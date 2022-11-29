GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State and TCU meet Saturday for the Big 12 Championship with ESPN's College GameDay in attendance for the only conference title game featuring two Top 10 teams. As Fitz explains, K-State is headed to the Sugar Bowl, win or lose, but if the Wildcats hand 12-0 TCU its first loss of the season in a close game, this shouldn't prevent TCU from being one of the four teams selected for the College Football Playoff and to explain why, he takes you back to 2014.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO