School Accused Of Exposing Himself To Women At Greenbelt Park: Police
Authorities say that a Maryland man who serves as the dean of students at a Washington, DC elementary school is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself to at least two women at a public park. Jamie Lee White, 45, of Hyattsville, was arrested and placed on leave from his school...
Bay Net
Abandoned Trailer Fire Under Investigation In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On December 1, 2022, at approximately 3:06 p.m., units responded to a fire in the 2000 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf. When units arrived, they found multiple trailers showing smoke and fire spreading to nearby structures. All occupants were able to exit the area safely with no injuries.
