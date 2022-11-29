Read full article on original website
The coaching error Jerome Tang regretted most after Kansas State’s loss at Butler
“We as a staff have to do a better job of making sure he gets more touches.”
TCU vs. Kansas State: Big 12 Championship Game pick, prediction
TCU looks to sew up what looks like a guaranteed berth in the College Football Playoff when it faces off against challenger Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday. Win or lose, it appears that TCU and first-year head coach Sonny Dykes should clinch one of the final four bids in ...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas, Kansas Win To Give Big 12 Lead in BIG EAST Battle
Texas and Kansas each won its games in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle on Thursday, giving the Big 12 a one-game lead in the series of games between the two conferences. Texas beat Creighton, 72-67, Kansas defeated Seton Hall, 91-65, while Oklahoma State went to No. 8 UConn and fell, 74-64.
Kansas State Collegian
Ahearn Field House stays: just with a new look
Guests are hit with strong feelings of nostalgia immediately after walking into Ahearn Field House, Casey Lauer, Kansas State University associate vice president of facilities said. Visitors are transported into a 1950s old school short-shorts basketball game. “Ahearn really speaks to who we are and this institution, and we are...
247Sports
Daily Delivery: Even if Kansas State sacks TCU, the Frogs should be in the CFP and here’s why
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State and TCU meet Saturday for the Big 12 Championship with ESPN's College GameDay in attendance for the only conference title game featuring two Top 10 teams. As Fitz explains, K-State is headed to the Sugar Bowl, win or lose, but if the Wildcats hand 12-0 TCU its first loss of the season in a close game, this shouldn't prevent TCU from being one of the four teams selected for the College Football Playoff and to explain why, he takes you back to 2014.
Husky Offer Hard-Hitting Kansas Hybrid Defender
Michael Boganowski plays safety and linebacker for Junction City High.
Questions Podcast: Can Kansas State beat TCU?
The Powercat Questions Podcast returns after Kansas State's victory over Kansas to end the Wildcats' regular season at 9-3 overall and 7-2 in the Big 12, and setting up a date with TCU in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday morning at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
‘He was made for this’: Kansas native Justin Aaron on ‘The Voice’
LOS ANGELES, CA (KSNT) – And then there was 10… for now. With a trip to the semi’s on the line, the competition is getting tighter and tighter for Junction City native Justin Aaron and his journey on ‘The Voice.’ “He can sing whatever song anyone has given him,” Justin’s friend, Breena Toles said. “He […]
KVOE
Demolition permit approved for former Montana Mike’s restaurant
Demolition equipment is at the site of what could well become Emporia’s next hotel. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of industrial revenue bonds as Fairview Hotels LLC flattens the former Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive. The nearly 8,000 square-foot building, which was built in 1997 and served as a Cracker Barrel restaurant before becoming Montana Mike’s, has been vacant since 2017 after a royalty payment dispute.
Emporia State University merges programs to counter declining enrollment
EMPORIA (KSNT) In an effort to combat a national trend in declining college enrollment Emporia State University has combined two programs to create a degree in history and political science. The current history and political science programs were combined which will allow students to work toward a Bachelor of Science in History & Government. The […]
WIBW
Kansas officials say COVID isn’t the only virus to keep on the radar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s latest update puts much of the state back at the ‘High’ level for new Covid cases. Also, the CDC currently shows Kansas is marked high for Influenza activity as well. Topeka ER and Hospital say they’re seeing...
KAKE TV
Thanksgiving weekend in Kansas saw big jump in DUI arrests, KHP says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity Report and it shows that there were nearly double the amount of DUIs in 2022 as there were in 2021. They also noted that there were three fatal crashes over the holiday weekend as well.
KVOE
Reported injury crash near Emporia leads to stalled Kansas Turnpike traffic, no ambulance transports
A reported injury crash southwest of Emporia led to no ambulance trips Friday morning. Emporia Fire and EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike three miles southwest of Emporia shortly after 8 am. Early indications are an SUV crashed into the center barrier wall. Northbound traffic has been slowed considerably with...
‘Beatles’ tribute band, ‘The Fab Four,’ set to perform in Kansas, here’s when
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Local “Beatles” fans are encouraged to start reserving their tickets for the upcoming performance of “The Fab Four” early next year at Prairie Band Casino & Resort. The Fab Four is an Emmy Award winning Beatles tribute band known for their attention to detail and note-for-note renditions of classic Beatles tunes. They […]
WIBW
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Larry’s Shortstop was know as the king of convenience while also featuring memorable food, but new ownership is in town and a new look is here. “They come in and they bought the place,” said Tammy Volz, manager of the new SQRL, pronounced Squirrel. “They totally redid the floors, new paint job, we’re waiting for a new kitchen, new gas pumps, new gas lighting outside, new ceilings out there, lightning, it’s really been nice.”
Possible drowning reported at Centralia Lake
NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning at a local lake. Deputies say one person died at Centralia Lake on Friday. That person’s name has not been released. The City of Centralia and the sheriff’s office has closed the lake to the public at this time. We’ll continue […]
tkmagazine.com
Emergency Medicine Joins Stormont Vail Health
Stormont Vail Health announced that Jonathan Dompeling, D.O., is joining their team to practice as an emergency medicine physician at Stormont Vail Hospital, 1500 S.W. 10th Ave., Topeka, Kan. Dr. Dompeling grew up in the Chicagoland suburbs and attended Loyola University in Chicago, Ill., and Dominican University, River Forest, Ill.,...
Manhattan man climbs through windshield following crash
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man escaped his van through the windshield after a collision Tuesday morning. A 45-year-old Manhattan man was driving westbound on Walters Drive when he attempted to make a left at a stop sign onto Tuttle Creek Boulevard, according to the Riley County Police Department. As he entered the road, police […]
KVOE
Formal charges pending after alleged vehicle chase, foot pursuit in east Emporia
Emporia Police officers say a traffic infraction led to a vehicle chase, a foot pursuit and an arrest Wednesday morning. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says an officer noted a traffic infraction at 11th and Cottonwood and tried to make a vehicle stop, but the driver, later identified as 41-year-old Jon Buchanan III, drove away. Buchanan allegedly stopped his vehicle in the 100 block of East 11th, got out and fled on foot.
1350kman.com
One injured after car overturns in yard on Kimball Ave.
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night following a crash in the 2600 block of Kimball Ave. According to RCPD, officers were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. for a westbound vehicle that had left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned in the front yard of a house. Police say 19-year-old Alexander Arwine, of Manhattan, was transported to Ascension Via Christi for treatment of a significant leg laceration and pain in his ankle and hand.
