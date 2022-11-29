ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Tag Team Title Match, Josh Alexander, More Set For 12/8 IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling continues to load up its cards as 2022 nears its end. IMPACT Wrestling on Thursday, December 8, 2022, will feature a Tag Team Championship match, an appearance by the World Champion, and more. Heath and Rhino will defend their titles against the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.
Fightful

Cody Deaner Stabs Eric Young On 12/1 IMPACT Wrestling, Young Reportedly Set For WWE Return

Eric Young's time in IMPACT Wrestling appears to come to an end. Eric Young was one of the veterans of IMPACT's roster when he returned to the company in 2020 following his WWE release. Throughout his most recent run, he was the leader of Violent by Design. during his run, he worked very closely with Cody Deaner, and now, Cody Deaner has taken the next steps to become the leader of VBD as Eric Young appears to exit IMPACT Wrestling in a very dramatic fashion.
Fightful

Shane Taylor Makes AEW Debut, Challenges Keith Lee To A Match At ROH Final Battle

Shane Taylor has arrived in All Elite Wrestling. On the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage, Renee Paquette interviewed Keith Lee, hoping to get an answer regarding the status of his team with Swerve Strickland. He started to comment on the situation, saying that negotiations were ongoing. Before he could say more, Shane Taylor interrupted and told him that the business between them was far from over.
Fightful

Tony Khan Would Love To Have Ricky Steamboat Back In AEW

Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring at Big Time Wrestling on November 27, teaming with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & Nick Aldis. It was Steamboat's first match since 2010. It is unknown if Steamboat will wrestle again, but Tony Khan would welcome him back to AEW in any capacity.
Fightful

Updated List Of 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Participants

It's Royal Rumble season in WWE. The annual event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 28. Fightful will keep track of all participants announced for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble in this post. Kofi Kingston announces he will be in the Royal Rumble match (12/2/22) Announced List of...
Fightful

Joe Hendry Recalls A Past Interview Where Scott D'Amore Called Him A Future World Champion

Do you believe in Joe Hendry's chances at becoming a world champion?. Many fans around the world of wrestling were excited when it was revealed back in September that Joe Hendry would be joining the IMPACT Wrestling roster. In just two quick months with the promotion, Hendry has already captured the company's Digital Media Championship and is featured heavily on weekly IMPACT programming.
Fightful

Bron Breakker Recalls Scott Steiner Scaring Him Before A School Dance

Bron Breakker shares a Scott Steiner story. Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner, giving him a great lineage in the world of pro wrestling. Scott was known for his athleticism early in his career before turning into more of a "genetic freak" and being known for things he might say on the microphone.
Fightful

John Bradshaw Layfield To Host A Poker Tournament On 12/5/22 WWE Raw

WWE RAW (12/5) - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. Elias & Matt Riddle. Fightful will have live coverage of the show as it airs on Monday. Fans can find the full coverage of WWE SmackDown at this link and make sure to check out the review podcast after AEW Rampage show goes off the air on our YouTube channel.
Fightful

Juice Robinson To Challenge For ROH World Television Championship at ROH Final Battle

Juice Robinson is coming for the ROH World Television Championship. On the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage, Robinson appeared in a video message and challenged ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe to a match at ROH Final Battle on December 10. He noted that he is a three-time IWGP United States Champion, but he has a lot to prove in America. Robinson stated that he wants to be a superstar on television, and he needs to beat Joe for the title in order to do so.
Fightful

FTR vs. The Acclaimed, Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin, And More Added To 12/7 AEW Dynamite

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will finally challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the December 7 episode of AEW Dynamite. On the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage, The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) came to the ring. The reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions said they want to face the best, and after brief interruptions from The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) and Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, FTR came to the ring and shook hands with the champions. The match was later confirmed for Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Fightful

IMPACT Wrestling (12/1/2022) Results: Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Bully Ray In Action.

IMPACT Wrestling (12/1/2022). - Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo. - Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian. - Rich Swann vs. Bully Ray. Refresh the site as the show happens. - After a video recap of Bully Ray attacking IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander from behind on IMPACT OverDrive, Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt welcomed the audience to the broadcast before transitioning to the opening segment.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy