I could feel the snow melting underneath my feet, as I swung my oldest, bestest ski sister around by the elbow. We were dancing in the joy of the moment and celebrating our 35-year-old sisterhood. Then we grabbed the next elbow, a woman who has never ski raced a day in her life, but has recently retired and embraced the 100 Day Club lifestyle with grace and enthusiasm. Off to the corner was another woman, who has moved to another ski town but comes home every year for this weekend.

KILLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO