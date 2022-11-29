Read full article on original website
Wrestling Open Results (12/1): Anthony Greene, Bobby Orlando, More In Action
Wrestling Open held its Tag Team Endurance event on NDecember 1 from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below. Wrestling Open Results (12/1) Tag Team Endurance Battle Royal: Stetson Ranch (BRG and Steven Stetson) def. Mortar &...
Stephanie McMahon Discusses 'White Rabbit Project,' Getting A Horror Writer And Record Store Involved
At WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt made his return to the company over a year after his release. His return was teased as part of The White Rabbit project that started at WWE live events with "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane playing and gained social media buzz, featured QR codes popping up on WWE television.
AEW Rampage (12/2/2022) Results: Orange Cassidy vs. QT Marshall, Saraya Speaks, Darby Allin Competes
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/2/2022 edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here is what's set for the show:. - AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match:...
Billie Starkz: Explaining Wrestling Bruises To Teachers, Goals In Wrestling | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Billie Starkz ahead of her Fright Night event!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
WWE Main Event Results (1/1): Joe Gacy And Zoey Stark In Action
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on December 1. Matches were taped on November 28 from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. The show aired on Hulu Plus. WWE Main Event Results (1/1) - Zoey Stark def. Dana Brooke. - Cedric Alexander def. Joe Gacy. You can...
Knockouts Title vs. Career: Mickie James Set To Challenge Jordynne Grace At IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
The Last Rodeo has been leading to this. Mickie James will face Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship on Friday, January 13, 2023, and if she loses, she is done wrestling for IMPACT. When Mickie James first set out on her Last Rodeo, she did so with full acknowledgment that the endgame for her was always going to be the Knockouts Championship.
Will Deonna Purrazzo RETIRE Mickie James? | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 12/01/22
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for December 1st, 2022. - Should Joel & Cresta review Friday's Throwback Throwdown III?!. - BTI: Ladybird Johnston vs. Miss Bea Haven (IPWF Preview Match) - Your Questions!
Tag Team Title Match, Josh Alexander, More Set For 12/8 IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling continues to load up its cards as 2022 nears its end. IMPACT Wrestling on Thursday, December 8, 2022, will feature a Tag Team Championship match, an appearance by the World Champion, and more. Heath and Rhino will defend their titles against the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.
The IInspiration Launch A Makeup Line, AEW Symphony Series II Drops, GCW J-Cup Update | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 1, 2022. - The IInspiration has announced a limited edition makeup line in collaboration with Christian Audette. - GCW has announced the first 4 Jersey J-Cup entrants:. Fightful Select, AEW has remixed several themes for talent, but we haven't heard any...
Cody Deaner Stabs Eric Young On 12/1 IMPACT Wrestling, Young Reportedly Set For WWE Return
Eric Young's time in IMPACT Wrestling appears to come to an end. Eric Young was one of the veterans of IMPACT's roster when he returned to the company in 2020 following his WWE release. Throughout his most recent run, he was the leader of Violent by Design. during his run, he worked very closely with Cody Deaner, and now, Cody Deaner has taken the next steps to become the leader of VBD as Eric Young appears to exit IMPACT Wrestling in a very dramatic fashion.
Shane Taylor Makes AEW Debut, Challenges Keith Lee To A Match At ROH Final Battle
Shane Taylor has arrived in All Elite Wrestling. On the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage, Renee Paquette interviewed Keith Lee, hoping to get an answer regarding the status of his team with Swerve Strickland. He started to comment on the situation, saying that negotiations were ongoing. Before he could say more, Shane Taylor interrupted and told him that the business between them was far from over.
Tony Khan Would Love To Have Ricky Steamboat Back In AEW
Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring at Big Time Wrestling on November 27, teaming with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & Nick Aldis. It was Steamboat's first match since 2010. It is unknown if Steamboat will wrestle again, but Tony Khan would welcome him back to AEW in any capacity.
Updated List Of 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Participants
It's Royal Rumble season in WWE. The annual event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 28. Fightful will keep track of all participants announced for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble in this post. Kofi Kingston announces he will be in the Royal Rumble match (12/2/22) Announced List of...
Joe Hendry Recalls A Past Interview Where Scott D'Amore Called Him A Future World Champion
Do you believe in Joe Hendry's chances at becoming a world champion?. Many fans around the world of wrestling were excited when it was revealed back in September that Joe Hendry would be joining the IMPACT Wrestling roster. In just two quick months with the promotion, Hendry has already captured the company's Digital Media Championship and is featured heavily on weekly IMPACT programming.
Bron Breakker Recalls Scott Steiner Scaring Him Before A School Dance
Bron Breakker shares a Scott Steiner story. Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner, giving him a great lineage in the world of pro wrestling. Scott was known for his athleticism early in his career before turning into more of a "genetic freak" and being known for things he might say on the microphone.
John Bradshaw Layfield To Host A Poker Tournament On 12/5/22 WWE Raw
WWE RAW (12/5) - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. Elias & Matt Riddle. Fightful will have live coverage of the show as it airs on Monday. Fans can find the full coverage of WWE SmackDown at this link and make sure to check out the review podcast after AEW Rampage show goes off the air on our YouTube channel.
Juice Robinson To Challenge For ROH World Television Championship at ROH Final Battle
Juice Robinson is coming for the ROH World Television Championship. On the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage, Robinson appeared in a video message and challenged ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe to a match at ROH Final Battle on December 10. He noted that he is a three-time IWGP United States Champion, but he has a lot to prove in America. Robinson stated that he wants to be a superstar on television, and he needs to beat Joe for the title in order to do so.
FTR vs. The Acclaimed, Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin, And More Added To 12/7 AEW Dynamite
FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will finally challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the December 7 episode of AEW Dynamite. On the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage, The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) came to the ring. The reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions said they want to face the best, and after brief interruptions from The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) and Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, FTR came to the ring and shook hands with the champions. The match was later confirmed for Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite.
IMPACT Wrestling (12/1/2022) Results: Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Bully Ray In Action.
IMPACT Wrestling (12/1/2022). - Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo. - Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian. - Rich Swann vs. Bully Ray. Refresh the site as the show happens. - After a video recap of Bully Ray attacking IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander from behind on IMPACT OverDrive, Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt welcomed the audience to the broadcast before transitioning to the opening segment.
AEW Dynamite (11/30) Preview: MJF Speaks, A Baddie Celebration, Dax vs. Danielson, More
It's Wednesday, November 30, 2022, and you know what that means!. Tonight, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will address AEW for the first time as its World Champion. Jade Cargill will host a Baddie Celebration, and the Best of Seven continues. Tonight, AEW fans will see all of that and more. Here's...
