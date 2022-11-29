Read full article on original website
New England is home to the most beautiful town in America
New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”
New England is home to 2 of the best ski towns in North America, according to USA Today readers
The best ski towns are located in New Hampshire and Vermont. New England has some of the best ski towns, resorts, and services on the continent, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the 10 best ski towns in North America on Friday as part of...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Covered Bridge Society decorates bridges for the holiday season
BRANDON, Vt. — You might notice that some of the covered bridges in our region have a bit of festive cheer thanks to the efforts of a local group. On Friday, the Rutland County chapter of the Vermont Covered Bridge Society decorated several covered bridges with festive Christmas wreaths, Christmas greens and other swag to kick off the holiday season.
mountaintimes.info
Women of Killington
I could feel the snow melting underneath my feet, as I swung my oldest, bestest ski sister around by the elbow. We were dancing in the joy of the moment and celebrating our 35-year-old sisterhood. Then we grabbed the next elbow, a woman who has never ski raced a day in her life, but has recently retired and embraced the 100 Day Club lifestyle with grace and enthusiasm. Off to the corner was another woman, who has moved to another ski town but comes home every year for this weekend.
mynbc5.com
Wreaths needed to decorate veterans graves in Vermont, New York & New Hampshire
RANDOLPH, Vt. — Every year during the holiday season, volunteers nationwide place wreaths on the headstones of veterans. Vermont already has 2,000 wreaths sponsored statewide for distribution, but there's still a lot more to go. It’s just a couple of weeks into the holiday season and there are already...
NHPR
To document its historically Italian neighborhood, Keene turns to crowd-sourcing
In a residential area west of downtown Keene, there are still signs of what was once the city’s Italian neighborhood. Drive up Island Street and you’ll pass Carbone’s Window and Awning, founded decades ago by a son of immigrants. A few blocks away, members gather at the William Marconi Italian Club.
WCAX
Deerfield black bear wind turbine study ongoing
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials are sifting through a decade’s worth of data to learn more about the impacts of wind turbine development on black bears. The state commissioned a study on black bears and the Deerfield wind development built back in 2011 in Readsboro and Searsburg. It looked at how the bears interacted with the different phases of the development from baseline studies through the construction of the 15 turbines there now.
mynbc5.com
Newly elected Vermont Lawmakers are in Montpelier learning the ropes of their new jobs
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont’s newly elected state representatives and senators were in Montpelier on Thursday for a newcomer orientation. The orientation process began Tuesday and is three-and-a-half days long to make sure everybody is prepared come January. "We have a three-and-a-half day program that we work with the...
WCAX
Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express stalled in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express was stuck in Rutland Wednesday afternoon after encountering “rail congestion” to the south. The family of a passenger on the train tells WCAX they were stuck for about two hours before passengers were off-loaded from the train and put on buses to Albany, and then to continue the train ride south to NYC.
mychamplainvalley.com
A tie for first in 2022 Killington Cup women’s slalom
KILLINGTON, VT – Sunday marked the finale of the 2022 Killington Cup and one more must-watch event; the women’s slalom. It concluded just before 2pm and just before the rain began. But for the entirety of the racing, it was the picture perfect day for the final opportunity...
Rutland radio voices past and present unite to save a holiday tradition
A Who’s Who of local announcers are joining forces to raise money for the 50th annual WSYB Christmas Fund, which has reaped $2 million for families in need since its start in 1972. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland radio voices past and present unite to save a holiday tradition.
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared
A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
Dartmouth Health sees financial losses mounting, cites staffing costs
The Lebanon-based organization saw a $22.1 million loss, less than 1%, on a $2.9 billion operating budget in the fiscal year that ended June 30. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dartmouth Health sees financial losses mounting, cites staffing costs.
mynbc5.com
Community health workers have first statewide conference in Montpelier
MONTPELIER, Vt. — On Thursday, Community Health Workers of Vermont and the Vermont Area Health Education Center held their first-ever statewide conference. Earlier this year, the Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center received a $250k grant to help build the community health worker profession. Bernadine Mavhungu Jeranyama attended the...
The Valley Reporter
Investigators examine items found in Messier disappearance case
Weeks after the pickup truck belonging to Donald Messier was pulled from the Winooski River in Duxbury, investigators continue to pore over newly-found objects in the river that may provide clues in the 2006 missing person case. Vermont State Police divers and several volunteers returned to the river recently to...
mynbc5.com
2 men to face federal charges in armed Martha's Vineyard bank heist
Two men were charged Friday in federal court in Boston in connection with an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Miquel Antonio Jones, 39, of Edgartown, and Omar Odion Johnson, 32 of Canterbury, New Hampshire, were charged with one count each of armed bank robbery. The defendants are currently...
VTDigger
Woodstock hires new town manager
Eric Duffy will be Woodstock’s next town manager after a unanimous vote by town and village board members on Monday. Duffy, 40, of Shoreham, Massachusetts, currently serves as that town’s accountant, overseeing a budget of about $100 million — 10 times that of Woodstock. “It’s almost been...
Check out the map for the Granville Tractor Parade
Granville's annual Lighted Tractor Parade is back for its fifth annual holiday season. Every year, multiple dozens of tractors decorated with holiday lights parade through Granville's downtown, from Church Street to Main Street and on from now.
WMUR.com
Utility crews work to restore power in Newport, other hard-hit areas
NEWPORT, N.H. — Strong winds Wednesday night causedthousands of power outages for people in New Hampshire. In Newport, about 3,700 customers lost power, many of them after a tree was knocked into some power lines near a substation. "We knew the weather was going to be bad," said Rob...
nbcboston.com
Two Found Dead in New London, New Hampshire
Two people were found dead in New London, New Hampshire Tuesday and an investigation is underway. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office described the deaths as "untimely" and said only that the victims are adults. The investigation is ongoing and there is no known risk to the public. Autopsies will...
