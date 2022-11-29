Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
When does Overwatch 2 season 2 start?
Overwatch 2’s new seasonal model shows no signs of slowing down. Only two months after season one brought the franchise’s first battle pass and in-game shop, season two is giving players even more cosmetics, limited-time modes, seasonal events, and battle pass tiers to check out. The new season will feature new hero Ramattra, new map Shambali, a changed map rotation, and a variety of other changes that will go a long way in making the old feel new again.
dotesports.com
When does the Wintertide collection event start in Apex Legends?
December is fast approaching and with it comes the usual festive celebrations that have become a staple in Apex Legends. The limited-time Winter Express mode will be making its triumphant return to the available playlists, carrying in tow 24 themed cosmetics that will be available for purchase through the collection event tab.
dotesports.com
Fortnite’s Battle Bus launches into space for Chapter 4 trailer teaser
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games out right now thanks to the frequent content and cosmetics that are added to the game. Now, players are eagerly awaiting the end of Chapter Three after only a year, with a big event scheduled to happen tomorrow at 3pm CT. Ahead of that, Epic Games has dropped the YouTube link for the trailer, which shows some new things.
dotesports.com
How to get the Wraith Prestige skin in Apex Legends
Apex Legends has introduced an early holiday treat for its players: the Wintertide collection event will be coming soon to the game. The new winter holiday event will begin on Dec. 6 and will bring back some popular items from previous events, as well as new ones to try. The event will feature the return of the Winter Express LTM, which will also allow players to get the feeling of World’s Edge as it once was back in seasons three and four. There are even winter-themed recolors of old Legendary skins that look great and the traditional assortment of new skins for players to try out.
dotesports.com
Season’s greetings: Valve releases Dota Plus Winter Update featuring new Seasonal Treasure
Players who were online last night were booted off from Dota 2 due to an unexpected update. The patch required players to update their game for Dota Plus Winter 2022 content, including a new Seasonal Treasure. Considering active Dota Plus subscribers stack thousands of shards in between seasons, the Seasonal...
dotesports.com
Unhappy Apex Legends players say new winter event feels more like Groundhog Day
The Apex Legends player base hasn’t been the happiest campers in the world over the past several months. Despite receiving a new battle royale map in season 15, many of the game’s players feel that the game is still lacking in content. Many of these players frequently point to the fact that it’s been over a year since a new gun was introduced to the game and a run of characters many perceive as “weaker” than some of the game’s top-tier legends as evidence of this.
dotesports.com
Where is the PvP vendor in WoW Dragonflight?
You’ve finally hit level 70 in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, but what’s next for your journey to the Dragon Isles? For the PvPers out there, the next logical step is to jump into a battleground or queue up for the arena and gear up ahead of the first season.
dotesports.com
All new skins and cosmetics in the Apex Legends Wintertide event
Apex Legends is gearing up to host its fourth annual winter event, and as usual, it’s a mix of festive and deadly. 2022’s event is known as Wintertide, and developer Respawn Entertainment is promising plenty of fun and mayhem when it begins on Dec. 6. As is tradition at this point, players will be able to participate in the Winter Express limited-time mode, which pits three teams against each other to take control of World’s Edge’s iconic train.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends’ Wintertide event is giving one of the most popular legends a Prestige skin
After a teaser yesterday, Apex Legends has officially introduced Wintertide, its winter event. Wintertide, which is classified as a collection event, is starting next Tuesday, Dec. 6. In a tweet posted today, the official Apex account shared a trailer showing off all of the event’s new skins and collectibles.
dotesports.com
TSM continues to lead the way in competitive Apex with new $100K Winter Royale tournament
After years of fielding one of the best professional teams in Apex Legends and seeking to innovate the traditional competitive format, TSM is back with another Apex tournament that looks like it will shake up the competitive scene. The org announced the TSM Winter Royale tournament today, a third-party Apex endeavor with a whopping $100,000 prize pool.
dotesports.com
How to unlock heroes from past seasons in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 dramatically changed the franchise’s hero unlock process. New heroes are no longer provided to all players upon their release. Instead, players will need to gain enough XP in Overwatch 2’s battle pass system to reach tier 55, at which point they will be granted the hero. Players also have the option of purchasing the premium battle pass for roughly $10 to unlock new heroes immediately.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 Year of the Rabbit event start and end dates
While it might seem impossible to top the amount of new content that Overwatch 2 introduced in its first season, developer Blizzard Entertainment is trying its best to do so in season two. The upcoming season, which begins Dec. 6, will include new hero Ramattra, the new map Shambali, a...
dotesports.com
A fan-favorite map is finally making a return to VALORANT
Prayers have been answered. Split is set to return to the competitive map pool rotation in VALORANT. Split, which was one of the four original maps introduced in the VALORANT beta at launch, will return to the map rotation while Bind and Breeze are temporarily out of the competitive and unrated queues, according to a press release from Riot Games today.
dotesports.com
When is the season 1 reloaded update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?
Call of Duty players can never get enough content in their games. Whatever Activision drops into the games, CoD grinders will find a way to max it out and burn it out all within just days’ time, so the next content drop is always highly anticipated. Season 01 of Modern Warfare 2 is chugging along, but fans are already thirsty for more.
dotesports.com
The bird leaves the nest: Nisha and Team Secret part ways ahead of the 2023 Dota 2 season
Team Secret has spent the last two days confirming its Dota 2 squad for the 2023 DPC season. Despite rumors of a complete rebuild, Secret kept most of its TI11 players except for Nisha. Regarded as one of the best and most stable core players in the game, Nisha had...
dotesports.com
Destiny 2’s season 19 Artifact mods include returning favorites and new experiments
Destiny 2’s season 19 isn’t out yet, but players have an idea of what type of Artifact mods they can equip starting on Dec. 6. In today’s This Week at Bungie blog post, the Destiny 2 team outlined some of the Artifact mods coming to the game next season. Though the list doesn’t give a full rundown of each Anti-Champion mod, Bungie teased the return of Unstoppable Grenade Launcher, as well as a returning favorite from Season of the Risen and a tweaked version of an overperformer from Season of the Splicer.
dotesports.com
What does FF mean in League of Legends?
Learning to play League of Legends is a long and challenging process. Understanding the terms commonly used in the community is another layer of difficulty you might need to get through. The term “FF” is one of the expressions rooted in League but is now also used in many other...
dotesports.com
US Army planned on targeting Twitch viewers for recruitment through Call of Duty
The U.S. Army uses billions of dollars to bolster its already massive military, also spending on advertising and sponsorship in gaming in the effort to bring more soldiers into the fold. Sponsoring events like ESL’s CS:GO tournaments doesn’t seem to be the last step for the U.S. military in the gaming sphere, however, as streamers were the next choice for the front line of the army’s advertising.
dotesports.com
Can you play Marvel’s Midnight Suns on Steam Deck?
Steam Deck players everywhere are looking for more games to download and enjoy on the go, and one of the hottest ones of the winter of 2022 is Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The new strategy RPG from the makers of XCOM stars Marvel characters from across the universe, including Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, Iron Man, and many more, in card-based strategic combat.
dotesports.com
Chamber’s not alone: Nearly every VALORANT agent receives a change in the 5.12 patch
The highlight of the upcoming VALORANT 5.12 patch is certainly the sweeping changes affecting Chamber, but those changes won’t be the only ones made by Riot. VALORANT‘s community manager published the 5.12 patch notes for the Public Beta Environment tonight, detailing a huge list of agent changes that players in PBE will test over this upcoming weekend. Alongside the agent ability updates are some “significant game system updates” and a small update to the Spectre.
Comments / 0